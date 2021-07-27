  1. Home
  2. Beware of fake job offers: UAE healthcare group warns of recruitment scam

News Network
July 27, 2021

fakealert.jpg

Dubai, July 27: Weeks after hundreds of nurses fell victim to a recruitment scam in the UAE, an Abu Dhabi-based healthcare group has warned about fake job offers targeting gullible aspirants.

VPS Healthcare said it noticed fake employment contracts were being sent out to aspirants in the name of its unit Response Plus Medical Services (RPM).

Located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the northern emirates, RPM provides medical support for the oil and gas sector, chemical industries, and major construction sites, as well as ambulance services for educational institutions, labour accommodations and shopping malls.

Officials from VPS Healthcare said that an employment contract suggests an advanced stage of the scam by bogus recruitment agencies offering non-existent jobs.

One of the aspirants who received the fake job contract is M.C., a staff nurse at a private hospital in a south Indian state. Looking for better opportunities abroad, he had approached a local ‘agent’, who promised him a job in the UAE. A virtual interview was conducted, and an employment contract offered via WhatsApp.

“During the pandemic, several vacancies have opened up abroad in the healthcare sector. I was trying to get a good job in the GCC. I have three years of experience as a staff nurse in India."

The person who promised M.C. a job in the UAE conducted an online interview, following which an employment contract was sent on WhatsApp.

"As per the contract, I was offered a salary of Dh5,000, plus accommodation. I was not deceived because I tried to verify the offer. But there can be many healthcare workers who fall into the trap without checking the genuineness of the contract and claims made by the agents,” he said.

The group warned nursing aspirants and community members to stay vigilant about fake advertisements circulated by individuals or agencies claiming to be representatives or affiliates of VPS Healthcare or its subsidiaries.

Major Tom Louis, CEO of RPM, said: “There was a massive nurse recruitment scam recently. Taking advantage of the pandemic, these agents are approaching candidates promising job opportunities abroad. Jobseekers must use proper channels and should be careful not to fall into such traps.”

Aspirants have been urged not to fall prey to email correspondences from such fraudsters using free email services like Gmail, Rediff Mail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, etc and clarified that it only corresponds with applicants through official email addresses registered on its domain.

Sanjai Kumar, chief human resources officer, VPS Healthcare, said the group does not authorise any third parties to issue job offers on its behalf. It also does not collect any payment or fees of any nature from applicants.

“Please note that we shall not assume any responsibility for jobseekers acting on employment offers not made directly by VPS Healthcare. We follow a formal recruitment process through our HR department and do not solicit any payment from applicants as a pre-employment requirement. VPS Healthcare reserves the right to take legal action, including criminal action, against such fraudulent individuals or entities.”

In the past, the healthcare group has faced issues with fraudsters offering non-existent jobs in the name of LLH, Medeor and Burjeel hospitals, including Burjeel Medical City.

The healthcare group has urged people who come across such fake job offers or have information on scamsters to mail the details to [email protected] or [email protected].

News Network
July 17,2021

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: Amid reports claiming that Karnataka CM has submitted his resigned to PM Modi, B S Yediyurappa dismissed such claims saying "there is no value of such news".

On being asked if he has resigned, Yediyurappa said, "Not at all... Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August. There is no value of such news."

The Karnataka CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss development projects, an official statement said, but this was widely seen as a precursor to a change in the state’s leadership.

Yesterday, when he was asked about his visit fuelling speculation that he will be replaced, Yediyurappa had laughed it off, saying, “I don’t know anything about that. You (media) tell me.”  

News Network
July 22,2021

Bengaluru, July 22: Calling BJP the most corrupt party, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah today said the new government that will come after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s exit will also be “corrupt”. 

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha after chairing a meeting of the Congress’ legislators, the former CM said: “B S Yediyurappa gave a bad government in Karnataka. It was not a pro-development government; it was a government filled with corruption.” 

“By removing Yediyurappa, I don’t think an honest CM will come. The BJP itself is a corrupt party. Their ministers are corrupt. So whoever comes, it will be a corrupt government,” he said. 

The Congress leader recalled that he had predicted Yediyurappa’s exit several months ago. “I've been saying for 6-7 months that Yediyurappa will be changed. I had credible information. Nobody believed me, but it has come true now,” he said, adding that this was the BJP’s internal affair. 

The Congress staged a protest against the alleged Pegasus spyware snooping. Congress leaders took out a march from Vidhana Soudha till Raj Bhavan, but they were detained by the police on the way. 

News Network
July 24,2021

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared both the class 10 or ICSE and class 12 or ISC results today, July 24. Nearly 3 lakh students had registered for the exams. 

99.98 per cent Class 10 students pass ISCE exams. The pass percentage for class 12 is 99.76 per cent.

The results were prepared using the previous years’ performances for both class 10 and 12 students. While for ISC, the past six years’ performances will be considered, for ICSE students classes 9 finals and 10 pre boards and practical marks will be taken into account.

The results will also be available via SMS. This will be the first time that the CISCE will be declaring the results without exams. This year none of the board exams could take place due to the pandemic. In another first, students will not be allowed to apply for re-evaluation, however, those unhappy with results will have a chance to appear for exams. 

How to check the results

1. Go to the CISCE website: cisce.org 

2. Fill the UID number.

3. Fill the index number.

4. Enter the capcha mentioned.

5. Click on "show result".

