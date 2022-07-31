  1. Home
Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bags India's 3d gold in Commonwealth Games

Agencies
August 1, 2022

Birmingham, July 9: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold in the Commonwealth Games here.

Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall here on Sunday.

Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg+165kg).

Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg).

Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, executed three clean lifts -- 137kg, 140kg and 143kg -- in the snatch section.

His 143kg effort helped him smash the Games record and improve his personal best.

Heading into clean an jerk with a five kilogram advantage, the Kolkata lifter started with a 166kg lift, which he hoisted easily.

Sheuli then faltered his 170kg attempt only to heave the weight in the third attempt and create a new Games record in total lift (313kg).

The Indian lifter had to wait patiently towards the end to find out what medal he'd take home as the Malaysian attempted a 176kg lift in his last two attempts only to fail.

With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games. 

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2022

Bengaluru, July 23: Debate on Anti-Conversion Bill is back in Karnataka with the High Court accepting a PIL and issuing a notice to ruling BJP on the implementation of the law by promulgating an ordinance.

On Friday, the High Court directed the government to file objections with regard to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's move. The petition claimed that Anti-Conversion law (Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021) exhibited intolerance and questioned its constitutional validity.

The petition filed by All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights and Evangelical Fellowship of India from New Delhi stated that the bill is an attack on democratic values which unites the country.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J.M. Khazi issued notice to the Secretary of Home department and Principal Secretary of Law Department. The bench has asked them to file objections within four weeks.

The laws formulated under the Anti-Conversion Bill violate the right of choice of an individual, right of liberty and right to practice religion. The provisions of ordinance violate Section 21 of the Indian constitution as it gives liberty to the state to violate individual rights of citizens, the petition claims.

After the ruling BJP in the state brought the Anti-Conversion law into force by promulgating an ordinance, the state Congress had announced to launch a Jan Andolan (people's agitation) against it.

Congress stated that it will never allow the misuse of The Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion. "Our party will firmly stand with each individual belonging to the minority community, those who are threatened by the government. The party will launch 'Jan Andolan' against the proposed bill, the Congress had announced."

The Karnataka government had tabled the proposed controversial Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 popularly known as Anti-conversion bill in Legislative Assembly in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Belagavi on December 21, 2021. However, it is yet to come before the Legislative Council.

All legal entities, educational institutions, orphanages, old age homes, hospitals, religious missionaries, Non -Governmental Organizations (NGO) are brought under the purview of the institutions.

According to new law, any converted person, his parents, brother, sister or any other person who is related to him by blood, marriage or adoption or in any form associated or colleague may lodge a complaint of such conversion which contravenes the provisions. The offense is made to be non-bailable and cognizable offence.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29,2022

Mangaluru, Jul 29: Thousands mourners thronged Muhyiddeen Juma Masjid at Surathkal’s Mangalapete today for the funeral prayers of 23-year-old Muhammad Fazil, whow as hacked to death last night by car-borne assailants. 

Following post-mortem, the mortal remains were shifted from the victim’s home at Mangalapete today morning. The body was later shifted to nearby masjid for public viewing.

Fazil was be buried in the graveyard belonging to the same mosque after the funeral prayers. 

No untoward incidents were reported during the funeral rites as mourners prayed for the departed soul and maintained peace till the end. 

Meanwhile, the police have stepped up the security in the region. Over 2,000 police personnel are deployed in the area.

The prohibitory orders have been imposed from Thursday night till July 30 morning. All liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts have been set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched. 

News Network
July 28,2022

Mangaluru, July 28: Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) K V Rajendra has directed the closure of all the bars and liquor shops in Bantwal, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk limits till Friday midnight.

Section 144 is in force in order to maintain law and order at Bellare, Belthangady, Bantwal, Puttur and Kadaba to prevent untoward incidents by miscreants in view of the recent murder of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettar, the DC said in a statement.

The situation in Bellare police station limits is sensitive and it is likely to spread to other places. The orders are issued due to possibilities of people consuming alcohol and spoiling public peace and law and order, he said.

The ban will be in force from July 28 midnight till July 29 midnight. No liquor may be stored or transported during that period. 

The DC directed the Excise assistant commissioner that all the liquor shops should be closed compulsorily and the seal of the Excise department mandatorily affixed on the doors of bars and liquor shops during the period of the ban.

