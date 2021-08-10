  1. Home
  2. WFI suspends Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline; notice issued to Sonam Malik for misconduct

News Network
August 10, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday "temporarily suspended" star grappler Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline during her forgettable Tokyo Olympics campaign and also issued notice to young Sonam Malik for misconduct.

It has been learnt that Vinesh, who crashed out of the Tokyo Games in the quarterfinals after a crushing defeat by 'fall', has been given time till August 16 to reply to the notice that mentioned indiscipline on three counts.

Vinesh, who had travelled to Tokyo from Hungary where he had trained with coach Woller Akos, had refused to stay at the Games Village and train with the other Indian team members.

She also did not wear the name of the official sponsors of the Indian contingent, Shiv Naresh, and chose to wear a Nike singlet during her bouts.

"This is gross indiscipline. She has been suspended temporarily and barred from all wrestling activities. She can't compete in any national or other domestic event until she files a reply and WFI takes a final decision," a WFI source told PTI.

"WFI was pulled up by IOA why can't they control their athletes. IOA is issuing a notice to WFI in this regard," the source added.

The officials who were in Tokyo told PTI that Vinesh had created ruckus when she was allotted a room near those of her Indian team-mates -- Sonam, Anshu Malik and Seema Bisla -- arguing that she might contract coronavirus since these wrestlers travelled to Tokyo from India.

"She did not train with any of the Indian wrestlers. It appeared as if she had come with the Hungary team and had nothing to do with the Indian contingent.

"One day her timing clashed with the training timings of the Indian girls and she chose not to train at the same arena with them," the official added.

"This is not acceptable. This is not how senior wrestlers are supposed to behave."

Vinesh had entered the Games as a top medal contender but ended up suffering defeat by fall against Belarus' Vanesa.

The 19-year old Sonam has been given a notice for misconduct.

"These kids think, they have become star wrestlers and are entitled to do anything. Before leaving for Tokyo either Sonam or her family are supposed to collect their passport from the WFI office.

"But she ordered SAI officials to collect on her behalf. This is not acceptable. They have achieved nothing and are showing attitude. This will not be accepted," the official added.

Sonam also returned without a medal from her debut Olympics.

News Network
August 2,2021

Varanasi, Aug 2: Large crowds of Hindus were seen in Varanasi as they took a dip in the Ganga river and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday despite warnings from the authorities to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

People were seen flouting Covid-19 safety protocols; barely a few people were seen wearing masks and practising social distancing.

On the second day of the month of Shravan, special rituals were done with devotees.
Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year.

It is a traditional practice to observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan).

This year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Kanwar Yatra, which is usually undertaken in the month of Shravan, has also been cancelled.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 4,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 4: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the residence of former Ullal MLA late B M Idinabba early on Wednesday morning at Mastikatte, Ullal on the outskirts of the city. 

The 25-member team was led by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police. The NIA has so far not issued any statement about the visit.

Idinabba, who was also a prominent advocate of communal harmony and unity, passed away in April 2009. His son B M Basha, a realtor, stays in the house along with his family. Basha's two sons stay abroad.

Rumours are doing rounds that the NIA team that came from Bengaluru is conducting investigation based on a suspicion that one of the family members might have some connection with some hardline outfits.

According to sources, Basha’s kin had mysteriously gone missing from Kerala a few years ago. While the family members deny links with any terror organisation, a few media reports had expressed suspicion that the missing person might have joined some terror outfits. 

News Network
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka on Friday issued new guidelines for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state. Besides revising the night curfew to 9 pm to 5 am, the state authorities introduced curbs on districts bordering  Kerala and Maharashtra, in light of a surge in the neighbouring two states.

Here is all you need to know: 

— The night curfew across the state is now enforced from 9 pm to 5 am. Earlier, the restrictions on movement in the night began at 10 pm.

— In addition to a night curfew, a weekend curfew will be introduced in districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala. The districts include Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi in the north and Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara in the south. Restrictions will be in place from Friday 9 pm to Monday 5 am.

— All gatherings including social and cultural continue to be prohibited.

— Marriage functions will not have more than 100 people and 20 people are allowed to congregate for a funeral, with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. 

— Religious places like temples, mosques and churches are allowed to open and activities related to them can go on but no festivals, processions are permitted. 

—  During weekend curfew, essential services continue to function. People can step out for vaccinations. 

—  Groceries, fruits and vegetable shops, liquor stores can remain open from 5 am to 2 pm during weekend curfew hours in the districts mentioned above.

