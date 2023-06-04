4 years of blood, toil, sweat, tears, 11000 videos - ALL GONE as hackers delete Barkha Dutt’s YouTube channel

The YouTube channel of Mojo Story, which is run by acclaimed Journalist Barkha Dutt, has been hacked. The hackers have deleted the entire content from her YouTube Channel.
In a tweet, Dutt said that Mojo Story’s email and YouTube channel were hacked and she and her team were unable to access the platform.
“After hours of urging @TeamYouTube to act & being assured action is being taken, I woke up to find @themojostory channel content ALL DELETED by the hackers- four years of blood, toil, sweat, tears, 11 thousand videos, COVID work of 3 years, ALL GONE. I am heartbroken,” she Tweeted.
She further wrote, “ I don't know how many times we urged @YouTube to freeze the platform so that the hackers could not alter it. But we kept being told "process of investigation has to be followed" - and now it’s gone.”
