Tale of Nikhat Zareen Jameel’s resilience: From requesting a 'fair chance' to becoming world champion

May 20, 2022

None other than legendary MC Mary Kom had asked in 2019, 'who is Nikhat Zareen'? Cut to 2022, the Telangana boxer is a world champion.

Nikhat, daughter of former footballer Mohammad Jameel, clinched the coveted gold in flyweight (52kg) division with a facile 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the Women's World Championship final in Istanbul on Thursday. With this win, Zareen, a 2019 Asian Championship bronze medallist, became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion.

Three years ago, Nikhat was pleading for a "fair trial" against Mary Kom ahead of the Tokyo Olympics after being denied a chance to compete in the trials for this very tournament and today she stands as a champion.

As the flyweight world champion's name was called out on Thursday, Zareen jumped with joy, punching the air ecstatically.

She had finally done it. As the magnitude of the moment hit her, the tears began to roll down her cheeks. She had finally proven herself, shut down all her detractors.

Her slew of wins as a teenager had led people to hail her as a possible heir to the legendary MC Mary Kom's throne and her recent victories have consolidated the view.

But it hasn't been a pleasant journey for the 25-year-old as she had to battle with injury and her idol Mary Kom on and off the field in her formative years.

But she waited patiently in the wings to make the flyweight division, which has till now been dominated by the six-time champion, her own.

After the high of the junior world championship title a decade back, Zareen was dealt a major blow as she snapped her shoulder during a bout, forcing her out of the ring for nearly a year.

Still the plucky boxer was determined to establish herself at the elite level and she made a resounding comeback. Zareen picked up a bronze at the senior national championships and won the Belgrade International Championship in 2018.

The next year would turn out to be a rollercoaster for Nizamabad-based pugilist. She made her mark by winning the gold at the prestigious Strandja Memorial, Europe's oldest international boxing event, and a silver at the Thailand Open but couldn't get the better of Mary Kom, arguably the greatest woman boxer in history, in the India Open.

And ahead of the World Championship, she was refused a trial by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), which decided to go by Mary Kom's consistent performances while making the choice and the Manipuri claimed her eighth world medal.

When the federation decided to send Mary Kom for the Olympic qualifiers on the back of her bronze-winning show at the world championships, Zareen wrote to then Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding a “fair chance.”

But a furious Mary Kom had asked 'Who is Nikhat Zareen'?

"I have been inspired by Mary Kom since I was a teenager. The best way I can do justice to this inspiration was to strive to be as great a boxer as her. And Mary Kom is too big a legend in sport to need to hide from the competition and not actually defend her Olympic qualification," she had said.

Zareen's request was heeded and a trial was announced much to Mary Kom's displeasure, who claimed she was always ready for a trial and was doing what the BFI said but the youngster had dragged her name everywhere.

The much-anticipated bout, however, turned out to be a one-sided affair as Zareen lost 1-9 to Mary Kom. And to top it, there was no customary handshake at the end and the senior pro also rebuffed an attempted hug from her younger rival, leaving her in tears.

But the distasteful episode could not deter Zareen from gunning for accolades.

With a bustling 2022, Zareen was right on the mark as she became the first Indian boxer to win two gold medals at the Strandja Memorial on the back of some impressive performances, including out-punching the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist in February.

She continued her stellar run, giving India its first gold in four years at the World Championship. She dominated all her bouts.

With Mary Kom in her twilight years, Zareen's win is quite assuring for Indian Boxing.

News Network
May 19,2022

Bengaluru, May 19: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an Orange alert in 12 districts of Kerala including Kasaragod for the day as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD issued an Orange alert in all the districts of Kerala except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Thursday.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas would lead to isolated very heavy rainfall in several parts of the southern state. The Central Meteorological Department, on Wednesday, had predicted isolated heavy and very heavy rainfall in the state for the next 2 days and heavy rainfall for the two days after that.

Kerala has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days and it has disrupted normal life in certain places of the state. Considering the heavy rains and to be better prepared for the early onset of monsoon in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a day ago issued a slew of directions to ensure that the authorities were prepared to handle problems like landslides and flooding.

Some of the instructions issued by the CM were -- local bodies to prepare a list of disaster-prone areas in their jurisdictions and provide the same to the authorities concerned like police and fire services, ensure relief camps with adequate facilities are in place for evacuating people and desilting of gutters and rivers. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed five teams to Kerala.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies until the rains subside. The SDMA has also asked people not to travel to hilly regions unless it's an emergency and to avoid night travel until the rain subsides.

The district administrations have also warned the people against staying near coastal areas of high tide. The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date. 

News Network
May 12,2022

Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said the state cabinet passed the ordinance on anti-conversion bill and it will be discussed in next assembly session. He also added that till then, the ordinance will be in place.

“Karnataka cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place,” Araga Jnanendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Before the start of the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that his government is going to implement the move through the ordinance route.

It was reported that the Home Department had drafted a note which was circulated during the Cabinet meeting. The note made the case for pushing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill through the ordinance route.

It is believed that the Law Department in the state has stated that there are no legal hurdles for bringing the bill to life through the ordinance route.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had slammed the ruling Bommai government, saying that the opposition will oppose the bill.

The anti-conversion bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion. However, converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. On the other hand, the mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

News Network
May 6,2022

Bengaluru, May 6: As BJP sets its focus on southern Karnataka, where it is traditionally weak, with an eye on the 2023 assembly polls, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a wave in favour of the party in the region, as he hinted that leaders from other parties will be soon joining the organisation.

He said the party is having discussions about holding a large-scale public meet in Mandya, which comes under the old Mysuru region or south Karnataka belt. "From various parts of the state many people are eager to join the party, especially Kolar, Mandya and other places, they will be inducted batch by batch," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is a huge liking among people, especially youths, towards BJP in the Southern Karnataka region. "So in Mandya and in the region, a new and young leadership is likely to emerge and there is a wave in favour of the BJP there....we are talking to several people, whoever agrees with the party and its ideology, we will speak to them," he added.

The old Mysuru region, comprising the southern districts of Karnataka, is dominated by the Vokkaliga community and has traditionally been a bastion of Congress and JD(S), where they contest as arch rivals. BJP has been making consistent efforts to make inroads, aimed at reaping political dividends.

In the 2018 polls, the BJP managed to win one seat in Hassan; later in a high-voltage 2019 bypolls, it managed to win the KR Pet seat, its first victory in Mandya district, and also won Chikballapur, another first. Creating history of sorts, the party bagged the Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru district for the first time in November, 2020 bypolls.

State BJP Vice-President and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra, who is widely credited for the paty's victory in K R Pet and Sira, has recently stated that he is interested in working in the region, if the party decides. The Chief Minister on Friday met former External Affairs Minister and former CM S M Krishna, who hails from Mandya, and held discussions with the veteran leader. Bommai, however, termed it as a courtesy visit to greet Krishna, who recently turned 90.

