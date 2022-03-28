  1. Home
'Bulli Bai', 'Sulli Deals' app creators get bail; court claims 'incarceration is detrimental to their wellbeing'

News Network
March 29, 2022

A Delhi court has granted bail to the 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Niraj Bishnoi and 'Sulli Deals' app creator Omkareshwar Thakur on "humanitarian" grounds.

The court considered that the accused are first time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing.

The court had imposed strict conditions on the accused persons so that they could not threaten any witness and temper any evidence.

The conditions include that the accused person would not try to contact, influence, induce any victim.

The accused person would not tamper with evidence, would provide his contact details to Investigation Officer and would keep his phone switched on and would provide his location to the investigating officer, said the order.

The accused persons would not leave the country and would appear before the court on each and every date, would not commit a similar offence while on bail, stated the order.  

News Network
March 15,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that everyone should follow High Court order that that upholds uniforms inside classrooms. 

“Everyone should follow the HC order. We should maintain calm and peace. I appeal to citizens, community leaders, parents and students…let’s accept this order and cooperate with education of our children,” Bommai said.

With this the CM has indirectly hinted that government would not allow Muslim girls with hijab to enter the classroom.  

“The High Court has upheld uniforms and that Hijab isn’t an essential religious practice,” Bommai said.

“This was a question on the future of our children’s education. Nothing is more important than education,” Bommai said.

He urged students to refrain from boycotting exams in the wake of the HC order. “I say to all students, your education is important. Don’t boycott exams or stay outside. Take your exams and shape your future,” Bommai said.

He also warned against any attempts to disturb peace. “We have made law-and-order arrangements. Those who take law into their own hands will face stringent action,” he said. 

Agencies
March 23,2022

Australia's world number one Ash Barty has retired at the age of 25 and at the peak of her game, citing the fulfilment of her tennis goals and fatigue with life on the Tour.

She quits with 15 titles, less than two months after winning the Australian Open, her third Grand Slam singles triumph following Wimbledon in 2021 and the 2019 French Open.

"I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself ... I don't have that in me anymore," she said in a video posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

"I don't have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top level any more. I am spent."

It marks Barty's second retirement from the sport, having walked away from the game as a teenager in late-2014 after becoming disaffected by the Tour.

She returned in 2016 and rose rapidly up the rankings, earning global acclaim for her brilliant tennis and fans' affection for her unfailing good sportmanship and laid-back demeanour.

She spent a total of 121 weeks as world number one and appeared destined for more success in the game's biggest tournaments.

However, she never made any secret of her dislike for the touring life and her battles with homesickness.

"Ash Barty the person has so many dreams she wants to chase after that don't necessarily involve travelling the world, being away from my family, being away from my home, which is where I've always wanted to be," she said in the video.

"I'll never, ever stop loving tennis, it's been a massive part of my life, but I think it's important that I get to enjoy the next part of my life as Ash Barty the person, not Ash Barty the athlete."

'What a player'

Barty suffered depression on the Tour after turning professional as a teenager, leading her to quit and briefly reinvent herself as a professional cricketer in her home state of Queensland.

When the Covid-19 pandemic halted elite tennis in 2020, she took nearly a year off from the game to spend time with family rather than rejoin the circuit after it resumed.

"I know I've done this before, but in a different feeling," she said.

"I'm so grateful for tennis, it's given me all of my dreams, plus more, but I know the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams and to put the racquets down."

She bows out having earned almost $24 million in career prizemoney and as a national hero having ended a 44-year wait for a home winner at the Australian Open in January by beating American Danielle Collins in the final.

As the second Aboriginal Australian to win a Grand Slam title, following in the footsteps of the great Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Barty has also become an idol for her country's Indigenous population
Barty's bombshell triggered tributes from players and officials.

"Happy for @ashbarty, gutted for tennis," said Briton Andy Murray. "What a player."

WTA boss Steve Simon said Barty always led by example "through the unwavering professionalism and sportsmanship she brought to every match.

"With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals, and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No.1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA."

Her retirement echoes Justine Henin's decision to quit in 2008 as a 25-year-old world number one with seven Grand Slam titles. Henin came out of retirement in 2010, inspired by fellow Belgian Kim Clijsters' comeback.

2005 US Open champion Clijsters retired in 2007 at the age of 23 but returned after a two-year hiatus to claim another three Grand Slam titles.

News Network
March 23,2022

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday said that the sate government would issue a notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan, who had aired his opinion on social media on recently released movie "The Kashmir Files".

In one of the tweets, Mr Khan, who is deputy secretary with the MP Public Works Department, had last week urged makers of "The Kashmir Files" to also make a film on the "killings of large number of Muslims across several states" in India, and said members of this minority community are "not insects, but citizens of the country".

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr Mishra said, "I have seen Khan's tweets. This is a serious issue...he is crossing and violating the lakshman rekha (limit) set for (government) officials...the state government will issue a show-cause notice to him and seek his reply." 

Mr Khan had also said that he was planning to write a book highlighting the "massacre of Muslims" so that a movie like "The Kashmir Files" could be produced by someone to bring the "pain and suffering of minorities" before Indians.

Later, had also appealed to "The Kashmir Files" producer to transfer all earnings from the movie for the education of the children of Kashmiri Pandits and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.

After his tweets became viral, the film's director, Vivek Agnihotri, had sought an appointment with Mr Khan for "exchanging ideas".

Later, state Medical Education Minister Sarang had said he was going to write a letter against Khan to the personnel department, alleging that the IAS officer was talking about "firqaparasti" (sectarianism).

Produced by Zee Studios, "The Kashmir Files" selectively exaggerates the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The film, which was released on March 11, has sparked a debate among political parties. Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

