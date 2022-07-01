‘BJP link’ of Udaipur assailants raises eyebrows as old photos surface

After the police revealed the Pakistani links of Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, who beheaded tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, it has come to light that the duo was in touch with the local leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party for past few years.

Soon after committing the crime, the duo had filmed themselves brandishing a meat cleaverand calling the human slaughter they committed an act of retribution against insulting the Prophet, drawing entire nation’s attention towards them.

Meanwhile, quoting local sources, several media reports claimed that Riyaz Attari, appeared to have made his way into BJP events through its loyalists.

An Image which went viral on social media shows a leader of the BJP’s Minority Morcha in Rajasthan, Irshad Chainwala, garlanding Attari in 2019.

Chainwala’s own association with the local BJP unit dates back to more than a decade. Meanwhile, he admitted before media that Riyaz used to attend BJP events in Udaipur.

“Yes, it’s mine,” the BJP leader said when shown the photo. “I garlanded him because he had come back from Umra,” he was quoted as saying by ‘India Today’.

“Did he attend BJP events?” the reporter asked.

“He did. Somebody would accompany him. He attended many events of Gulab Ji (BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria),” Chainwala replied.

“He would come on his own. He said he wanted to work with the party,” Chainwala recounted.

A close friend of BJP worker

Riyaz Attari got into BJP events through a man called Mohammad Tahir, whom Chainwala described as a party worker.

“Tahir Bhai is our worker,” Chainwala said. “Tahir Bhai was close to Riyaz.” Both Tahir and Riyaz could be seen pictured in photos together.

BJP Minority Morcha leader Chainwala with Riyaz Attari in 2019