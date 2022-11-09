  1. Home
  2. T20 world cup: England ruthlessly crush India by 10 wickets, set up final clash with Pakistan

News Network
November 10, 2022

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler both have races to their respective fifties, keeping Indian bowlers at bay in chase of 169 runs at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Alex Hales raced to his fifty in 28 balls, while Jos Buttler continues to give him good support from the other end. 

Earlier, Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63 and Virat Kohli's 50 steered India to 168 for 6. 

Chris Jordan picked three wickets for England but conceded 43 runs in his four overs. England skipper Jos Buttler had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.

Details to follow. 

News Network
November 6,2022

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has sounded poll bugle in the state, with organisation of back-to-back conventions starting from Monday, November 7. 

The Scheduled Tribe Morcha convention will be held in Ballari on November 20 and the SC Morcha rally in Mysuru on November 30, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Sharing this information with reporters here on Sunday, he said the 'Jan Sankalp Yatra' will resume from Monday and it will be held continuously for three days in Udupi, Gadag, Haveri and Belagavi districts.

The 'Jan Sankalp' yatra will go on till December. The response has been very good everywhere and this time, the yatra will be in Mumbai-Karnataka region. This has given the indication of victory in the coming days.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the State on November 11 to take part in three important functions.

PM Modi will be flagging off Vande Bharat Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru hi-speed train; inaugurating the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport and unveiling the 108-foot tall statue of 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda near Bengaluru Airport, during the visit, he said.

The second terminal at the airport was required due to an increase in the arrival of international passengers. The new terminal will have the capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers and there will be 100 counters to handle international commuters. Both Terminal 1 and II put together, Bengaluru Airport will become the second largest airport after Delhi Airport, Bommai explained.

This will help in development of tourism as well as of Bengaluru, industry, IT/BT, R&D sectors, he said.

Bommai said since 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda was a visionary king because of which the statue is named as 'Statue of Prosperity'. Since the PM is taking the country towards progress & prosperity, the government felt he is the right person to unveil the statue. After this function, the PM will be addressing a public meeting, he added.

Asked about the mysterious death of a nephew of Honnali BJP MLA, M.P.Renukacharya recently, Bommai said he has already spoken to the MLA and collected whatever information he has with him.

The same information has been shared with the IGP and Superintendent of Police of Davangere for a proper investigation. The truth will almost come after the postmortem report and thereafter a decision will be taken regarding the course of investigation. The incident will be probed from all angles, he stated. 

News Network
October 28,2022

Elon Musk posted an obscure tweet on Friday after taking control of Twitter and firing its top executives. "The bird is freed," Mr Musk tweeted after completing the $44 billion deal on the eve of a deadline given by a US court to avoid going to trial. Twitter has a blue bird as its logo.

The Tesla chief terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

Before closing the acquisition, Mr Musk walked into Twitter's headquarters on Wednesday with a big grin and carrying a porcelain sink, subsequently tweeting "let that sink in." He changed his description in his Twitter profile to "Chief Twit."

Elon Musk has said he wants to "defeat" spam bots on Twitter, make the algorithms that determine how content is presented to its users publicly available, and prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division, even as he limits censorship. Yet he has not offered details on how he will achieve all this and who will run the company.

He also tried to calm fears among employees that major layoffs are coming and assured advertisers that his past criticism of Twitter's content moderation rules would not harm its appeal.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" Mr Musk said in an open letter to advertisers on Thursday.

The deal is the culmination of a remarkable saga, full of twists and turns, that sowed doubt over whether Mr Musk would complete the deal. It began on April 4, when he disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.

News Network
October 30,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 30: The Mangaluru International Airport has enabled a unidirectional flow of traffic for departures, on the ground floor. This arrangement has created a seamless movement of traffic, for both arrivals (lower ground floor) and departures (ground floor).

Under this new arrangement, all vehicles coming to drop off departing passengers, shall exit via the ramp, after dropping them off, either at the designated drop-off zone, one or two. Post leaving the ramp that leads to the lower ground floor, the vehicles may then exit either to the city, or towards the parking lot.

A zebra crossing near the departure gate facilitates departing passengers and their kin, who come up from the parking area into the terminal via the escalator or lift, on the lower ground floor.

