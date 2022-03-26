Saudi Arabia pledges maximum security for Formula One after Huthi attack

  1. Home
March 26, 2022

Riyadh, Mar 26: Saudi Arabia pledged maximum security to reassure rattled Formula One drivers as the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was set to go ahead despite an attack on an oil facility nearby by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

The drivers revealed their concerns over the attack, which sent black smoke billowing over the area and was part of a wave of drone-and-missile assaults that triggered retaliatory airstrikes on rebel strongholds.

The Iran-backed Huthi rebels fired on 16 targets across Saudi Arabia as they mark seven years since the Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the government in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country.

The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people directly or indirectly and displaced millions, creating what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Drivers including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton have also expressed human rights concerns about racing in Saudi Arabia, where 81 people were executed in a single day earlier this month.

After hours of talks with the pilots, team principals and Saudi officials on Friday, Formula One and governing body the FIA said it had received "assurances" that the race in Jeddah can be held safely.

"Saudi government authorities and security agencies... have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure," a joint statement said.

"It has been agreed with all stakeholders to maintain a clear and open dialogue throughout the event and for the future."

Regular media interviews were cancelled on Friday during the talks over the race's future. But the pilots' union, the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said it was a "difficult day for Formula One and a stressful day for us Formula One drivers".

"Perhaps it is hard to comprehend if you have never driven an F1 car on this fast and challenging Jeddah track, but on seeing the smoke from the incident it was difficult to remain a fully focused race driver and erase natural human concerns," a statement said.

During "long discussions", Saudi government ministers "explained how security measures were elevated to the maximum" to allow the race to go ahead, it added.

The attacks on targets including oil facilities, an electrical station and a water plant came as oil prices soar on supply fears following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest crude exporters, has rebuffed calls to pump more oil in a bid to stabilise markets, sticking instead to the steady increases agreed by the OPEC+ oil alliance.

The US, Britain and France were among the countries to condemn Friday's attacks, the latest in a series of similar assaults by the Huthis.

The Saudi-led coalition hit back with airstrikes on Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, and the port city of Hodeidah, official Saudi media said. Rebel reports of casualties could not immediately be confirmed.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix's second edition will resume with the final practice session ahead of qualifying at 1700 GMT. 

March 15,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: In a major blow to Muslims in Karnataka, the High Court has upheld the ban on hijab imposed by the BJP government in educational institutions.

Even though holy Quran has ruled that covering head is mandatory for all Muslim women, the High Court went on to claim that wearing of Hijab does not form part of essential religious practice of Islamic faith.

Pronouncing its judgment in a batch of petitions over hijab controversy, a three-judge full bench of the court also held that prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. 

Insofar as the challenge to the Government Order dated February 5, 2022, the court said that the state government has power to issue order and no case is made out for its invalidation.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi said that it had formulated a few questions and answered them.

The four questions that were formulated were:
1)    whether wearing hijab is a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith protected under Article 25 of the Constitution,
2)     whether prescription of school uniform is not legally permissible as being violative of Article 19 (1) (a) and Article 21 of the constitution, 
3)    whether the Government Order dated February 5, 2022 apart from being incompetent is issued without application of mind arbitrary and hence violates Article 14 and 15 of the constitution,
4)     and finally whether disciplinary action should be taken against the school staff at Udupi Girls PU College.

“We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith. The answer to second question is, we are of the considered opinion that the prescription of school uniform is only reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. The answer to third question is, in view of above we are of the considered opinion that the government has power to issue the impugned government order dated 5-02-2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation. The answer to fourth question is, we are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in WP 2146/2022 for issuance of a direction for initiating disciplinary enquiry against respondents is rejected being not maintainable,” the bench said.

The bench further said, “Accordingly in the above circumstances, all these writ petitions being devoid of merits are liable to be and liable to be dismissed.” 

After the verdict, CM Basavaraj Bommai urged students to adhere to the Karnataka High Court order. "I request students to give priority to their studies. Come to school, study and attend exams," he said. 

March 17,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 17: The man, who was awarded 20 years of imprisonment for planting an improvised explosive bomb at the Mangaluru International Airport in January 2020, had managed to get raw materials to prepare the explosive from online service provider Amazon, as per the judgement.

Investigation agencies have submitted a report to the court about the accused Aditya Rao (37) procuring raw materials to make explosives online and in the 80-page judgement, the court mentions the same.

They found that the accused with an intention to explore the substance so as to cause terror and endanger human life, had pre-planned an outline and collected the information for preparing improvised explosive substances by calling up 'Just Dial' company, the investigation agencies have stated.

Rao had visited several cyber centres, browsing centres as well as internet centres and collected the information. Upon such collection of information, he had ordered the necessary raw materials for explosives from the Amazon website, the investigation report says.

After collecting the raw materials without any license, the accused had discreetly stored them in the staff quarters of a family restaurant in Mangaluru.

Without permission from any authority, he had mixed the raw materials and prepared improvised explosive substances. After this, he had kept that improvised explosive substance in a black bag and moved it to the sensitive and crowded area at the departure gate of Mangaluru International Airport, the report says.

He had left the black back containing improvised explosive substances at the airport and escaped from the place.

In 2018, the accused had applied for a security supervisor post at Bengaluru airport and had spent Rs 7,500 for securing the post. When his attempts failed and he could not get the security supervisor job, he had made a hoax call that there is a bomb in Bangalore Airport and railway station.

Later, he was arrested and sentenced to one-year imprisonment. After serving the sentence of one year he had developed hatred towards the government and with this hatred, he had committed the offence punishable under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act of 1908 and section 16 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

The facts which emerged from the prosecution papers are that the accused with an intention to threaten the unity integrated security and sovereignty of India had placed the improvised explosive substances, the judge observed.

The Fourth Additional District and Session's Court of Dakshina Kannada district Judge B.R. Pallavi convicted the accused 37-year-old Adithya Rao for 20 years of imprisonment on March 11.

The accused has been found guilty under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 and Section 16 of the Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act 1967. He has also been fined Rs 10,000.

Adithya Rao had planted the bomb in the Mangaluru International Airport on January 20, 2020. The authorities got the bomb detected and disposed it of the same day.

The police department had launched a hunt for the accused. The development had led to many speculations and created tension all over the state.

However, the convict Aditya Rao surrendered himself at the Director General and Inspector General office.

He has been in jail since then. Rao, a resident of Manipal in Udupi district, had pleaded guilty before the court.

Even though the accused pleaded guilty, the court by exercising discretion under section 229 of CrPC had invited the prosecution to prove charges levelled against the accused.

March 18,2022

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has come to the defence of the Gandhi family, saying they alone cannot be held responsible for the party's recent losses in the Assembly polls.

"The Gandhis offered to step down, but it was not accepted by the CWC. So, what is our option now? We need to speed up the process to elect a new Congress president. But the earliest that that can happen is August. But what do we do between now and August? Till then we, including me, believe that Mrs Gandhi is leading the charge," Chidambaram told NDTV in an interview.

He also said that the party would be open to alliances as a junior member on a state-by-state basis, such as with the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab or with the TMC in West Bengal, as it needs to make adjustments in order to beat the BJP. "If you fight the BJP state-by-state, it will be possible to defeat it," Chidambaram said.

Saying that the Gandhis accepted responsibility and should not be blamed for the party's losses in the Assembly elections, Chidambaram said: "Nobody is running away from responsibility. But the responsibility lies with everybody in a leadership position, be it at the block, district, state and AICC (All India Congress Committee) level. It is not enough to say that the AICC leadership is responsible".

The Group of 23 leaders in the Congress recently called for "inclusive leadership" within the party, which is seeing its political footprint reduce with each election. The call resulted in a major backlash from within the party itself, with senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleging that the G-23 leaders were attempting to break the party by continuing to hold meetings even after the CWC had discussed 'all' issues during its recent meeting.

Chidambaram said that the party would have full-time leadership in August, and that "all they can do" is take necessary and comprehensive reforms in the party organisation by then.

"I hope there will not be a split. Everyone should go back and rebuild party units," Chidambaram told the publication.

Chidambaram, however, conceded there were "serious deficiencies" in the party, "which I have pointed out, which others have pointed out like Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad. Organisational weaknesses."

