  2. Thousands of NRIs from Kerala hold march in Qatar days ahead of FIFA World Cup

November 12, 2022

Doha, Nov 12: Thousands of migrant workers wearing the colours of Argentina, Brazil and England staged a World Cup rally in Doha Friday, less than 10 days from the start of the tournament.

Fans of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Harry Kane converged on the Doha seafront for a march that would normally not have been allowed, according to an AFP journalist.

The fans came mainly from the state of Kerala, a football bastion in India that also accounts for a huge chunk of the Indian migrant community in Qatar of about 750,000 people. Qatar has a total population of about 2.8 million.

The hordes turned up for the event that was organised on social media and marched behind drummers to the World Cup countdown clock overlooking the Gulf.

"Police were told in advance and this is our day," said one organiser who requested anonymity.

Demonstrations and rallies are rare in Qatar and are normally confronted by tight security, but police on Friday watched the fans from a discreet distance.

"The foreign workers in Qatar love football and they have bought a lot of tickets," added the organiser.

"This is the first World Cup in an Arab nation but in many ways, this is also going to be the first World Cup in South Asia."

The fans donned the blue and white strips of Argentina and Brazil's yellow jerseys, bearing the names of Messi and Neymar, but also Indian names.

They marched past the royal palace in Doha, where it is normally illegal to take a picture of the building.

Qatar has been at the centre of intense scrutiny over its treatment of foreign workers. Most of those who took part in the football rally would not give their full names because they did not want employers to find out.

"This is a day of joy for us," said one man who gave his name as Rajesh. "There will be no politics, we are going to sing and chant about football -- especially Lionel Messi."

"This is our freedom of expression," said another man in a Messi shirt, who gave his name as Aju.

"Of course some of us have tough jobs, we hear the stories, but the World Cup is a once in a lifetime event."

Qatar residents have been the top buyers of tickets for the tournament, with some low-priced $10 tickets having been reserved for migrant workers. India has also been a key market for ticket sales.

The rally was held the day after the United States became the first team to arrive in Qatar for the event that starts November 20.

"Seeing players touch down in Doha, the coaches announcing their squads, and the players reacting with such natural and unbridled emotions... has excited the football world," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. 

November 6,2022

French model and reality TV star Marine El Himer has converted to Islam, saying these moments mark the "happiest day" of her life.

Himer on Saturday, November 5, shared her photos in hijab near the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site in Makkah, two days after she announced she had accepted Islam.

"There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions experienced at this very moment. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshaallah," she posted on Instagram.

She added that this was "a choice of soul, heart, and reason."

In another post where she was seen touching Kaaba, Marine said: "There are no words strong enough to express the intensity of happiness and emotions I'm experiencing right now. A spiritual journey that I hope will continue to uplift and guide me Inshallah." 

The model added: "I can't thank you enough for your valuable support and kindness. Many thanks to all of you!"

Himer featured on reality television Show Les Princes et les Princess de l’Amour (The princes and princesses of love) in France.

The popular influencer also thanked her followers for their support and kindness.

French media reported that Himer grew up with her stepfather, made some researches about her real father and where they originally came from for a long time, and met Islam during this period. 

October 30,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 30: The Mangaluru International Airport has enabled a unidirectional flow of traffic for departures, on the ground floor. This arrangement has created a seamless movement of traffic, for both arrivals (lower ground floor) and departures (ground floor).

Under this new arrangement, all vehicles coming to drop off departing passengers, shall exit via the ramp, after dropping them off, either at the designated drop-off zone, one or two. Post leaving the ramp that leads to the lower ground floor, the vehicles may then exit either to the city, or towards the parking lot.

A zebra crossing near the departure gate facilitates departing passengers and their kin, who come up from the parking area into the terminal via the escalator or lift, on the lower ground floor.

October 29,2022

Tehran, Oct 29: Iran’s top intelligence bodies have issued a joint statement, pointing to the major role of foreign intelligence agencies, especially the CIA, in orchestrating the violent riots in Iran in the past weeks.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued the statement on Friday, explaining different aspects of the recent riots in Iran in detail.

“Continuous and precise” intelligence monitoring in the past year as well as acquired documents during the recent unrest reveals “numerous examples and undeniable references of the all-out role of the American terrorist regime in designing, implementing, and maintaining” the unrest, they said.

The statement further elaborates on the issue by offering facts on three categories “before the unrest,” “during the unrest” and “after the unrest.”

The American regime launched a “pre-planned” project by exploiting the tragic death of Mahsa Amini before the announcement of official investigations, reads the statement.

“Intelligence evidence shows that the CIA had devised an extensive plan with the cooperation of allied spy services and reactionary proxies before the start of the unrest to initiate a nationwide chaos with the aim of committing crimes against the great Iranian nation and the country’s territorial integrity as well as paving the ground for increasing foreign pressures,” it added.

The statement went on to refer to some of the measures of the aforementioned agencies in preparing for the unrest such as holding so-called human rights conferences and implying the inefficiency of the Iranian government by exploiting every incident as an opportunity.

The aforesaid spy agencies organized camps in a number of countries to train individuals on hybrid and soft war, said the statement, noting that the individuals who took and published the first picture of Mahsa Amini at the hospital, as well as the one who incited Amini’s family by posting specific photos, had received special training in those courses.

Global media war on Iran

The intelligence bodies also said that enemies planned and implemented a “global media war” against Iran, using TV channels and social media.

It noted that Twitter and Instagram ignored their own regulations to pave the way for ramping up the dissemination of “fake news.”

Providing more examples, the statement said that Twitter allowed 50,000 new fake accounts for Persian language users between September 11 to October 12 while also abolishing its own restrictions such as the time limits between posts.

The statement concluded that despite all these efforts, the enemies “failed to attain none of their pre-planned goals,” as the “project of destroying Iran has faced a humiliating defeat.”

Riots erupted after 22-year-old Amini collapsed at a police station and died in hospital despite intensive medical care. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization said that Amini’s controversial death was caused by an illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

The riots have claimed dozens of lives from security forces and innocent people as some elements derailed the protests to attack the establishment. Many Western countries have expressed their support for rioters in acts that Tehran describes as "inciting" violence and hatred.

