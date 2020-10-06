  1. Home
  2. Hathras sees another horror: 6-year-old girl dies in hospital after brutal rape

Hathras sees another horror: 6-year-old girl dies in hospital after brutal rape

Agencies
October 6, 2020

Lucknow, Oct 6: Amid the nationwide outrage over alleged gang rape and brutal killing of a Scheduled Caste teen, Hathras witnessed yet another horror, when a six-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by a relative of hers, died at a Delhi hospital, on Tuesday.

According to the police sources in Lucknow, the girl, a resident of Hathras, had gone to a relative's house in the neighbouring Aligarh district, where she was allegedly raped by her maternal cousin last month.

The minor was held captive at a relative's house in Iglas area of Aligarh district and was rescued on September 17, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told PTI.

It was alleged that the child was locked in the toilet after being raped. Her father, who came to know about the incident later, got her admitted to a hospital in Aligarh from where she was referred to a higher centre in Delhi. She died there on Monday.

The accused, who was a minor and allegedly mentally retarded, was sent to a shelter home, sources said.

The father of the victim, however, claimed that the cops had arrested the wrong person and that its the elder brother of the arrested minor, who had raped the child.

"On a complaint by a social organisation police raided the house, which belonged to a relative of the victim, found the girl and admitted her to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital where she was being treated till four days ago," the SSP told reporters.

"The boy's mother, who is the maternal aunt (mausi) of the victim, is reported to be an accomplice in the crime and is absconding," SSP Muniraj said.

The SSP said the Iglas police station SHO has been suspended for negligence. He also said two police teams have been constituted to trace the woman.

Enraged over the incident, a mob blocked a busy road in the district on Monday night demanding the arrest of the culprits and suspension of the local police station in-charge, who had threatened the victim's family after they demanded action against the perpetrators.

The blockade was lifted late at night after the administration announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and suspended the SHO of Sadabad police station.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 6,2020
Image
DKS

Bengaluru, Oct 6: Political News, Karnataka, (Bengaluru), October 6:-After a day-long search operation in 14 properties spread across three states allegedly owned by Karnataka’s powerful Congress leader D K Shivakumar, the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Monday registered a case of amassing Rs 74.93 crore worth assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A statement released by the CBI stated that it has registered a case against former Karnataka minister (presently MLA) Shivakumar on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 74.93 crore (approx) in his name and in the name of his family members.

The statement further said that the CBI raided 14 properties linked to the leader in three states — Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra.

“Searches were conducted today at 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Mumbai at the premises of Shivakumar and others which led to the recovery of Rs 57 lakh (approx) in cash and several incriminating documents, including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk etc.,” the statement said, adding that the alleged corruption case against the Karnataka Congress chief was registered by the CBI based on the inputs shared by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering probe.

It can be recalled that last year, the 58-year-old Congress leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after four days of questioning over money-laundering allegations.

The September 2019 arrest followed tax raids on Shivakumar in 2017, when Rs 8.6 crore “undisclosed income” was allegedly found. The figure was revised to Rs 11 crore later. The ED had filed a money laundering case against Shivakumar in 2018, based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department.

During the money laundering probe, the ED had forwarded some of their findings to the CBI last year. This is the first CBI case against Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Shivakumar’s family counsel A S Ponnana asked if they will keep raiding his house every time there is an election?

“There should be some sanctity – something like the rule of law. This is not a lawful action. I don’t think there is a doubt in anybody’s mind,” he said.

“The public is aware as to why this is happening. The by-elections are announced, he is one of the star campaigners, and he is KPCC president. It is only a politically motivated action and not a legally warranted one,” he added.

Unfazed by the day-long raids on him and his relatives by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Congress’ Karnataka unit President, D K Shivakumar on Monday said that the agency could recover only Rs 1.37 lakh from his house and around Rs 3 lakh from his office and not Rs 57 lakh as it claimed.

Addressing reporters at his residence here, he dared the CBI to release ‘panchanama’ (record of evidence/findings at the location of crime) to prove their claim in their statement released to the media.

“I am responsible and accountable for what is recovered from my residence and office where I stay and operate, not for what has been recovered from elsewhere,” he said.

Terming that raids on him “politically motivated”, Shivakumar asserted that every time that central agencies conducted raids on him, unfortunately he was busy with one or the other elections.

“Thus, it prompts anyone to think and presume that this was a politically-motivated case and raids… though I do not find fault with the Central agencies, as they were doing their duty,” he said sarcastically.

Launching a veiled attack on the media, Shivakumar claimed that it always goes overboard while covering such events related to him and his family members.

“Since morning, I am observing some channels reported that Rs 3 crore cash was recovered and I would be arrested. At the end of the day, truth prevailed… I am neither arrested nor a huge sum of cash recovered as was being sensationally revealed by the channels,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 22,2020

Mysuru, Sept 22: Forest officials in an operation arrested two poachers hunting deer at Nagarhole national park and trying sell meat, forest officials said on Tuesday.

Forest officials said that the arrested persons have been identified as Manu and Manju.

On a tip-off, the forest officials raided near annachouka forest range area where the accused were trying to sell the meat.

The officials said they have seized deer meat, one single baron gun while two other accused were escaped.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Act.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 5,2020

546.png

New Delhi, Oct 6: With a spike of 61,267 new cases and 884 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the count includes 9,19,023 active cases, and 56,62,491 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

With 884 deaths, the toll due to the disease in the country now stands at 1,03,569.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,52,721 active cases, 11,62,585 cured and discharged cases and 38,347 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,15,496 active cases is the next on the list. While 5,22,846 patients have been cured in the State, the disease has claimed 9,370 lives so far.

Kerala, with 84,958 active cases, is also severely affected, however, 1,49,111 patients have been cured in the State and 859 people have died due to COVID-19.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 51,060 active cases while 6,66,433 patients have been cured of the disease. Moreover, 6,019 people have succumbed to the virus in the State.

As many as 2,63,938 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the national capital, which has reported 5,542 deaths so far. Delhi currently has 23,080 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested up to October 5 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 10,89,403 samples were tested on Monday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.