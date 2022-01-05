  1. Home
A reality check - When a ‘Millennial’ meets ‘Gen z’

Lorina Ivy Dsouza
January 6, 2022

aloy.jpg

“Ma…aa…m, could you please tell me the meaning of the word ‘phenomenon’?”

“Ma’am if Adam smith is the father of Economics, then who is the mother of economics?”

Yes, so you all might have noticed a vast difference between the above expressions. I, when studying would, with a tone of hesitation barely ask any doubt with my teacher but when I entered as a teacher inside the class, found something completely contradicting to what I was expecting.

I had surely heard about this ‘Gen Z’ and ‘Millennials’ but had never experienced it. I entered the class thinking that the students are too forward in their thinking and they are smart too.

Just smart? Hugh… NO.

They are only concentrated on finding answers for ‘why’? “Why is it like this?” “Why can’t it be like that?” They may only look young but are astoundingly unique and subjective in their approach and have completely different viewpoints.

Yes, according to my knowledge GenZ’s are the ones born post 2000 and the ones born pre 2000’s are millennials like me. Facing Generation z or Gen Z is not an easy task, I cannot even think of going unprepared to a class filled with Gen Z’s, unlike my teachers who probably would.

Being a teacher made me notice a vast change in the students of today. They are quite practical and tend to know each and every small thing that matters them. A student asked me who was my favourite among BTS and I couldn’t tell a word, as I didn’t know what BTS exactly was. When asked, I got to know that it is a South Korean, but world famous boy band ,and all my students knew its whole history mugged up. 

When we , at our times used to crack jokes and get caught laughing , the first thing the teacher did was to call us in front and ask us to share our joke .The sad part then, for us, was she would understand the joke . when I tried the same with my students , yes, indeed they shared the joke , but I was the joker there ,as I could not even understand a bit of it . 

Free fire, pubg, clash of clans, clash royal, call of duty, reels, insta stories, youtube shorts, and snaps on snapchat with numerous filters has occupied a large portion of minds of today’s young children. online classes have become a boon to many as it’s an amazing excuse to use some more filters on snapchat .jokes apart , the present generation has got too much exposure at a very small age and that’s why are not able to create a balance between various other aspects of life.

It’s not like we do not use phones, yes we do, But still I can say that we know to create that balance in various aspects other than internet. 

I am not saying that this generation is bad, no, not at all in fact I have liked the open mindedness, the hyperactive behaviour, the intelligence and smartness of GenZ. It is just that the gap is really wide, and the students have to be aware of the behaviour to be shown inside the school, with the teachers, with the family and friends.

Thus, only teaching what’s there in the syllabus is not really going to work with the students of today’s generation , it’s really very challenging for the upcoming teachers to reach every dimension of a GenZ’s mind and to bring them up with a good behaviour and character.

All above mentioned are my personal feelings on what I have experienced while completing my internship as a B.Ed. student. I thought it would be a piece of cake to deal with the present students, but it was really an uphill climb. 

It’s from my side, an ALL THE VERY BEST to all the upcoming teachers to face the new challenges, as challenges are inevitable but being defeated is optional. So let’s not get defeated but create a beautiful bridge between the two amazing generations ‘THE MILLENIALS’ and the ‘GenZ’. 

 

Lorina Ivy Dsouza is a B.Ed. student at ST Aloysius Institute of Education

Shaikh Neha
December 27,2021

abulkalam.jpg

Teachers are the pillars of the nation and they mould the future generations of the society. Other than parents, teachers have the biggest influence in a child’s life.

Every day is an exciting day for a teacher as they have opportunity to make a difference in someone else’s life.

They inspire the students to believe in themselves, and nourish confidence in them to become successful in life. The teachers encourage critical thinking and adaptability among students which is more important for their future.

Teachers have empathy, sympathy, patience, and love for the students. They need enormous patience to listen to their students and teach them with love and passion. Teachers adapt to the various teaching strategies by learning new technologies to help students understand the subject easily.  

Teachers face various health issues such as blood pressure, voice disorder, hearing loss, anxiety, tiredness and many more arise among the teachers. Health awareness workshops should be conducted by the schools so that the teachers live a healthy lifestyle.

But against all odds, they give their best to guide and support their students so that they become a good human being and a good citizen. We need to respect teachers and appreciate their efforts. More than a profession, it is a service. Without a teacher, the society has no doctors, soldiers, engineers, lawyers, entrepreneurs, journalists, etc. It is the teacher who makes a way for every profession. Teachers illuminate the world.

To all the teachers – the unsung heroes of the society thank you from the bottom of my heart.

 

Shaikh Neha is a student of St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru

