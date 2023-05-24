  1. Home
Saudi league could rank among top 5 in the world, says Ronaldo

News Network
May 24, 2023

ronaldo.jpg

Portuguese soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo believes the Saudi Pro League he joined this season could in time become one of the top five leagues in the world.

The Portugal skipper joined Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by some media reports to be worth more than €200 million ($220.16 million).

Ronaldo has played in three of the world's top leagues with stints at Real Madrid in Spain's La Liga, Manchester United in the English Premier League and Juventus in Italy's Serie A.

The 38-year-old said the quality of the Saudi competition had improved even in his short time in it.

"We are much better and the Saudi league is getting better and the next year will be even better," he told Saudi SSC channel on Tuesday.

"Step-by-step I think this league will be among the top five leagues in the world but they need time, players and infrastructure.

"But I believe that this country have amazing potential, they have amazing people and the league will be great in my opinion," he added.

The Saudis do not lack ambition and a source told Reuters earlier this month that Riyadh club Al-Hilal had made a formal offer to secure the services of Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's rival for the title of best player of his generation.

Ronaldo scored a stunning winner on Tuesday as Al-Nassr fought back to beat visitors Al-Shabab 3-2 and put Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League title celebrations on hold. 

News Network
May 22,2023

text.jpg

New Deli, May 22: Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced that billions of WhatsApp users can now modify a message within 15 minutes of sending it.

This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. All that the users need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to 15 minutes after.

"For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages," said the instant messaging platform.

This will help people correct a simple misspelling to add extra context to a message.

Edited messages will display 'edited' alongside them, so those you're messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history, said WhatsApp.

"As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption," said the company.

Last week, WhatsApp announced a feature called 'Chat Lock', which lets users protect most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security.

"Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too," WhatsApp said in a statement.

One can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option.

News Network
May 20,2023

sidDKs.jpg

Bengaluru, May 20: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah and state party president D K Shivakumar took oaths as Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Saturday, days after political drama over the grand old party's CM pick.

The swearing-in ceremony of the two veteran leaders was attended by Congress top brass, as well as by multiple Opposition leaders, amid the grand old party's push to forge Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who attended the event along with his sister and the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took the stage to reiterate his party would fulfil the five guarantees it had promised. A decision will be taken in the very first cabinet meeting, which he said would be held in a few hours.

Top Opposition leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI's D Raja, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, PDP's Mehbuba Mufti, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, were in attendance in a symbolic display of Opposition unity against the BJP ahead of next year's general elections. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were conspicuous by their absence from the mega event.

Mere days ago, the Congress swept Karnataka, bagging 135 seats in the state and reducing the BJP to a tally of 66.

Details awaited. 

News Network
May 14,2023

siddDKS.jpg

Bengaluru, May 14: After meeting at Bengaluru's Shangri La Hotel to decide the chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress Legislature Party has unanimously decided to leave the selection of Congress Legislature Party leader to the decision of the AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge. 

The new Karnataka Chief Minister and the cabinet will take oath on Thursday, May 18, sources have said.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar are both front runners for the chief minister's post. 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had initially appointed former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.

The supporters of both the Congress leaders slogans outside the Bengaluru hotel where the meeting took place.

Congress General Secretaries Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Babaria and Jitendra Singh Alwar were the observers at the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party meeting.

The Gandhis and Mr Kharge will attend the oath-taking event on Thursday. The Congress has sent invitations to all "like-minded" parties to attend it. The final contours of the Karnataka cabinet will take shape in a day or two, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Siddaramaiah's supporters have put up a poster outside his home in Bengaluru, referring to him as "the next Chief Minister of Karnataka".

Posters also came up outside Mr Shivakumar's house, wishing "birthday greetings" to "the new Chief Minister of Karnataka". His birthday is tomorrow.

The BJP has been voted out of power in Karnataka, its only bastion in the south until yesterday, when the Congress took 135 seats in the 224-member house.

The BJP won only 66 seats, down from 104 in the 2018 state election. It did not win a single seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Karnataka has 51 reserved constituencies, out of which 36 are for Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and 15 for ST candidates.

The scale of the Congress win is a record in terms of both seats and vote share in over 30 years. The party won 135 seats - 55 more than in 2018 - with a vote share of 42.88 per cent. The closest the Congress came to this score was in 1999 when it won 132 seats and had a vote share of 40.84 per cent. In 1989, it won 178 seats with a vote share of 43.76 per cent.

