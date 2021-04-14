  1. Home
  2. Shah Rukh Khan apologises to fans for KKR's bewildering loss against MI

News Network
April 14, 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders managed to lose their bearings in an astonishing fashion as the Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya fashioned an improbable 10-run victory in an IPL encounter on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over, before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they stunningly fell short giving defending champions their first win.  

Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the KKR franchise, Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed by the bewildering defeat and tweeted an apology to the fans. He said, "Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!" 

Krunal Pandya (1/13 in 4 overs) and Rahul Chahar (4/27 in 4 overs) were brilliant in checking the run-flow after a 72 run opening stand between Nitish Rana (57 off 47 balls) and Shubman Gill (33 off 24 balls).

But it was Jasprit Bumrah (0/28) and Trent Boult (2/27), who were magnificent at the death keeping Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik under check in a game that will be talked about for years to come especially how KKR capitulated.

Required to show some sensible approach, the KKR batting unit adopted a strange approach as they were restricted to 142/7 to continue their miserable record with MI. They now have 22 losses against six wins over MI.

Krunal bowled an exceptional 18th over giving away just three runs, as the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell struggled to get going before Bumrah applied more pressure in the penultimate over.

Needing 15 from the last over, it was a tough ask for KKR and Trent Boult dismissed Russell and Pat Cummins in successive balls to seal the issue.

KKR off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted "Gutted" after the loss. He walked in to bat when KKR needed 13 runs to win from two deliveries.

KKR is currently placed in the fifth position on the IPL points table.

News Network
April 9,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 9: Railways have announced that the special train between Mangaluru and Bengaluru via Kunigal, which runs on four days a week now, will run on all days from April 11.

The special express train No. 06515/06516 between the city and Bengaluru leaves Bengaluru at 9.30 PM and reaches Mangaluru central at 7.55 AM.

In the return trip, the train leaves from here at 8.10 PM and reaches Bengaluru at 6.50 AM.

A special train between Yeshwantpur and Karwar (06513/14) will leave Yeshwantpur station at 11.45 AM on April 9 and reach Karwar at 3.40 PM the next day.

The return train leaves at 4.40 PM on April 10 and reach Yeshwantpur at 11.45 AM the next day.

The special reserved Madgaon-Mangaluru train No.07107/08 will start to operate between Mangaluru central and Madgaon stations from April 12 onward. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 31,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 31: A case of subjecting a two-month-old baby to RT-PCR test at Mangaluru International Airport against the rules has sparked social media outrage.

As the video clip of the incident went viral on social media, Health Department officials took to task the authorities of the private lab at the airport, which had collected the swab of the new born.

Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said on Wednesday that children below two years should not be made to undergo tests for Covid-19. 

“When I received information, I immediately contacted airport authorities and sought clarification. They have done it without the knowledge of regulations. I have instructed them not to make children below two years undergo any tests for Covid-19,” he added.

The baby had arrived at Mangalore International Airport from Abu Dhabi.

Agencies
April 1,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 1: Terming the allegations made by senior Minister K S Eshwarappa against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as "serious" and evidence for collapse of administration in the state, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged the Governor to intervene and recommend President's rule.

The senior Congress leader also demanded that the Chief Minister be sacked.

Eshwarappa, who is Rural Development Minister in Yediyurappa's cabinet, on Wednesday had complained to the Governor against the Chief Minister alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department.

He had met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a five-page letter on "serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration" by the Chief Minister.

"Eshwarappa has provided evidence for the allegations of corruption, nepotism and illegalities against the BJP that I have been making as the leader of opposition. He should not bow down to any pressure and stick to his statement," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

Stating that Eshwarappa for the first time in his political career has done a good job, he said, "I congratulate him for considering the interest of the state as important over his personal interest."

Corruption, nepotism and illegalities were not restricted to only Rural Development Department, he said, it was there in every department of this government.

"The BJP leadership should not attempt to shut Eshwarappa's mouth and provide opportunity to other Ministers to share their opinion freely."

Eshwarappa, in his letter, has listed out instances like the Chief Minister sanctioning huge funds on the request of MLAs to the tune of Rs 774 crore under RDPR Department ignoring him, works worth Rs 460 crore sanctioned by bypassing him.

He has also alleged Rs 65 crore was directly sanctioned on the basis of a letter by the Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat president, who according to him is a "close relative" of Yediyurappa's family, while pointing out that annual allocation for the Bengaluru Urban zilla panchayat is just Rs 1.17 crore.

Noting that Ehwarappa has not only complained against the Chief Minister to the Governor, but also to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President, Siddaramaiah demanded that they should react to the allegations immediately and uphold internal democracy.

"Eshwarappa through his research has made it public that it is the corruption virus which has infected this government and not coronavirus that is responsible for the state treasury getting empty," he said.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2018 assembly polls campaign had alleged his administration as "10 per cent commission government", the former Chief Minister asked him to give a corruption rating to the state government after examining its "horoscope" sent to him by his own party minister.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, change your world famous slogan 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga' (neither will I indulge in corruption, nor allow anyone else to indulge in it), to 'Main bhi Khaunga, Tum bhi Kaho' (I will also indulge in corruption, you too indulge)," he chided.

Referring to Karnataka High Court vacating the stay on investigation against Yediyurappa and others for allegedly offering bribe to JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur's son Sharanagouda in 2019, Siddarmaiaah said, "this proves our allegation that the BJP government in the state is an illicit child from an immoral act called 'Operation Kamala."

He demanded for an detailed investigation into the crores of rupees that were allegedly used for 'Operation Kamala' which was the main reason for the BJP government's existence.

