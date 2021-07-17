  1. Home
Covid formally enters Tokyo Olympic Village

July 17, 2021
July 17, 2021

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organisers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person's nationality, citing privacy concerns.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules.

Athletes are just starting to arrive for the Games which run July 23 through Aug. 8.

Japan's public has been lukewarm about the Games amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections and worries that an influx of foreign visitors may help turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event, which in turn could put further strain on Japan's already stretched medical system.

July 16,2021
July 16,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: Karnataka will host the second edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in silicon city from March 5, 2022.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Dr Ashwath Narayanand sports and youths services here at Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking to newsmen, Narayanand said that it was decided the meeting to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the mega event, which will held at Kanteerava stadium.

He said that as many as 158 universities with 3182 sports persons besides technical officials, assistants, about 6000 persons are expected to participate in the event.

Stating that the event will be held for 12 days with 18 categories have been lined up.

He said the facilities like accommodation, transportation, sports equipments will be looked after by the host city Bengaluru while providing food to all the persons participating in the event will be looked after by the state government and Host University.

He said the expected budget of Rs 40 cores required for the second edition of Khelo India in which state government share its part of Rs 20 cores.

The minister mentioned that for the purpose of holding events, a high level committee will be formed.

Meanwhile, for the finance approval the committee will be headed by Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa.

An executive committee will also be formed with headed by Karnataka sports and youth services minister Dr Narayna Gowda and other various committees will be formed later.

It was the first meeting and more such meetings will be done in future for the update details and information on the holding the event.

July 9,2021
July 9,2021

Tokyo, July 9: The Olympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday but with the public kept away at a low-key welcoming ceremony because of coronavirus fears, the day after a "heartbreaking" announcement that spectators would be banned from most Games events.

On a rainy morning exactly two weeks before the opening ceremony of the biggest sporting event since the pandemic began, the flame was brought on stage in a lantern and handed to Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.
 
Tokyo 2020 organisers and government officials on Thursday night announced their decision to bar fans from Olympic events in the capital, which will be under a virus emergency throughout the Games.

It means the pandemic-postponed Games will be the first to take place largely behind closed doors. A handful of competitions will take place outside the capital.

The torch relay was meant to build excitement for the Games, but it has been pulled from public roads in the capital to prevent crowds spreading the virus as infections rise.

Before the flame arrived, five male trumpet players dressed in suits played a rousing melody under a gazebo to shelter them from the drizzle, in front of only journalists and a handful of officials.

The stands stood empty at the Komazawa Olympic Park stadium in the capital's southeastern suburbs, which was used in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm glad that we welcome the torch relay, with these legacies we proudly show at home and abroad," Koike said.

But the Tokyo governor, who was recently hospitalised for exhaustion, coughed three times during her brief speech and several more times after that.

Friday's event gave a taste of the atmosphere that could await athletes at the opening ceremony, to be held at the National Stadium in the city centre.

The decision to bar fans came after the government said a state of emergency would be imposed in Tokyo throughout the Games to curb a rebound in infections and fears over the more infectious Delta variant.

On Thursday night, Koike could not hide her disappointment at having to no fans at the Games.

"I feel heartbreaking grief about this decision," she said.

When the 2020 Games were postponed last year as the scale of the pandemic became clear, there was talk they would be staged as proof the world had overcome the virus.

But that triumphant tone has given way to the harsh reality of new infection surges and more contagious variants, including the Delta strain that has led to virus resurgences in many countries.

The nationwide torch relay has been fraught with problems since it began in March, with almost half the legs disrupted in some way.

The relay was forced off public roads in famous tourist cities such as Kyoto and Hiroshima over fears that crowds of fans could spread the virus.

And it has also met with some public opposition, with a 53-year-old woman arrested on Sunday for squirting liquid from a water pistol towards a runner.
 

