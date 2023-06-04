  1. Home
4 years of blood, toil, sweat, tears, 11000 videos - ALL GONE as hackers delete Barkha Dutt’s YouTube channel

June 5, 2023

The YouTube channel of Mojo Story, which is run by acclaimed Journalist Barkha Dutt, has been hacked. The hackers have deleted the entire content from her YouTube Channel.

In a tweet, Dutt said that  Mojo Story’s  email and YouTube channel were hacked and she and her team were unable to access the platform.

“After hours of urging @TeamYouTube to act & being assured action is being taken, I woke up to find @themojostory channel content ALL DELETED by the hackers- four years of blood, toil, sweat, tears, 11 thousand videos, COVID work of 3 years, ALL GONE. I am heartbroken,” she Tweeted.

She further wrote, “ I don't know how many times we urged @YouTube to freeze the platform so that the hackers could not alter it. But we kept being told "process of investigation has to be followed" - and now it’s gone.”

May 23,2023

Bengaluru, May 23: Former minister and five-time MLA U T Khader on Tuesday filed his nomination as Congress candidate for the post of Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Khader, an MLA from Mangaluru Assembly segment, filed his nomination at the office of Assembly Secretary, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan and other Congress leaders.

His election to the post will be formalised on Wednesday.

The ruling party's nominated candidate is generally, unanimously elected as the Speaker. Once elected, he will be the first Muslim leader to occupy the Speaker's post in Karnataka. 

Khader served as the Deputy leader of the Opposition during the previous BJP-led government. A five-time MLA, he first contested in the 2007 bypolls from the erstwhile Ullal constituency (now Mangaluru), after his father UT Fareed's demise. 

Fareed was a four-time legislator from the same constituency and his demise necessitated the bypolls. Ever since, Khader has consecutively won from Mangaluru constituency. 

In the 2013 Siddaramaiah-led government, he was first the health minister and later in held the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio. In the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2018, Khader held both the Housing and Urban Development portfolios. 

May 24,2023

The High Court of Karnataka has rejected a petition filed by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) seeking to unseal its properties in Mangaluru which came to be sealed by the authorities following the ban imposed by the Central Government on the organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

The authorities had sealed nine office premises of SDPI in Mangaluru on September 28, 2022 on the charge of being used for the activities of the PFI, which was banned under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The SDPI had claimed that it was not one of those entities that were declared to be associates of PFI and therefore the very act of the State government in searching and sealing the offices of the SDPI was contrary to law.

The petitioner submitted that it is a political party and has its representation all over India, more particularly, in the Dakshina Kannada district. It was claimed that the political party is in the forefront of empowerment of the deprived sections of the society by divisive forces through its political movement.

A single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that the notifications to seal the premises were issued under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. "Therefore, the petitioner has an alternative remedy which is statutory and necessarily to be availed of, in the peculiar facts of this case, as recording of evidence for the acts of the State is imperative.”

“Merely because all the offices in Mangaluru are sealed and not anywhere else would not mean that evidence would not be required for the petitioner to prove its case in terms of Section 8 of the UAP Act,” said Justice M. Nagaprasanna.

On September 27, 2022, the Central Government declared PFI and its associates or affiliates or Fronts as unlawful associations. It also empowered State Governments and Union territories to exercise powers under Sections 7 (Power to prohibit the use of funds of an unlawful association) and 8 (Power to notify places used for the purpose of an unlawful association) of the Act. Based on the aforesaid notification, several raids took place in the city of Mangaluru. While so doing, certain campuses and places which were being allegedly used by several organisations were sealed and a few such offices of the petitioner/SDPI were also sealed in Mangaluru.

May 22,2023

New Deli, May 22: Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday announced that billions of WhatsApp users can now modify a message within 15 minutes of sending it.

This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. All that the users need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to 15 minutes after.

"For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages," said the instant messaging platform.

This will help people correct a simple misspelling to add extra context to a message.

Edited messages will display 'edited' alongside them, so those you're messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history, said WhatsApp.

"As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption," said the company.

Last week, WhatsApp announced a feature called 'Chat Lock', which lets users protect most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security.

"Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too," WhatsApp said in a statement.

One can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option.

