Best cricket live score sites every cricket fan should know

News Network
September 23, 2021

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, second only to football. It's been estimated there are 2.5 billion followers of the sport supporting local and national teams. If you're a passionate follower of cricket, there is no need to miss out on any of the great action. Nowadays, there are a number of fantastic cricket live score sites you can use to stay up to date. Here are five of the best.

Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is a one-stop site that has everything a cricket fan could ever want. Not only can you keep up with cricket scores, but a huge wealth of data can also be accessed at Cricbuzz. This makes it perfect for casual fans, as well as those who use stats to form strategies for sports betting. In fact, there is so much information here, it might be overwhelming. However, if you like the idea of delving into the sport as deeply as possible, Cricbuzz is ideal.

ICC-Cricket

The International Cricket Council is the official body that governs world cricket. As such, they have developed a professional website where you can find the latest news and scores. Fans can keep up with future fixtures, examine rankings, and find team information and a whole lot more. Live scores are a highlight, and it may be possible to link to live-streamed games from the ICC website as well.

Firstpost

Firstpost is an Indian media and news website that is part of Network 18, in turn, owned by Reliance Industries. With such a broad scope, Firstpost doesn't dive into cricket as thoroughly as the previous two sites do. However, it does keep up to date with big stories and has an extensive sports section with a subcategory titled Firstcricket. Here you can find cricket news, photos, schedules, videos, rankings, and of course, results. Perhaps not super stats focused, there is still plenty of fantastic cricket related info available at Firstpost.

Mykhel

Mykhel is a popular website focusing on sports like football, kabaddi, hockey, ISL, motorsports, and cricket. Hitting the link to visit the cricket section of Mykhel brings up a host of interesting information like fixtures, results, series, teams, rankings and more. Fans can stay on top of current news to know what is going on in the international world of cricket. Advertising can spoil the mobile experience of Mykhel to a degree, but it is a fully functioning sports site cricket fans can make use of.

Flashscore

Flashscore is a no-nonsense website designed to provide readers with lists of upcoming events and live scores of sports such as football, basketball, tennis, badminton, cricket and more. As well as results, Flashscore is an interesting sports betting tool as well providing information such as odds, match summaries, and commentaries. You won't find the sort of breaking news or general information found at the previous four websites, as Flashscore has an emphasis on the betting side of things.

Conclusion

As you can see, cricket fans never have to miss out on any of the fantastic action that is constantly taking place. As well as results and live scores, there is a ton of brilliant cricket resources right at your fingertips. Whether your interest is purely as a spectator or as a sports bettor, there are a number of top sites to explore.

News Network
September 22,2021

There's a possibility that Virat Kohli could be removed as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) mid-way through the ongoing UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a former India cricketer has said.

RCB were bundled out for just 92 by KKR in their first match of the Phase-2. It was RCB's sixth-lowest total in IPL, as they lost to the Eoin Morgan-led KKR by nine wickets.

After opting to bat, Kohli (5 runs off 4 balls) fell prey to pacer Prasidh Krishna in just the second over of the match. The 32-year-old batsman was trapped plum in front and a bad review call didn't help his case either.

His call further attracted the ire of the experts, including former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who had questioned the timing of his decision. He reckoned if Kohli had to do something like that, he could have done it after the IPL.

Some cricketers even suggested that the team looked "unsettled" by the untimely announcement. One former India cricketer, on condition of anonymity, told IANS that it seems that Kohli might be removed "mid-way".

"Look at the way he was playing against Kolkata Knight Riders. Just clueless! It seems he is struggling big time right now. There are chances that he could be removed mid-way through the season. It has happened earlier also with other teams -- like with Dinesh Karthik in KKR and David Warner in Sunrisers Hyderabad, among others. They were either removed or they stepped down mid-way. So it can happen in RCB as well... I have this feeling after watching yesterday's match. One more bad game and you can see a change in RCB captaincy right away," said the former cricketer.

Virat was appointed the skipper of RCB ahead of the 2013 IPL season as a successor to outgoing captain Daniel Vettori. Since then, the side has won 62 of the 132 matches under him, to go with 66 losses and 4 no-results.

So, who could replace Kohli?

Senior player AB de Villiers will probably be one to replace Virat. He is greatly respected within the team. But there are also chances that he might not accept the offer.

Yuzvendra Chahal's name is also doing the rounds on the basis of seniority in the team. Chahal has also been the leading wicket-taker for RCB in the IPL, clinching 125 wickets in 106 games that he has played for the franchise so far.

Youngster Devdutt Padikkal's name has made the rounds as well, following the trend seen in recent times of appointing young captains such as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. The Karnataka batsman has been the leading run-scorer for RCB in the last couple of seasons and is considered one of the favourites of Kohli.

News Network
September 9,2021

Kabul, Sept 9: Cricket Australia said Thursday it would have "no alternative" but to cancel hosting a historic Test match against Afghanistan unless the Taliban backtracks on a reported ban on women playing sport.

The governing body said the first ever men's Test between the two nations was under serious threat after the deputy head of the Taliban's cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, reportedly said women would not play cricket or any other sport under the new regime.

"I don't think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play cricket," Wasiq told Australian broadcaster SBS on Wednesday.

"In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.

"It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed."

The Taliban said shortly after taking power that the schedule for the Afghanistan men's team would not be interrupted, leading Cricket Australia to announce earlier this month it still hoped to host the landmark match on November 27.

On Thursday, Cricket Australia said driving the growth of women's cricket globally was "incredibly important" to the organisation.

"Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for all and we support the game unequivocally for women at every level," it said.

"If recent media reports that women's cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan are substantiated, Cricket Australia would have no alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed Test Match due to be played in Hobart."

During their first stint in power, the Taliban banned most forms of entertainment -- including many sports -- and stadiums doubled as public execution venues.

Despite promising to enforce a less strict version of Islamic law this time, the United Nations says women in Afghanistan are being prohibited from leaving home without a male family member and in some areas stopped from working. 

