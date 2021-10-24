  1. Home
  2. T20 World Cup: Babar, Rizwan script record 10-wicket win for Pak against India

October 24, 2021

Dubai, Oct 24: Pakistan has sailed through while chasing the target of 152 in the much-awaited clash against India as openers Babar Azam and Rizwan put up a decisive century-plus partnership. 

The opening-duo have displayed an absolute masterclass in the high pressure run chase. The target never looked out of reach during the chase as the Pakistani opening pair looked always in control of the required run-rate.

Asked to bat by Pakistan skipper, India has posted a competitive total of 151-7 in 20 overs as Virat Kohli shined with a half-century and also helped by Rishabh Pant's gritty 39.

In reply, Pakistan was off to a steady start as the two openers added 43-0 in 6 overs, at the end of powerplay.

When it came to first innings, India's in-form openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul fell early as Shaheen Afridi's fierce spell of bowling caught the star-studded Indian batting line-up off guard.

Suryakumar Yadav soon followed the openers back to pavilion before Rishabh Pant joined Virat Kohli (57) to consolidate the innings. However, Pant's gritty innings didn't last long as Shadab Khan struck, removing the left-hander for 39 (30).

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowling line up, scalping 3 crucial wickets for just 31 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Hasan Ali was quite expensive during the innings. The rest of the bowlers kept it tight and chipped away at India's wickets, not allowing the men-in-blue to post a big score.

India and Pakistan renewed their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry today in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe.

It was the first time the two nations had clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Playing XI of both teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

October 11,2021

RSS-linked magazine "Panchjanya", in its latest edition, has targetted the Christian church and priests over the widespread allegations of sexual exploitation.

The magazine, that would hit the stands on October 17, has, in the cover story, dwelt on the complaints of sexual exploitation of children and nuns across the world, and demanded an investigation into those allegations in India also.

Citing the instance of France, the magazine said that over 3 lakh children were exploited between 1950-2020, and around 3,000 priests were named as accused.

Panchjanya mentioned that an independent enquiry committee set up in 2018 came across those details during its probe. It also termed Pope Francis' apology in 2019 over these complaints and incidents a "formality under pressure", noting that despite it, episodes of similar nature have not seen any downward trend. 

It also cited complaints and incidents of sexual exploitation reported from various parts of India, underlining that the people of the country have been seeking probes against the church and priests.

Claiming that such incidents are on the rise in India too, it referred to several incidents in Jharkhand and Kerala, besides the rape of a woman in Missionary College, Chennai, and of a nun from Kerala. Panchjanya held the style of functioning of the church responsible for the worldwide decline in the number of nuns.

It said that in Kerala, the number of nuns has reduced to only 25 per cent and therefore, the church is taking into its fold, girls from poor families in states such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha "under the guise of deceit, coercion and allurement".

Earlier, in its October 10 edition's cover story, the RSS-linked magazine had slammed the Congress and its former President Rahul Gandhi, saying the country's oldest political party is passing through its "worst-ever phase".

The Panchjanya had been in the news for its previous issues attacking Infosys and its leader N.R. Narayana Murthy over the glitches in the income tax portal, and then Amazon and its chief, Jeff Bezos, calling the global e-commerce giant "East India Company 2.0".

October 15,2021

Dhaka/New Delhi, Oct 15: The Bangladesh government has promised swift action against those behind attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja celebrations amid criticism that the Muslim-majority country hasn't done enough to protect minorities.

Four people were killed in violence after some Hindu temples were vandalised during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts on Thursday.

"The incidents in Comilla are being thoroughly investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to. They will be hunted down and punished," she said while exchanging greetings with the Hindus during an event at Dhakeshwari National Temple in Dhaka, news agency PTI reported.

"We are getting a large amount of information. This is an era of technology and those involved in the incident will definitely be tracked down with the use of the technology," Ms Hasina said.

India has sought action against the people behind the violence unleashed during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Videos on social media show large mobs breaking Durga Puja installations, throwing stones and vandalising Hindu temples. Some show idols of Goddess Durga broken by mobs.

India has called the reports of violence "disturbing". "We have seen disturbing reports of untoward incidents, involving attacks on a religious gathering in Bangladesh. We note the government of Bangladesh has reacted promptly to ensure the control of the situation including deployment of law enforcement machinery," foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, news agency ANI reported.

The authorities in Bangladesh enforced a ban on rallies in Haziganj where officials confirmed the deaths of four people with gunshot wounds, adding that two others were critically injured in the clashes, PTI reported.

According to officials in Bangladesh, the police were alerted about an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion in Cumilla, about 100 km from Dhaka, after which an investigation was launched. However, violence erupted after a mob attacked temples in parts of Cumilla, neighbouring Haziganj, northwestern coastal sub-districts of Hatia and Banskhali. Social media was used largely to instigate the communal tensions.

October 20,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 20: Once vaccinations for those aged between the age of 12- to 18-year-olds is given the green light, Karnataka is likely to vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds first.

A member of the state's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) said that they had recommended higher-aged children be given the vaccine first, followed by children under 16 years of age. The committee also recommended identifying co-morbid children in the 16-17 age group at the earliest.

Two vaccines — Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Bharat Bioech's Covaxin — are likely to be included in India's vaccination program for children soon. While ZyCoV-D received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India in August, Covaxin was recommended by the Subject Expert Committee close to a week ago.

Karnataka has so far vaccinated 66.76 per cent of its adult population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 33.23 per cent of its adult vaccination has received the second dose.

