  2. 'Offends good taste and decency': Govt warns TV channels over gruesome, 'sensational' coverage of crimes

January 9, 2023

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, January 9, warned private satellite channels against compromising on 'good taste and decency while covering incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly. 

In a detailed advisory, the Ministry said it observed several television channels reporting incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence including violence against women, children and elderly in w way that grossly compromised on "good taste and decency" and were quite unpalatable to the eyes and ears of a common viewer.

The Ministry called for adherence to the programme code under The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The advisory noted that "television channels have shown dead bodies of individuals and images/videos of injured persons with blood splattered around, people, including women, children and elderly being beaten mercilessly in close shots" without taking the precaution of "blurring the images or showing them from long shots". 

"The manner of reporting such incidents is distasteful, heart wrenching, distressful, indignifying, sensational, thereby offending good taste and decency," it added. 

Television, being a platform usually watched by families in households with people from all cohorts - old aged, middle aged. children, etc., and with various socio-economic backgrounds, place certain sense of responsibility and discipline among the broadcasters, which have been enshrined in the Programme Code and the Advertising Code laid down under the said Act, it said.

January 6,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 6: Expressing concern over the situation in coastal Karnataka, former chief minister and Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah said that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts were becoming a Hindutva factories that release Bharatiya Janata Party’s communal hatred to the society.

“The BJP has made the coastal region a laboratory of their communal politics. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel even wants Yakshagana to be made a campaign platform for their communalism,’’ he remarked, referring to his speech a few days back.

The former chief minister was addressing a public rally organised by the Ullal and Mudipu Block Congress Committees, at Harekala on Thursday. 

Siddaramaiah said Basavaraj Bommai is the chief minister of seven crore Kannadigas. However, when he visited the family of one murder victim to release compensation, why did he not visit the family of another murder victim belonging to the minority community? 

“Is it his father’s property to release compensation to only one family? The CM has become a puppet of the RSS. Congress under Mahatma Gandhi fought for the Indian Independence and not the RSS,” he said. Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of providing Rs 15 lakh everyone, Siddaramaiah said they could not give even 15 paise.

“If the BJP believes in ‘na khaoonga na khane doonga’ in reality, then the Modi government should have dismissed the Bommai government. People should decide whether such a government that is against development is needed in the state,” he said.

He said that the BJP wants inequality in society, so that they can exploit society. “Former Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde is not eligible to become even a gram panchayat member. He had declared that the BJP came to power only to change the Constitution. It was Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who made him say so, or else they would have taken action against Hegde,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

January 3,2023

Actor, choreographer and reality show contestant Gayathri Raghuram, who also was a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), took to Twitter Tuesday and announced that she was quitting the party as there was no safety for women under the Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai.

Raghuram, who had been at loggerheads with the party leadership for over a period of time, once served as the head of the party’s arts and cultural wing. She was suspended from the party last November for six months for bringing disrepute to the party.

“I have taken the decision with heavy heart to resign from TNBJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights and respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider (sic),” she tweeted.

In her Twitter thread, Gayathri alleged that no one cares about true ‘karyakartas’ and the only goal of Annamalai is to chase away true karyakartas. Wishing the best for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and calling them as her ‘vishwaguru’ and ‘chanakya guru’, Gayathri added that she has taken the ‘hasty decision’ due to Annamalai.

She further accused the state president as a “cheap tactic liar” and an ‘adharmic leader.”

Thanking all her fellow party workers with whom she has worked for eight years, she said that hurting others is not Hindu dharma.

“I cannot continue under Annamalai leadership. Cannot expect social justice. Women stay safe don’t trust someone will save you. No one is going to come. You are on your own. Never stay where you are not respected,” (sic) she tweeted.

Further, Gayathri said she was ready to file a police complaint against Annamalai and submit all the videos and audio clips against the BJP leader.

Annamalai had served as superintendent of police of Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts before befriending BJP leaders and then formally joining the party. 

January 2,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 2: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and Mangaluru City MLA U T Khader has approached the police seeking an inquiry into fake calls he received in the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s PA on Monday.

In a complaint to the CEN police, Khader recollected receiving two missed calls while attending a programme.

The Truecaller app showed the number was saved in the name of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

On realising it was a fake call, he urged police to track the fake phone call and unearth motives behind the act.

A legal action should also be initiated, he added.

