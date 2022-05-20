How to distinguish a real online casino from a scam project

In search of gambling, the user browses many online casino sites. At the same time, each player is looking for a reliable platform that will provide support and guarantee to pay the winnings in case of success. Therefore, you need to follow a few rules to determine the best of them.

Characteristics that can distinguish a real online casino from a scam project

An experienced gambler is guided by many features. But ten key indicators determine a reliable casino:

License

This indicator is the most important because it guarantees fair payments. Different countries issue licenses and betting casinos are subject to the jurisdiction of these states, undergo laboratory testing, and obtain permits.

History

Usually, scam online casinos do not live long. They gain a terrible reputation and disappear to reappear under a new name. So, if the casino has a long history and a well-known brand, it is a direct sign of safety for players

Interface

Cheap graphics can be determined even by an inexperienced user. After all, fair platforms such as RajBet online casino do not skimp on-site quality. Developers invest in high-quality and user-friendly graphics

Payment systems

Large payment systems and banks do not want their brands associated with scammers. Therefore, they terminate transactions on accounts that receive too many complaints.

If the casino offers to replenish and withdraw through well-known systems, banks and works with payment cards, it confirms its reliability. Beware of sites that only work with a few little-known online wallets

Withdrawal rate

If the casino has problems with the transfer of funds, the withdrawal period increases instantly and hints at the dishonesty of the casino.

Casino bonuses

These are special privileges that allow gaming platforms to show their loyalty to customers, and players like promotions by receiving additional winnings without extra costs

Assortment

World-renowned developers provide gaming software. This resource is worth trusting if the casino's website features slot machines and live casino games from Pragmatic, Microgaming, Playson, and others. Each provider trusts the software only to proven sites, so it checks all online casinos

Verification

Some gamblers distrust websites that require personal information. But verification guarantees protection. Confirmation of the user's identity will be able to prevent possible theft of funds from the account and protect against hacker attacks. If the player is not asked to enter personal data and confirm his age, it is a reason to be wary

Support

Round-the-clock consultation should be provided to every real online casino, as in RajBet. It can be in several ways: chat, e-mail, Telegram, or other social networks, etc.

Reviews of other players

Of course, no casino will have only good reviews. But you should pay attention to the ratio of good and bad comments. It is also necessary to assess what exactly the players are complaining about. If someone didn't like it - well, it happens. But if the casino freezes accounts and does not respond to complaints, it's suspicious.

Online casino is authorized and licensed

Online casinos that pay taxes and operate legally must comply with the law and guarantee fair play. In addition, they offer only real bonuses with detailed descriptions on their websites. Try to find online casinos that stick to these rules as a matter of principle.