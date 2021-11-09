  1. Home
Software engineer Ramnagesh Srinivas, 23, arrested for rape threats to Virat Kohli’s daughter

News Network
November 10, 2021

kohli.jpg

Hyderabad, Nov 10: A software engineer from Hyderabad has been arrested over online rape threats to Virat Kohli's baby daughter after team India lost back-to-back matches in the recent T20 World Cup.

Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, 23, was arrested by a special team of the Mumbai Police this afternoon. He allegedly changed his Twitter handle and pretended to be a Pakistani user after cops started investigating screenshots of the threats. He has been taken to Mumbai.

Police sources say he is a software engineer and currently unemployed. He has reportedly worked for a food delivery app in the past.

There was national outrage over the sickening threats targeting the nine-month-old daughter of cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma last week.

The Mumbai police had been investigating several handles as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are residents of the city.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also called for an investigation. The panel had issued notice to the Delhi police, asking to see an FIR (first information report), details of those identified and arrested, and a detailed "action taken report".

Vicious comments started appearing on social media after India's loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24. Virat Kohli was also attacked after he spoke out against the incessant trolling of his teammate, Mohammed Shami, over his religion, after the loss.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those who came out in Virat Kohli's support. "Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team," he tweeted.

Virat Kohli had put out a powerful message for Mohammad Shami, calling out “spineless” people on social media. “Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do," he told reporters before a match.

"We're playing on the field, we're not a bunch of spineless people on social media. This has become a source of entertainment for some people which is very sad. All this drama created on the outside is based on people's frustrations. We stand by him 200 per cent. Our brotherhood in the team cannot be shaken," Kohli had said.

News Network
October 27,2021

indiapak.jpg

Dubai, Oct 27: Matthew Hayden has been impressed by the “sporting brotherhood” on display after Pakistan beat India to break their run of 12 losses in World Cup contests between the arch-rivals.

India captain Virat Kohli embraced Mohammad Rizwan soon after Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket win in the Twenty20 World Cup game on Sunday to start their Super 12 campaign.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, now a mentor with the team, smiled as he spoke with Pakistan players including captain Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik and fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani soon after the game ended.

“The thing that inspired me the most out of the performance was the fantastic sporting brotherhood,” Hayden, an intensely competitive former Australia opening batsman now working with the Pakistan’s T20 squad, said in a video message from Dubai.

The political tension between the subcontinental neighbours has resulted in the countries avoiding bilateral cricket series since Pakistan visited India in 2012-13 and played a short limited-overs series. However, they compete against each other regularly in the ICC tournaments.

Hayden said the way the Pakistan and Indian players came together was a good example “of how we should treat each other as people.”

 “That’s the role of sport, so it’s beautiful to see those moments where MS Dhoni is holding court with a few of the (Pakistan) players and Virat Kohli and (Rizwan), you know, in brotherhood, joining hands after there was heated battles in the middle.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board appointed Hayden as a batting consultant and South African Vernon Philander as a bowling consultant for the T20 World Cup after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down.

Hayden joined the squad in the UAE, following his stint as a commentator in the Indian Premier League which ended two days before the World Cup began on October 17

Following Pakistan’s record-breaking win, Babar reminded his teammates to stay focused on winning the World Cup instead of getting carried away with the win over India.

“Great humility from our perspective inside the change rooms, not getting carried away too much with the celebrations, but just this great humility, this great sense of spirit and great sense of purpose,” he said.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi’s burst in his opening two overs provided Pakistan with the key wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and helped restrict India to 151-7. Afridi also went on to take the wicket of top-scorer Kohli in his return spell.

For Hayden, it was a prime example of what Pakistan’s pacemen are capable of producing.

“Pakistan has velocity in abundance, not just here but also back home that aren’t celebrating in this World Cup,” he said. “Shaheen really is that one leader within the bowling group ... nothing beats velocity, mixed up with some skill.”

News Network
October 31,2021

New Delhi, Oct 31: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth consecutive day today after a two-day pause across the country Sunday. 

The latest increase that follows the unrelenting hike in international oil prices has pushed pump rates across the country to their highest-ever levels.

Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked by 35 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol now costs  ₹109.34 a litre in Delhi and  ₹115.15 in Mumbai. Diesel is now priced at  ₹98.07 a litre in Delhi and  ₹106.23 in Mumbai.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost  ₹109.79 and  ₹101.19 and  ₹106.04 and  ₹102.25 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  ₹113.15 per litre and diesel at  ₹104.09 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  ₹113.72 and diesel cost  ₹106.98 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for  ₹121.62 a litre and diesel for  ₹112.52 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax. Meanwhile, the Central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

The government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to mop up gains that would have otherwise accrued to consumers from international oil prices crashing to as low as USD 19 per barrel. 

While international prices have since recovered to USD 85, excise duty has remained at  ₹32.9 per litre on petrol and  ₹31.8 on diesel.

News Network
October 30,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 30: Ahead of Diwali, the Karnataka govt on Saturday issued new guidelines regarding the sale of firecrackers and covid protocol. As part of the guidelines, firecrackers are prohibited to be sold, except green crackers. 

Dealers have taken permission to sell these crackers starting November 1 and will sell them till November 20. In an earlier order, the Supreme Court had mandated that only green crackers should be sold, during the festive season.

Here are some important guidelines issued by the Karnataka state government.

1.    Shops should be installed at non-residential areas and open places, only with the permission of authorities.

2.    A 6-meter distance must be kept between the shops and ventilation from both the sides . A permission letter should be displayed in the shop.

3.    Sanitization, thermal screening, masks and a distance of 6 feet should be followed. No large gatherings should be allowed at the shops.

4.    The Police, fire department, Health & Family welfare department, District administration, and corporations should ensure that guidelines must be followed.

5.    Dealers who have taken permission from the authorities for the sale of green crackers are allowed to do so from November 1 to November 10, at the designated places.

Due action will be taken according to law if guidelines are violated.

