  Tokyo Olympics: India to compete for bronze in men's hockey after losing 2-5 to Belgium in semifinal

News Network
August 3, 2021

India men's hockey team lost their semifinal match against the 2018 world champions Belgium on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics, thus missing out on a chance to make their first Olympic final in over four decades. The last time India had played the men's hockey final at the Olympics was back in 1980 when the team had won the gold medal.

This was India's first meeting against Belgium since their 2-3 defeat in the FIH Pro League match in February 2019. But India's campaign is still not over as they would compete in the Bronze medal match on Thursday where they will face the loser of the second semifinal between Australia and Germany.

India got off to a nervy start, conceding an early penalty corner in the semifinal. Felix Denayer sent a ball inside the scoring circle, and the ball was deflected off by Rupinder Pal Singh. Despite Alexander Hendrickx not being on the turf at that point, Luick Luypaert made the most of the opportunity and scored an early goal for Belgium in the second minute of the first quarter.

It took India nine minutes to get things back to level-pegging as Harmanpreet Singh smashed a powerful dragflick past Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch after the World Champions conceded a penalty corner. Two minutes later, Amit Rohidas passed a ball to Mandeep Singh inside the circle, and the Indian forward turned a tomahawk shot into the nets to give India the lead.

But Belgium came back strong in the 2nd quarter, getting as many as four penalty corners within a matter of minutes. Hendrickx scored his 12th goal of the Olympics from a penalty corner, getting things again back to level terms as both teams went into the halftime with two goals apiece.

The third quarter was a cagey affair with neither of the two teams getting too many opportunities but India's inability to prevent penalty corners cost them in the final 15 minutes. Alexander Hendrickx scored two more goals, the fourth one coming from a penalty stroke.

With India putting an extra attacker on the field, and PR Sreejesh not on the turf, Belgium veteran John-John Dohmen scored the fifth goal in the dying minutes. But by that point, it was a mere formality.

It has been a good journey for India men's hockey team in Tokyo Olympics so far, defeating New Zealand 3-2 in their opening group game, and then picking up wins over Germany (2-0), Spain (3-1), Argentina (3-1), and Japan (5-3) in the group matches. Barring the 7-1 defeat against Australia, India had won all their games so far, but could not surpass the Belgium test. 

News Network
August 3,2021

New Delhi, Aug 3: With a single-day rise of 30,549 cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 on Friday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,25,195 with 422 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said.

The number of active cases has gone up to 4,04,958, accounting for 1.28 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at  97.38 per cent, the data showed.

In the last 24 hours, 38,887 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,08,96,354.

Also, 14,28,984 tests to detect the infection were carried out on Monday. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.85 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.39 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 47.85 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40-lakh mark on September 5 and 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid-19 cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

News Network
July 28,2021

Tehran, July 28: Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has arrested a network of agents with the Israeli Mossad spy agency at the Western borders, confiscating a large cache of weapons and ammunition that they were planning to use to provoke riots and terror inside the country.

The ministry’s director-general for counterintelligence said on Tuesday that the Mossad agents had been arrested upon sneaking into Iran from the Western border posts on the back of an extensive surveillance and intelligence operation.

The intelligence official did not specify the location of the arrests or the number of those taken into custody.

The seized weapons include pistols, grenades, Winchester shotguns, Kalashnikov rifles and bullets, some of which are used to make protests descend into riots, said the official.

The Mossad operatives, the official said, were planning to use the arms to provoke urban riots and carry out assassinations.

“During the presidential election [in June], the Zionist regime had also planned to carry out acts of sabotage in different parts of the country on several occasions,” but to no avail, and the terrorist Mossad network was given a “knockout blow” in the region, according to the official.

The arrests coincide with the recent protests in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan over a water shortage triggered by a drought that is unprecedented in decades. The protesters have urged the administration to address the crisis.

Iranian authorities have stressed the right for the people in Khuzestan Province to hold peaceful protests, deploying additional security forces to the region to ensure the safety of the protesters and prevent any damage to public and private property there.

However, the protests have turned ugly on several occasions, with officials warning against suspicious attempts to fish in troubled waters and provoke violent riots.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh pointed to the death of a policeman during violence in the province, saying the officer’s martyrdom clearly showed elements tied to foreigners had infiltrated the ranks of protesters in an attempt to provoke fake clashes and ignite riots.

Meanwhile, the head of the Department of Justice in the southern province of Fars said on Monday that Iranian security forces had disbanded a Takfiri terrorist group that sought to carry out simultaneous terrorist attacks in several provinces in cooperation with intelligence services of two European and regional countries.

Kazem Mousavi added that 11 members of the Takfiri terrorist group’s main nucleus were identified and arrested in Fars, while 25 others were detained in six eastern and western Iranian provinces in a joint operation by the Intelligence Ministry and security forces.

Late last month, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) forces identified and dismantled three terrorist and counterrevolutionary teams in the country's northwestern provinces of West Azarbaijan and Kordestan a few days before the presidential election.

News Network
August 1,2021

Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu on Sunday became the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no.9 He Bingjiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off.

Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bingjiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to her silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the London edition.

Up against an opponent, who has beaten her nine times so far in the last 15 meetings, Sindhu showed great determination to outplay Bingjiao with her aggression to scoop India's third medal at Tokyo.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has already gone back after collecting a silver, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain is assured of at least bronze so far.

With this win, the sixth seeded Sindhu also made up for the straight-game loss to world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the semifinals on Saturday.

She had beaten Japanese world no 5 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, men's singles player B Sai Praneeth and the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had failed to qualify for the knockout stage. 

