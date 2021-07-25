How to stream cricket live in India?

If we had to name one inseparable pair, it would definitely be India and cricket. Whether it is a Test match, an ODI or a T20, Indians just can’t keep calm when it comes to cricket! If we had to talk about popularity, another aspect of the sport is extremely popular. What is it? Cricket Betting in India is as popular as the sport. Fortunately, there are plenty of cricket betting sites in India that make it easier for people to live their passion! There are reliable sites online that supply all the information you need to make important decision, like which operator works better for you, which one is the most secured, which one provide the best bonuses etc. As we mentioned, cricket is the most popular sport in India, therefore a lot of Indians like to watch live cricket throw stream. So how can you do it, and what is it exactly?

What is live cricket streaming?

If you missed watching a match, then how would you know about that one wicket that everyone's talking about, that one particular over in which the game changed? Missing a match in India can surely fill you with regret, but it is also impossible to sit in front of the television all day. This is where streaming comes in! Streaming refers to watching a cricket match live from a device other than television; it could be a mobile phone, a tablet, or a laptop.

Streaming a live cricket match requires an internet connection and a subscription to a streaming platform. These platforms offer various packages, and the customer can pick any according to their interests.

Streaming platforms

Several streaming platforms are available in India, but all of their features and prices differ, so which one is the best? The answer to this question can vary from one individual to another, so to avoid confusion, here is a curated list of the best cricket streaming platforms in India:-

● BCCI

BCCI is known as the home of cricket. This website provides streaming services of all domestic as well as international matches. Moreover, they have all kinds of news and updates about cricket on their website. Team lists, analysis of previous matches, fixtures, and stats- everything is accurately available for all the hardcore cricket fans.

● Disney Hotstar

Hotstar is one of the most famous platforms to stream cricket matches. They provide good video and audio quality at low and affordable subscription fees. Along with that, there are many side activities related to cricket and match analysis in the application. International tournaments are available for streaming as well.

● SonyLIV:

One simply cannot miss Sony LIV while talking about streaming websites. They have numerous channels which stream various sports. The majority of these channels are available for free, but some might need a subscription. There are many additional features like language changing, favorite tracks, etc.

● Bet365:

Bet365 is a top-rated streaming platform among cricket fans. They stream every kind of cricket match for free. Additionally, they provide great betting services and are the most trusted company for the same. All you have to do is create an account and enjoy all the different features they're offering!