  1. Home
  2. Karnataka HC grants interim relief to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari

Karnataka HC grants interim relief to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari

News Network
June 24, 2021

Bengaluru, June 24: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari and directed the Ghaziabad Police not to take any coercive steps against him. 

During the hearing, Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari's counsel informed the High Court that his client is living in Bengaluru. The counsel said that the Supreme Court and the High Court have said that statement can be recorded through video-conferencing but Ghaziabad Police wants his personal presence.

The counsel also told the Karnataka High Court that he is an employee of the organisation and has nothing to do with the offence.

Justice G Nagendar adjourned the matter to June 29.

Manish had moved a petition before the Karnataka High Court challenging the notice issued by the Loni Border Police station in Ghaziabad district under section 41A  of CrPC. 

Ghaziabad Police had issued him a notice in connection with the case where a man was thrashed and his beard chopped off in Loni.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 24,2021

iran.jpg

In a direct assault on press freedom, the US Justice Department has seized 33 Iranian government-affiliated media websites, as well as three of the Iraqi group Kataeb Hezbollah, which it said were hosted on US-owned domains in violation of sanctions.

The websites were held by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union (IRTVU), which is reportedly run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force (IRGC).

“Components of the government of Iran … disguised as news organisations or media outlets targeted the United States with disinformation campaigns and malign influence operations,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

Iran’s foreign ministry on Wednesday called the seizure an example of a “systematic effort to distort freedom of speech on a global level and silence independent voices in media”.

Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a statement said the “shameful” move by Washington shows that the Biden administration is continuing former President Donald Trump’s path, and vowed Iran will pursue the issue through legal channels.

Both IRTVU and IRGC have been placed on the US sanctions blacklist, making it illegal for Americans, US companies, and foreign or non-American companies with US subsidiaries to have business with them or their subsidiaries.

Visitors to leading Iranian media sites such as Press TV and Al-Alam, the country’s main English language and Arabic language broadcasters, as well as the Al-Masirah TV channel of Yemen’s Houthis, were met with single-page statements on Wednesday, declaring the website “has been seized by the United States Government” accompanied by the seals of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Commerce Department.

Kataeb Hezbollah, the Iraqi group which owned three sites that were seized, is a military faction with close ties to Tehran that Washington has formally designated a terror group.

The US government also took over the domain name of the news website Palestine Today, which reflects the viewpoints of Gaza-based groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, redirecting the site to the same notice.

Bahrain’s LuaLua TV, a channel run by opposition groups with offices in London and Beirut, was also seized by the US.

State-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) accused the United States of repressing freedom of expression and joining forces with Israel and Saudi Arabia “to block pro-resistance media outlets exposing the crimes of US allies in the region”.

IRIB said it will not let the media of the so-called “resistance axis” be silenced.

On the website of their political wing, Yemen’s Houthi rebels branded the action “American piracy and copyright confiscation”.

“The government of the United States of America is banning the Al-Masirah website without any justification or even prior notice,” they said.

A-Masirah quickly established a new website, using its name but swapping the .net domain for .com.

Meanwhile LuaLua and Al-Masirah continued to broadcast new programmes.

Press TV

Press TV, launched in June 2007, is perhaps the most well known of the seized sites. It is the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting’s (IRIB) English-language service.

There are no private television or radio stations in Iran. Satellite dishes, while widespread, also are illegal. That leaves IRIB with a monopoly on domestic airwaves.

Supporters of Press TV view the site’s editorial line as anti-Zionist, but the outlet has previously run into trouble with Western authorities for its reporting. The Anti-Defamation League has criticised the channel as “one of the world’s leading dispensers of conspiratorial anti-Semitism in English”.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 16,2021

Bengaluru, Jun 16: Karnataka reported 7,545 fresh cases of COVID-19, lowest since two months, on Wednesday, taking the total number of people infected to 27,84,355.

According to official sources, while as many as 148 fresh deaths due to the COVID-19 disease were reported in the last 24-hours, as many as 17,913 COVID-19 patients had recovered across the state.

The total number of fatalities due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state had surged to 33,296.

The sources said that the Bengaluru Urban district had reported 1611 fresh cases in the last 24-hours followed by 841 in Mysuru, 347 from Tumakuru, 239 from Uttara Kannada, 531 from Hassana, 790 from Dakshina Kannada, 262 from Shivamogga and 275 from Bengaluru Urban districts.

While as many as 1,68,712 people had undergone for the COVID-19 tests, the case positivity rate stood at 4.35 per cent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.01 per cent.

While Dakshina Kannada recorded 790 cases and 10 deaths, Udupi recorded 159 cases and 2 deaths.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 18,2021

New Delhi, June 18: Launching six customized crash courses from 111 centres in 26 states that aim at skilling over one lakh Covid-19 warriors to meet new challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned that the virus is present and the possibility of mutation is also there.

The programme has been designed specially under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

"The second wave of the pandemic illustrated the kind of challenges that the virus may present to us. The country needs to stay prepared to meet the challenges and training more than one lakh frontline warriors is a step in that direction," Modi said, adding that this training will be over in the next two-three months.

The move is significant, coming in the wake of experts predicting a third wave of Covid-19 in a few months. Modi also said work is underway on a war footing to ready over 1,500 oxygen plants and efforts are on to reach every district.

Three days before phase III of the immunisation drive kicks in with 75 percent procurement and distribution of vaccines by the Centre free of cost to states, Modi said the government is "committed to give free vaccines to every citizen" while following Covid protocol.

The PM said many guidelines have been issued related to the campaign, which is to start from June 21, and now people below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for vaccination as those above 45.

On the course that was launched on Friday, Modi said top experts of the country have designed these six courses as per demands of the states and Union Territories.

The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles -- namely Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support and Medical Equipment Support.

This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work. This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline forces and will also provide job opportunities to youth.

Hailing it as an important next step in the fight against Covid-19, Modi reminded everyone that the pandemic tested the strength of every country, institution, society, family and person of the world.

Modi said far-flung hospitals are being provided with ventilators and oxygen concentrators, besides new strides in manufacturing PPE suits, testing kits and other medical infrastructure.

"Amidst all these efforts, skilled manpower is critical. For this and to support the current force of Covid warriors, one lakh youths are being trained," Modi said.

Modi also hailed the role of health professionals like ASHA workers, ANM, Anganwadi and health workers deployed in the dispensaries in the villages in preventing the infection and supporting the world's largest vaccination campaign. 

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

PM MODI INDIA
Sooner Modi abolishes imperious IAS, IPS and PCS, India would progress rapidly. These are the bloodsuckers and they have ruined India. India would take a minimum of 50 years to re-establish its doomed economy due to the lack of wisdom of the decision-makers. The world has lost its confidence because India is not respecting the Rule of Law. A Minister in UP is uttering an open threat to the public to burn them alive if they are the critic of Yogi and Modi.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.