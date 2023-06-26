  1. Home
ICC World Cup schedule out: India-Pakistan face-off on Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

News Network
June 27, 2023

The Cricket World Cup will begin on October 5 with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad with the same venue hosting the final on November 19, organisers said on Tuesday, with the schedule for the showpiece event in India also confirming Pakistan's participation.

The fixtures were revealed by the International Cricket Council during an event in Mumbai, less than four months before the start of the 50-overs tournament, with the delay partly due to the soured political relation between India and Pakistan.

India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in August-September triggered the latest dispute between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

Pakistan responded by threatening to boycott the World Cup if they were not allowed to stage at least some matches of the Asia Cup on home soil.

The stalemate was finally resolved earlier this month when Pakistan agreed to split matches with Sri Lanka, where India will play their Asia Cup matches.

The arch-rivals will meet in the tournament's most anticipated match on Oct. 15 in Ahmedabad.

England's opener against New Zealand is a rematch of the 2019 final in which they prevailed via a now-scrapped boundary count rule.

June 27,2023

News Network
June 15,2023

New Delhi, June 15: Delhi Police on Thursday filed a closure report in the Patiala House Court seeking the cancellation of POCSO case filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to the police, no corroborative evidence of sexual harassment was found and hence a report has been filed to cancel the FIR.

In addition to this, the police have also filed a chargesheet in the sexual harassment case against the WFI chief at the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat who were among the athletes leading the protest against WFI chief, met Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month and also held talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The government had assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Singh by June 15, following which they had halted their protest.

Earlier this month, the father of a minor wrestler retracted the charge of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He said he deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment under the POCSO Act against the WFI chief because he was angry after his daughter lost the final match during the 2022 Under-17 Asian Championship trials, due to which she couldn’t make it in the Indian team.

Asked why he directed his anger towards Singh when the alleged bias was shown by the referee, he told PTI, “Who had deputed the referee? It was the federation. And who is the head of the federation? So who I will be angry with?” 

