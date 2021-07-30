Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina enters women's 69 kg semifinals, guarantees India first boxing medal

  1. Home
News Network
July 30, 2021

Tokyo, July 30: Debutant Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) assured India of their first boxing medal at the ongoing Olympic Games when she upstaged former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals here on Friday.

The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last-four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Ukraine's Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.

Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze-medallist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past.

She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

The youngster, who was laid low by Covid-19 last year and missed a training trip to Europe because of it, let out a huge scream after the referee raised her hand, pent up emotions finally getting the better of her.

Borgohain started out as a kickboxer before Sports Authority of India's Padum Boro, while scouting for talent in Assam's Golaghat district, noticed her.

He introduced her to boxing and she took to it like fish to water, winning a bronze medal in her debut world championship in 2018, following it up with another bronze the next year.

She is also a two-time Asian Championships bronze-winner.

India's previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Both of them had won bronze medals and Borgohain would look to better that.

Earlier, Simranjit Kaur (60kg) lost to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the pre-quarterfinals to make an early exit from the Games here.

The 26-year-old Indian, seeded fourth, went down 0-5 despite a gritty performance.

She was impressive in the opening round and seemed to have caught Seesondee on the back-foot with her measured approach, sticking to a counter-attacking strategy.

However, the judges ruled unanimously in favour of the Thai, causing Simranjit to be a tad reckless in the second round.

The Indian paid for the hyper-aggressive approach in the first few seconds itself when Seesondee managed to connect some eye-catching left hooks.

The defensive errors in the second put paid to Simranjit's chances and even though she gave it her all in the third round, it needed nothing short of a demolition job to get over the line.

However, that was not to be as she bowed out following a unanimous verdict.

The 29-year-old Thai is a two-time world championships medallist and also won a silver in the 2018 Asian Games.

News Network
July 26,2021

If we had to name one inseparable pair, it would definitely be India and cricket. Whether it is a Test match, an ODI or a T20, Indians just can’t keep calm when it comes to cricket! If we had to talk about popularity, another aspect of the sport is extremely popular. What is it? Cricket Betting in India is as popular as the sport. Fortunately, there are plenty of cricket betting sites in India that make it easier for people to live their passion! There are reliable sites online that supply all the information you need to make important decision, like which operator works better for you, which one is the most secured, which one provide the best bonuses etc. As we mentioned, cricket is the most popular sport in India, therefore a lot of Indians like to watch live cricket throw stream. So how can you do it, and what is it exactly?

What is live cricket streaming?

If you missed watching a match, then how would you know about that one wicket that everyone's talking about, that one particular over in which the game changed? Missing a match in India can surely fill you with regret, but it is also impossible to sit in front of the television all day. This is where streaming comes in! Streaming refers to watching a cricket match live from a device other than television; it could be a mobile phone, a tablet, or a laptop.

Streaming a live cricket match requires an internet connection and a subscription to a streaming platform. These platforms offer various packages, and the customer can pick any according to their interests. 

Streaming platforms

Several streaming platforms are available in India, but all of their features and prices differ, so which one is the best? The answer to this question can vary from one individual to another, so to avoid confusion, here is a curated list of the best cricket streaming platforms in India:-

●     BCCI

BCCI is known as the home of cricket. This website provides streaming services of all domestic as well as international matches. Moreover, they have all kinds of news and updates about cricket on their website. Team lists, analysis of previous matches, fixtures, and stats- everything is accurately available for all the hardcore cricket fans.

●     Disney Hotstar

Hotstar is one of the most famous platforms to stream cricket matches. They provide good video and audio quality at low and affordable subscription fees. Along with that, there are many side activities related to cricket and match analysis in the application. International tournaments are available for streaming as well.

●     SonyLIV: 

One simply cannot miss Sony LIV while talking about streaming websites. They have numerous channels which stream various sports. The majority of these channels are available for free, but some might need a subscription. There are many additional features like language changing, favorite tracks, etc.

●     Bet365: 

Bet365 is a top-rated streaming platform among cricket fans. They stream every kind of cricket match for free. Additionally, they provide great betting services and are the most trusted company for the same. All you have to do is create an account and enjoy all the different features they're offering!

News Network
July 27,2021

Bengaluru, July 27: The BJP Legislature Party (LP) meeting to pick a new chief minister for Karnataka will be held today evening at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place at The Capitol Hotel in Bengaluru, in which Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishen Reddy will participate as central observers.

The LP meeting will pick a new leader of the ruling party as B S Yediyurappa resigned as chief minister on Monday, after participating in an event commemorating two years of BJP government in the state.

Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai said that the process of appointing a new chief minister for Karnataka will be completed in three to four days. 

News Network
July 23,2021

Dubai, July 23: An Indian expat from Tamil Nadu who lost his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now planning to start his own cafeteria after winning Dh500,000 (approximately Rs 1.02 crore) in the latest ‘Mahzooz’ draw.

53-year-old Nazeer Ali, a former human resources executive who has been unemployed for some months, matched five out of the six winning numbers -- 7-12-31-35-39-43 -- during a live draw held on July 17 to split the Dh1 million second-tier prize with an anonymous winner.

After losing his job, Nazeer Ali, a father of two, had to send his family back home. He said: “I’ve been jobless for a few months. I had to send my family back home to cut down on expenses during this uncertain time. I felt down and lonely, but I never lost hope.”

“I always believed in the power of luck and always saw the light at the end of the tunnel. My big win with Mahzooz has proved that optimism and positivity always bring great things in life,” he added.

“I received an email from Mahzooz informing me that I’d won a whopping Dh500,000. I simply couldn’t believe my eyes. It took a while for this life-changing win to sink in. I called my family immediately and happily told them that all our worries had come to an end,” he continued.

Winning such a large sum of money has given Nazeerali the opportunity to fulfil his long-standing dream to become an entrepreneur.

“I’ve always dreamt of starting my own cafeteria in Dubai, but I thought that this would be impossible for an ordinary man like me. But now I know for sure that nothing is impossible,” noted a joyful Nazeer Ali.

He added: “Once I start my own business, I will bring my family back so that we can reunite. My wife and my two children are eagerly waiting for those good days to come. I can’t wait for the four of us to be together again.”

Experiencing the hardships of being unemployed, Nazeer Ali said he will allocate a portion of his winnings to help others.

“I have faced several hardships and disappointments while I was looking for a job. I know very well how it feels to be without work. So, I will support the unemployed members within my extended family,” he promised.

Who will win Dh50M?

Many people have won the second, third and four tier prizes but the Dh50M first prize has yet to be won. The 35th Mahzooz weekly draw is scheduled on Saturday (July 24) at 9pm (UAE time). Entry price is Dh35. Entrants can participate by registering at Mahzooz website.

