  1. Home
  2. Taliban announce 'amnesty' across Afghanistan, urge women to join govt

Taliban announce 'amnesty' across Afghanistan, urge women to join govt

News Network
August 17, 2021

Kabul, Aug 17: The Taliban announced Tuesday an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to fearlessly join its government, trying to calm nerves across a nervous capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance from a federal level across the country after their blitz across the country.

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents' takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Older generations remember their ultraconservative Islamic views, which included stonings, amputations and public executions during their rule before the US-led invasion that followed the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn't want women to be victims” Samangani said. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

Across Afghanistan, the International Committee of the Red Cross said thousands had been wounded in the fighting. Security forces and politicians handed over their provinces and bases without a fight, likely believing the two-decade Western experiment to remake Afghanistan would not survive the resurgent Taliban. The last American troops had planned to withdraw at the end of the month.

“The world is following events in Afghanistan with a heavy heart and deep disquiet about what lies ahead,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

A resolute US President Joe Biden on Monday said he stood “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw American forces and acknowledged the “gut-wrenching” images unfolding in Kabul. Biden said he faced a choice between honouring a previously negotiated withdrawal agreement or sending thousands more troops back to begin a third decade of war.

“After 20 years, I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces,” Biden said in a televised address from the White House.

Talks appeared to be continuing between the Taliban and several Afghan government officials, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country's negotiating council. President Ashraf Ghani earlier fled the country amid the Taliban advance and his whereabouts remain unknown.

An official with direct knowledge of the talks, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorized to brief journalists, said senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi had arrived in Kabul from Qatar. Muttaqi is a former higher education minister during the Taliban's last rule. Muttaqi had begun making contact with Afghan political leaders even before Ghani fled. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 17,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 17: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there was no proposal before the government to cut petrol prices in the state on the lines of neighboring Tamil Nadu. "There is no such proposal," Bommai said in response to a question by reporters, about any proposal to cut petrol prices like in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting his maiden budget to the Assembly on Friday had said that the government has decided to cut tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre. Following this Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah had urged Chief Minister Bommai to cut the price of both petrol and diesel in the state.

Responding to a question on reports that Covid-19 negative certificates are being issued in exchange for money at testing camps, the CM said, "It has come to my notice, I will give directions to officials whether it is in railway stations or bus stands who ever is doing it- to take action against them and stop such things." He said, those who have been given such negative certificates, will be made to undergo tests once again.

Noting that he is reviewing the work of Higher Education, PWD and Housing departments today, Bommai said accelerating the development of the state is his main objective. "Infrastructure development will give a push to economic activities, also social and economic life of poor has to get improved, keeping this in mind I have begun my work," he said pointing out at various programmes announced by him on the Independence Day.

The Chief Secretary has been given directions to ensure speedy implementation of programmes, he said, adding that officials have been asked to function in a way that government's initiatives reach the people in a shortest time. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 7,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 7: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order providing former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa all facilities on par with Cabinet-rank ministers.

This will be applicable until Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is in office, an official notification from the protocol wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) said.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappa on July 26 had stepped down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

Bommai, who succeeded Yediyurapp,a is expected to remain in the post until the next assembly elections in 2023.

Yediyurappa does not hold any official position other than being a MLA from Shikaripura assembly constituency.

According to official sources, other than the salary, the cabinet rank minister is entitled to certain allowances and facilities for vehicle, official accommodation, among others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka BJP stalwart and minister K S Eshwarappa has said that his followers desire for him to be either Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters, Eshwarappa said, a few people had projected that he will not get a ministerial berth but, "The party high command has considered me," he said.

This time around, we have formed the government with the support of outsiders but, next time BJP will get a full majority, he said.

He also criticised opposition party leader Siddaramaiah for his comments against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Comments

Mangalorean
 - 
Saturday, 7 Aug 2021

Aakhir apna awkaath mei aagaya. To become such post show ur ability n performance.
No on will support except some ch---I wastes.
Karnataka Walo Jaago Our able candidate to chuno.
Party nahi chanhi hai
Long live Karnataka

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.