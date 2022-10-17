  1. Home
  2. Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest ICC chief election: Bengal CM appeals PM to intervene

News Network
October 17, 2022

Kolkata, Oct 17: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she was shocked that former India captain Sourav Ganguly was “deprived” of a second term as BCCI president.

Banerjee, while talking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for a trip to north Bengal, also said she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that Ganguly is allowed to contest the elections for ICC chief.

"Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator, and I am shocked at his removal from the BCCI president's post. This was injustice meted out to him.

“I will request the PM to ensure that Ganguly is allowed to contest elections for ICC chief,” she said.

There should be no politics on this matter, Banerjee added. 

October 4,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 4: After the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates by the union government, pro-PFI slogans surfaced on a road in Bantwal town of this district on Tuesday.

According to police, the writings have surfaced on the road near Pitalabettu village close to Snehagiri. The slogans written in Kannada made scathing remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Addressing RSS workers as "chaddis" (slang used to shame RSS workers in Kannada language), the slogan read "beware, we are coming back". The PFI fans have ended the writing with the bold letters, PFI.

On noticing the writings, a local youth lodged a complaint with the Punjalkatte police station.

Several media claimed that this slogan has created massive panic and tension in the area and the police are investigating the matter. 

Since Dakshina Kannada district is regarded as communally sensitive, the authorities are on an alert mode. The PFI offices have been sealed across the state and many leaders taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Karnataka police.

Meanwhile, Karnataka police have lodged the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA) on 15 PFI workers in connection with hatching a conspiracy to incite violence in Bengaluru.

On Monday, the tenth ACMM Court had given its consent to slap the UAPA Act on the PFI workers. The Karnataka police had conducted raids and arrested PFI workers from Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Koppal districts on September 22.

The case would be handed over to the NIA Special Court soon, the authorities said. 

October 3,2022

A 7-year-old child died when an electric scooter battery, which was being charged at home, exploded in Maharashtra's Palghar. 

The boy, identified as Shabbir Ansari, breathed his last during treatment after getting critically injured in an e-scooter blast. "Case registered; further investigation initiated," Manikpur Police Station stated. 

The boy had sustained over 70 percent burns when the scooter’s battery exploded at his home. The boy and his grandmother were sleeping in the hall when the explosion took place. 

Ansari's father plugged in the EV battery for charging and woke up to shock as the battery exploded. The EV battery fire incident took place at around 4:30am on September 23. Grandmother suffered minor injuries while Ansari had over 70 percent burns and was rushed to hospital. He breathed his last on October 2.  

The media reports further claim that it was detachable 24 Ah Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery. However, Ansari's family blames EV scooter manufacturer for 'faulty' battery.

India has been witnessing electric scooter battery fires since the onset of 2022. A few months ago, an EV fire occurred in Andhra Pradesh, where the battery of an electric two-wheeler detonated in a house, killing one person and injuring three others. The event occurred in Vijayawada, when the detachable battery of the vehicle was kept on charging in his bedroom and it suddenly exploded in the early hours when all were fast asleep.

October 6,2022

New Delhi, Oct 6: Four members of an Indian-origin family in the US, including an eight-month-old girl, who had been missing for days, have been found dead in an orchard in California, news agency PTI has said, quoting reports. 

8-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents - 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh - were kidnapped at a business, a trucking company, from Merced County in Northern California on Monday. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, according to Merced County police.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the bodies of the four were found on Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana Road & Hutchinson Road.  According to the police, a farm worker near the orchard found the bodies before contacting the authorities. 

"There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Sherrif Warnke said during a press conference Wednesday evening, as quoted by news agency PTI.

On Wednesday, the police released a video showing the moment the family was kidnapped. The video shows Jasdeep and Amandeep coming out of the business with their hands tied together. A few seconds later, the baby and her mother can be seen coming out of the building with the kidnapper. All four members of the family were then led into a truck before departing the scene. 

A day after the family was kidnapped, the police took a suspected kidnapper - 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado - into custody who according to the cops tried to take his own life. Salgado is currently recovering at a hospital. 

"There's a special place in hell for this guy," Sherrif Warnke said about Salgado.

The Merced County police said that Salgado's family contacted the cops and reported that he has confessed to his crime.

Jasdeep's parents Dr Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur are natives of Harsi Pind village in Tanda block of Hoshiarpur.

