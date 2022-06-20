  1. Home
105-year-old super grandma sprints to new 100m record

June 21, 2022

45.40 seconds. That's the new record set by the 105-year-old Rambai in 100m at the inaugural National Open Masters Athletics Championships - conducted by the Athletics Federation of India - that concluded in Vadodara on Sunday.

"It's a great feeling and I want to race again," said the grand old lady of Indian athletics who clinched a golden double in sprints - the 100m on June 15 and 200m on Sunday in 1 minute, 52.17 seconds. Her next target is to take part in international tournaments. She is planning to apply for a passport.

Asked why she didn't compete at a much younger age, the centurion from Haryana laughed: "Main to taiyar thi. Lekin, mere ko koi mauka hi nahi diya, (I was ready to run but no one gave me a chance)."

Rambai smashes Man Kaur's record

The inspirational Rambai, who was born on January 1, 1917, ran alone in Vadodara as there was no competitor above 85 competing in the meet. She had entered in the Above-100 category. She finished the 100m race to loud cheers from hundreds of spectators - slowing down just before the end and then ambling across the finish line - to break the record of Man Kaur, who became famous after winning the 100m gold at World Masters at the age of 101. Kaur had finished the 100m in 74 seconds.

Rambai became the star of the meet and was busy posing for selfies and photographs with other competitors. Rambai's granddaughter Sharmila Sangwan, who also competed and won medals in Vadodara, said: "I took her to Delhi on June 13 before reaching Vadodara after an RT-PCR test. We are returning home now. I'll drop nani at her village, Kadma, which is around 150km from Delhi, in Charkhi Dadri district."

Debut last year in Varanasi

Sharmila said her entire family was into sports. "A few of our family members serving in the Army have competed in national-level events besides participating in Masters athletic meets. My grandmother first competed last November when I took her to Varanasi. Then she participated in events in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala. So far, she has won more than a dozen medals. She is a natural" Sharmila added: "Before that she only ran in the fields of Kadma. She has begun wearing running shoes and tracksuits only now. Earlier, she used normal shoes."

Rambai couldn't stop laughing when asked about her winning mantra. "I eat churma, dahi and doodh," she said. "A pure vegetarian, nani is particular about having about 250 grams of ghee daily and 500gm of curd. She also drinks 500ml of pure milk twice a day. She likes bajre ki roti (flat bread made of millet) and doesn't eat much rice," Sharmila said.

According to Sharmila, her grandmother's secret to success and strength is her diet and unpolluted atmosphere in the village. "My nani works a lot in the fields. On a normal day she runs 3-4km. Most of the food she eats is grown in the village," she said. 

June 21,2022

Tensions between India and Pakistan have resulted in the cricketing teams from the two nations only facing each other during ICC competitions. The last bilateral series between them was in 2012-13 and they haven't played a Test match since 2007. However, Indian and Pakistani cricketers like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam could be playing together in the same team as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is working towards the revival of the Afro-Asian Cup.

The Afro-Asian Cup was initially held in 2005 with the second edition being played in 2007. However, it gradually faded out due to broadcast and political issues. But according to Forbes, there are efforts - led by Indian governing body chief Jay Shah - being made to bring the competition back for the 2023 cricketing calendar.

It is understood that the updated version of the Afro Asian cup will be in the T20 format and is expected to be held in the June-July window of next year.  Discussions were first held during ICC's board meeting in April between BCCI secretary Jay Shah, African Cricket Association chairman Sumod Damodar and ACC chairman of development committee Mahinda Vallipuram.

Speaking about the possibility of the Afro-Asian Cup, ACC head of commercial and events Prabhakaran Thanraj said: 'We haven’t got confirmation from the boards yet. We are still working on the white paper and it will be submitted to both boards.'

'But our plan is for the best players from India and Pakistan to be playing in the Asian XI. Once plans are finalized we will go into the market for sponsorship and a broadcaster. It will be a massive event. Really, really big.' Thanraj said as quoted by Forbes.

Meanwhile, Sumod Damodar hopes that this competition can help 'build bridges' between India and Pakistan. ' It would be a beautiful thing to see players from Pakistan and India playing on the same team.' he said.

If the competition is given a green light to go ahead, players like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam could be seen playing wearing the same colours. Back in the mid-2000s, the Asian XI featured stars like  Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid while, while the African XI was a mix of players from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Further discussions are set to take place in the next month's ICC meeting as the plan is to make the Afro-Asian cup an annual thing and include associate nations as well. 'What we pump [revenue] back can go back to the members, particularly in Africa which needs more support. Africa has a lot to benefit' said Damodar.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah is invested in this plan by the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) as they look to develop cricket around the world. 'We have reactivated the whole Asian Cricket Council to see what we can do with this property' said Thanraj. 

