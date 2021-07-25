  1. Home
How to stream cricket live in India?

News Network
July 26, 2021

If we had to name one inseparable pair, it would definitely be India and cricket. Whether it is a Test match, an ODI or a T20, Indians just can’t keep calm when it comes to cricket! If we had to talk about popularity, another aspect of the sport is extremely popular. What is it? Cricket Betting in India is as popular as the sport. Fortunately, there are plenty of cricket betting sites in India that make it easier for people to live their passion! There are reliable sites online that supply all the information you need to make important decision, like which operator works better for you, which one is the most secured, which one provide the best bonuses etc. As we mentioned, cricket is the most popular sport in India, therefore a lot of Indians like to watch live cricket throw stream. So how can you do it, and what is it exactly?

What is live cricket streaming?

If you missed watching a match, then how would you know about that one wicket that everyone's talking about, that one particular over in which the game changed? Missing a match in India can surely fill you with regret, but it is also impossible to sit in front of the television all day. This is where streaming comes in! Streaming refers to watching a cricket match live from a device other than television; it could be a mobile phone, a tablet, or a laptop.

Streaming a live cricket match requires an internet connection and a subscription to a streaming platform. These platforms offer various packages, and the customer can pick any according to their interests. 

Streaming platforms

Several streaming platforms are available in India, but all of their features and prices differ, so which one is the best? The answer to this question can vary from one individual to another, so to avoid confusion, here is a curated list of the best cricket streaming platforms in India:-

●     BCCI

BCCI is known as the home of cricket. This website provides streaming services of all domestic as well as international matches. Moreover, they have all kinds of news and updates about cricket on their website. Team lists, analysis of previous matches, fixtures, and stats- everything is accurately available for all the hardcore cricket fans.

●     Disney Hotstar

Hotstar is one of the most famous platforms to stream cricket matches. They provide good video and audio quality at low and affordable subscription fees. Along with that, there are many side activities related to cricket and match analysis in the application. International tournaments are available for streaming as well.

●     SonyLIV: 

One simply cannot miss Sony LIV while talking about streaming websites. They have numerous channels which stream various sports. The majority of these channels are available for free, but some might need a subscription. There are many additional features like language changing, favorite tracks, etc.

●     Bet365: 

Bet365 is a top-rated streaming platform among cricket fans. They stream every kind of cricket match for free. Additionally, they provide great betting services and are the most trusted company for the same. All you have to do is create an account and enjoy all the different features they're offering!

News Network
July 16,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: Karnataka will host the second edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in silicon city from March 5, 2022.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Dr Ashwath Narayanand sports and youths services here at Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking to newsmen, Narayanand said that it was decided the meeting to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the mega event, which will held at Kanteerava stadium.

He said that as many as 158 universities with 3182 sports persons besides technical officials, assistants, about 6000 persons are expected to participate in the event.

Stating that the event will be held for 12 days with 18 categories have been lined up.

He said the facilities like accommodation, transportation, sports equipments will be looked after by the host city Bengaluru while providing food to all the persons participating in the event will be looked after by the state government and Host University.

He said the expected budget of Rs 40 cores required for the second edition of Khelo India in which state government share its part of Rs 20 cores.

The minister mentioned that for the purpose of holding events, a high level committee will be formed.

Meanwhile, for the finance approval the committee will be headed by Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa.

An executive committee will also be formed with headed by Karnataka sports and youth services minister Dr Narayna Gowda and other various committees will be formed later.

It was the first meeting and more such meetings will be done in future for the update details and information on the holding the event.

News Network
July 24,2021

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday won a silver medal in the women's 49 kg weightlifting competition to open India's counter at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Manipur athlete lifted a total weight of 202 kg to win the medal. The gold in the event was won by China's Hou Zhihui, who picked a combined weight total of 210 kg.

Chanu picked a total of 87 kg in the snatch part of the event and ended with a lift of 115 kg in clean and jerk. She is the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal.

Chanu has been a world champion in the past, when she won the gold medal in the 48 kg category in Anaheim. She is the reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist in the 48kg category.

A confident smile never leaving her face, Mirabai Chanu ended India's over two-decade long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics, clinching the 49kg category silver medal five years after leaving the same platform in tears following a disastrous debut.

News Network
July 17,2021

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organisers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person's nationality, citing privacy concerns.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules.

Athletes are just starting to arrive for the Games which run July 23 through Aug. 8.

Japan's public has been lukewarm about the Games amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections and worries that an influx of foreign visitors may help turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event, which in turn could put further strain on Japan's already stretched medical system.

