  1. Home
  2. Shahrukh Khan’s last ball six helps TN win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka

Shahrukh Khan’s last ball six helps TN win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka

News Network
November 22, 2021

Sharukh.jpg

Shahrukh Khan smashed a six off last ball to help Tamil Nadu win the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka. With Tamil Nadu needing 5 off the last ball, Shahrukh Khan (33*), proved his mettle and crunched Prateek Jain’s delivery, clean as a whistle over deep square leg for six.

When he had come into bat in the middle, Tamil Nadu were in a spot of bother when they required 57 off 28 balls. From then on, the right-handed batter launched his counter-attack, providing Tamil Nadu a fresh lease of life. It all came down to the wire, with TN needing five runs off the final ball with Shahrukh finishing it in style with a beautiful shot.

Earlier, Karnataka’s lower order was largely responsible for their total going past 150. Left arm spinner R Sai Kishore landed the initial blows for Tamil Nadu, striking off his first ball to bowl Rohan Kadam through the gate. Soon after, Karnataka lost Karun Nair and Manish Pandey off successive balls to the spinners. The wobble was steadied by Abhinav Manohar and Sharath BR through a 55-run stand.

The innings got a big impetus in the death overs, bowled by T Natarajan and Sandeep Warrier, who ended up giving 49 in the last four overs. J Suchith and Praveen Dubey added 41 in just 19 balls to take Karnataka to a total that kept them in the game, until that final blow from Shahrukh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 10,2021

zakiajafri.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 10: Communal violence is like a lava erupting from a volcano which scars the ground it touches, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court on Wednesday while arguing for Zakia Jafri who has challenged the SIT’s clean chit to 64 persons including Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister during the 2002 riots there.

Sibal told a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar that communal violence is a “fertile ground” for future revenge and he too had lost his maternal grandparents in Pakistan.

“Communal violence is like lava erupting from a volcano. It is institutionalized violence. Wherever that lava touches, it scars the earth. It is a fertile ground for future revenge,” he told the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

“I lost my maternal grandparents to it in Pakistan,” a visibly emotional Sibal told the bench, which was hearing Jafri’s plea.

The senior advocate, who was representing Jafri, said he is not accusing A or B but a message must be sent to the world that this is “unacceptable” and “cannot be tolerated”. He said this is a “historic matter” because the choice is between ensuring that rule of law will prevail or letting people run amok.

The argument in the matter is going on in the apex court.

Jafri is the wife of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, who was killed at Gulberg society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002 during the violence.

Ehsan Jafri, the former MP, was among the 68 people killed in the violence, a day after the S-6 Coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra killing 59 people and triggering riots in Gujarat.

On October 26, the apex court had said it would like to peruse the closure report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) giving the clean chit to 64 persons and the justification given by the magisterial court while accepting it.

Sibal had earlier argued that Jafri’s complaint was that there was “a larger conspiracy where there was bureaucratic inaction, police complicity, hate speeches and unleashing of violence”.

On February 8, 2012, the SIT had filed a closure report giving a clean chit to Modi, now the prime minister, and 63 others, including senior government officials, saying there was “no prosecutable evidence” against them.

Zakia Jafri had filed a petition in the apex court in 2018 challenging the Gujarat High Court’s October 5, 2017 order rejecting her plea against the decision of the SIT.

The plea also maintained that after the SIT gave a clean chit in its closure report before a trial judge, Zakia Jafri filed a protest petition which was dismissed by the magistrate without considering “substantiated merits”. It also said the high court “failed to appreciate” the petitioner’s complaint which was independent of the Gulberg Society case registered at a Police Station in Ahmedabad.

The high court in its October 2017 order had said the SIT probe was monitored by the Supreme Court. However, it partly allowed Zakia Jafri’s petition as far as its demand for a further investigation was concerned.

It had said the petitioner can approach an appropriate forum, including the magistrate’s court, a division bench of the high court, or the Supreme Court seeking further investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 12,2021

suraj.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 12: There is a lot of excitement among JD(S) workers in Karnataka as Suraj Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is likely to contest the December 10 Legislative Council polls in the state.

The Gowda family is said to be seriously contemplating giving a ticket to Suraj to contest Hassan.

Suraj, who is a doctor, is actively involved in politics in Hassan district, the native place of Deve Gowda.

Suraj is the second son of former minister HD Revanna, elder son of Deve Gowda.

Suraj's elder brother Prajwal Revanna is a Member of Parliament from the Hassan constituency.

His supporters explain that Suraj played a crucial role in the campaign during the last assembly elections to ensure his father's win.

Known as a reserved person, Suraj is always seen with party workers and never misses an invitation for birthdays and small occasions.

Suraj has confined his political activity to Hassan district.

JD(S) state president H.K. Kumaraswamy stated that, besides Suraj, the party is mulling many candidates and the final decision is yet to be taken.

However, Suraj's uncle and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that no decision has been taken to field Suraj or any other candidate yet.

Suraj's mother Bhavani Revanna is a former Zilla Panchayat member. During her tenure as president of the Standing Committee on Education, Hassan district topped the list in the state in SSLC exam results.

Sources said she might also get a chance to contest.

Apart from Deve Gowda, six of his family members are into active politics in the state.

The JD(S), which is desperately trying to find a space in the state politics against the national parties, wants to dominate the politics of the native district of their family.

However, BJP delivered a blow to JD(S) by winning the Hassan Assembly constituency in the last elections. BJP MLA Preetam Gowda has been challenging the powerful Deve Gowda family in Hassan with the party's support. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 9,2021

New Delhi, Nov 9: As a fresh political controversy erupts over the Rafale deal, a new evidence has showed that agencies of India ignored allegations that French company Dassault, the maker of the Rafale jets, may have paid crores of rupees to middlemen spanning both the BJP-led NDA 1.0 government and the Congress-led UPA.

A day ago, French portal Mediapart reported that Dassault paid almost 13 million euros (nearly ₹ 110 crores at current rates) to a middleman, Sushen Gupta, between 2002-12 to help secure the sale of Rafale fighter jets to India, but Indian agencies failed to investigate these allegations despite having access to incriminating documents on at least some of these payments.

Now NDTV has claimed to have found more documents that show that in 2019, three years after India signed the Rafale deal, central agencies, including the CBI, were alerted to possible kickbacks paid by Dassault, yet they failed to act on the allegations. Such allegations could have led to a blacklist of Dassault under Indian laws.

The documents form part of the CBI's charge-sheet on alleged corruption in the sale of 12 AgustaWestland helicopters for top leaders in India. They include a statement by Dheeraj Aggarwal, then manager of IT services company IDS, who in 2019 told the CBI that Dassault routed money to Sushen Gupta's Mauritius-based shell firm Interstellar through IDS.

The arrangement was that 40 per cent of the payment made to IDS by Dassault was to be commission for Sushen Gupta's Interstellar. IDS had allegedly helped channel ₹ 4.15 crore of Dassault's money to Interstellar between 2003 and 2006, according to Dheeraj Aggarwal.

The payment period spans the NDA government under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which was in power till 2004, and the UPA, which came to power right afterwards.

Despite including this testimony in its court filings, the CBI did not initiate a probe against the company. According to Indian laws, a company can be suspended or banned if it "resorts to corrupt practices," "unfair means" or "illegal activities" during any period of the bidding and negotiations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.