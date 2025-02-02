  1. Home
  2. Women's U19 T20 World Cup: India thrash SA by 9 wickets to bag 2nd consecutive title

Women's U19 T20 World Cup: India thrash SA by 9 wickets to bag 2nd consecutive title

News Network
February 2, 2025

indianwomenchamps.jpg

Opener Gongadi Trisha scored 44 as India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final match of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Chasing only 83 runs, India did not face much difficulty as they lost just one wicket and went across the line in just 11.2 overs.

Earlier, contributions from the entire bowling unit helped India bundled out South Africa for 82 in 20 overs in the final of Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

Asked to bowl first, India made immediate impact with back-to-back wickets. With this, India lifted their second consecutive U19 Women's World Cup title.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 27,2025

uccuttarakhand.jpg

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a law that has faced long-standing criticism from the Opposition, will officially come into effect in Uttarakhand on January 27, making it the first state in independent India to put into effect such a law.

According to the state’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government has completed all preparations to implement the law, including getting approval of the rules for the implementation of the Act and training of officials concerned. The rationale given for the law is that it will bring about ‘uniformity in the society and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.’

"UCC is just an offering made by our state in the great 'yagya' being performed by the Prime Minister to make the country a developed, organised, harmonious and self-reliant nation," PTI quoted Dhami as saying in a statement.

The BJP had made a promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls.These polls saw the party storming to power for a second consecutive term, something never done by any other party in the state since its creation in 2000.

According to CM Dhami, the historic mandate was because of the party's commitment to passing the UCC.

The Uniform Civil Code journey in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand state cabinet cleared a proposal to form an expert panel on the Uniform Civil Code in March 2022 in the first cabinet meeting after winning the assembly elections. The panel, headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on May 27, 2022 to prepare the draft of the UCC.

The Desai committee submitted a comprehensive draft in four volumes, prepared after one and a half years of dialogue with different sections of the state's population. It was sent to the state on February 2, 2024 and just a few days later, the Uttarakhand assembly passed the UCC bill. President Droupadi Murmu gave it her assent in March 2024, nearly two years after the initial proposal.

Another expert committee was at work after that, headed by former chief secretary Shatrughna Singh. It was formed to frame the rules and regulations for the implementation of the Act. The Sinha committee submitted its report to the state government late last year.

The state cabinet gave its approval recently and authorised the chief minister to decide a date for its implementation. Dhami decided the date to be January 27, 2025, a day after the country celebrated its 76th Republic Day.

What is in the Uttarakhand UCC?

The Uniform Civil Code Act of Uttarakhand will govern and regulate the laws relating to marriage and divorce, succession, live-in relationships and related matters.

It sets equal marriageable age for men and women, grounds of divorce and procedures across all religions, and bans polygamy and 'halala'.

Doon University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal, who was part of the panel that drafted the UCC and was among those who framed the rules for its implementation, described to PTI the provisions aimed at bringing about gender parity in matters of marriage, divorce and succession, treating all children as legitimate including those born of void or voidable marriages, simplifying the process of preparing a will and regulating live-in relationships as the most outstanding in the UCC. She termed gender parity across all religions as the spirit of UCC.

According to Duggal, the UCC makes registration of all marriages and live-in relationships mandatory. She also said that the government has created facilities to help people register their marriages online so that they do not have to run around government offices for it.

"Another remarkable feature of the UCC is that it treats all children as legitimate. We have in fact totally done away with the term illegitimate in the context of children," she said. The UCC also makes a special provision for defence personnel called "privileged will" which can be made both in writing or by word of mouth.

Any soldier or air force personnel engaged in an expedition or actual warfare or a mariner at sea can make a privileged will for which rules have been kept flexible.

UCC criticism

Opposition leaders have criticized the UCC, arguing that it may lead to societal division along religious lines and might be impractical and overly ambitious.
The debate surrounding the UCC extends beyond Uttarakhand, as Article 44 of the Indian Constitution advocates for a uniform civil code across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referenced the Supreme Court's direction on the need for a common code, stressing that fulfilling the vision of the Constitution's framers remains a national goal.

Uttarakhand's implementation of the UCC is likely to set a precedent, with other states potentially following suit. The success of the law's implementation will depend on its ability to balance individual rights and social harmony.

As Uttarakhand stands at the forefront of this legal revolution, the coming weeks will offer a clearer picture of how the UCC will be received, both in the state and across India. The state's experience with the UCC will undoubtedly shape the future of personal law reform in the country.

What is the implementation process?

Shailesh Bagauli, secretary (home), stated that the government will issue two notifications: one for the implementation of the UCC and another for the rules and regulations, officially launching the UCC in the state.

Dhami had promised to implement the UCC if re-elected during the 2022 state polls. After becoming CM, he appointed a five-member committee led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to draft the code, which received feedback from over 2.3 lakh people, representing nearly 10% of Uttarakhand's families.

The 740-page draft was presented to the chief minister on February 2, 2024, approved by the cabinet on February 4, tabled in the assembly on February 6, and passed the following day. Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) approved the bill on February 28 and President Droupadi Murmu subsequently signed it on March 11.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Ashok Arora
January 28,2025

nri.jpg

New York: NRI International Love All, a non-governmental organization founded on the principles of love, communal harmony, and universal brotherhood, hosted an online tribute event to honor the remarkable legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh, one of India's most revered leaders.

Under the leadership of its International President, Mr. Ashok Arora, a distinguished Supreme Court advocate and former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, the organization has consistently worked to promote the idea that "the world is one family"—a philosophy deeply rooted in the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The tribute event brought together participants from across the globe to celebrate the life and contributions of Dr. Manmohan Singh. In his opening remarks, Mr. Ashok Arora warmly welcomed attendees and set the tone by quoting a poignant line from the Hindi film Anand: "Anand mara nahi, Anand marte nahi; ache log amar ho jaate hain" (Anand doesn’t die; good people become immortal). He highlighted Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to India's progress, emphasizing his enduring legacy as a source of inspiration.

The event featured a diverse lineup of distinguished speakers, each reflecting on Dr. Singh’s extraordinary character and achievements:

Mr. Salim Khalifa, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Chapter, described Dr. Singh as a leader defined by wisdom, truth, and humility. He emphasized that Dr. Singh's calm demeanor, gentle heart, and extraordinary vision made him a guiding light for generations to come.

Mr. Umakant Lakhera, a senior journalist, shared his experiences covering Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, praising his transparency and respect for democratic principles. Mr. Lakhera recalled Dr. Singh’s media-friendly approach, recounting how he encouraged tough questions and upheld accountability.

Mr. Anand Vardhan Singh, a renowned journalist and former editor of Lokmat, addressed the criticism that Dr. Singh didn’t win elections. He highlighted the 2009 general election, where under Dr. Singh’s leadership, the Congress party achieved a significant victory, increasing its seat count by 61.

Engr Syed Nasir Khurshid, a social activist and Convener of the Saudi Arabia Chapter, paid tribute with a heartfelt recitation of Allama Iqbal’s poetry. He described Dr. Singh as a once-in-a-century leader who dedicated his life to improving the economic and social conditions of the common people.

Throughout the event, Mr. Ashok Arora introduced the speakers with thoughtful insights, weaving poetry and eloquence into his commentary. He also acknowledged heartfelt messages from attendees worldwide, including journalists, intellectuals, engineers, IT professionals, and other dignitaries from countries like Australia, the UK, Germany, and the Middle East.

Speakers universally agreed on Dr. Singh’s unparalleled contributions to India’s economic growth, which laid the groundwork for the country’s current aspirations of becoming a $5 trillion economy. They celebrated his integrity, humility, and dedication to public service, marking him as one of India’s finest leaders.

The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from Mr. Salim Khalifa, who expressed gratitude to participants for joining across time zones to honor Dr. Singh. The seamless execution of the program was made possible by the technical team—Tamim Al Hasan, Azharuddin, and Ubaid Gotori—who were commended for their professionalism.

NRI International Love All remains committed to spreading the message of love and unity, inspired by the vision of leaders like Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 23,2025

colors.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 23: A unisex salon in the city was targeted by miscreants belonging to a Hindutva organization, who accused the salon of unethical activities. 

The activists vandalized the salon named 'Colors' near KSRTC in Bejai, Mangaluru, causing extensive damage by destroying furniture and shattering glass.

The group demanded the immediate closure of all massage centers within Mangaluru city, alleging improper conduct at such establishments. 

Following home minister G Parameshwara’s direction to immediately take action against those who are responsible for the attack, the City Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested Prasad Attavar, the leader of the Rama Sene.

Authorities have charged Attavar and are investigating the incident further. This event has raised concerns about the increase in vigilante actions, with local authorities urging the public to respect legal processes and maintain calm. The salon owner has filed a complaint seeking justice for the damages incurred.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.