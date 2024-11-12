Nikita Ferrao’s Journey into Horror Storytelling: From Fiction to the 3AM Fear Podcast

At a recent storytelling event in Mangalore, horror fans gathered at Kadri Rocks to hear Nikita Ferrao share her eerie tales. Hosted by the literary group Bookaholics and set in the scenic venue owned by Harsha D’Souza, the event gave attendees a chance to experience Nikita’s horror stories in person. Her voice and vivid descriptions drew the audience into each unsettling story, giving them a taste of the fear she weaves through her writing.

Though horror is not as popular in India as genres like romance and drama, Nikita is helping to change that. Her stories tap into universal fears and the supernatural, offering something different for listeners who enjoy a break from mainstream narratives.

3AM Fear: A Growing Podcast in Horror

In 2022, Nikita launched the 3AM Fear podcast, where she narrates real-life horror stories. The podcast has gained a steady following, with over 160,000 followers on Instagram (@3amfearpod) and listeners from around the world. Nikita wants the podcast to be an experience that fully immerses listeners, which is why she underwent voice training under the guidance of Mr. Vishal Nayak, a professor at St. Aloysius College, Mangalore, to enhance her storytelling.

Each episode is designed to build suspense and fear, drawing listeners deeper into eerie mysteries and paranormal tales. Nikita’s goal with 3AM Fear is to create a lasting, haunting experience for her audience.

Building a Community Around Horror

In addition to the podcast, Nikita writes horror and thriller novels under the name N.C. Ferrao. She enjoys exploring both real-life fears and imagined horrors in her work. While balancing her various projects has been challenging, her husband, Elden, has been a strong source of support, encouraging her to keep going.

Nikita’s path to becoming a full-time storyteller began with her career as a journalist. She credits her journalistic background with helping her develop strong writing skills, allowing her to create vivid, relatable stories. Her mentor, Mr. Sunil P'vee, played a key role in shaping her approach to storytelling.

Looking Ahead

Recently, Nikita hosted her first live storytelling event in Mangalore, which she describes as a rewarding experience. She’s excited to host more live events and expand her reach. Nikita is currently working on her fourth book and has more projects planned for the future.

Throughout her journey, she’s been supported by her former professor, Dr. Alwyn Desa, and her close friend Jasemine, who has been with her since she wrote her first story.

With a growing audience and a passion for horror storytelling, Nikita Ferrao is slowly making her mark in the genre, and there’s more to come from her in the future.