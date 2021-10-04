  1. Home
  This is the reason behind WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram outage 

October 5, 2021
October 5, 2021

The outages on Monday at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram occurred because of a problem in the company’s domain name system, a relatively unknown -- at least to the masses -- but crucial component of the internet.

 Commonly known as DNS, it’s like a phone book for the internet. It’s the tool that converts a web domain, like Facebook.com, into the actual internet protocol, or IP, address where the site resides. Think of Facebook.com as the person one might look up in the white pages, and the IP address as the physical address they’ll find. 

On Monday, a technical problem related to Facebook’s DNS records caused outages. When a DNS error occurs, that makes turning Facebook.com into a user’s profile page impossible. That’s apparently what happened inside Facebook -- but at a scale that’s temporarily crippled the entire Facebook ecosystem. 

Not only are Facebook’s primary platforms down, but so too are some of their internal applications, including the company’s own email system. Users on Twitter and Reddit also indicate that employees at the company’s Menlo Park, California, campus were unable to access offices and conference rooms that required a security badge. That could happen if the system that grants access is also connected to the same domain  -- Facebook.com.

The problem at Facebook Inc. appears to have its origins in the Border Gateway Protocol, or BGP. If DNS is the internet’s phone book, BGP is its postal service. When a user enters data in the internet, BGP determines the best available paths that data could travel.

Minutes before Facebook’s platforms stopped loading, public records show that a large number of changes were made to Facebook’s BGP routes, according to Cloudflare Inc.’s chief technology officer, John Graham-Cumming, in a Tweet. 

While the BGP snafu may explain why Facebook’s DNS has failed, the company hasn’t yet commented on why the BGP routes were withdrawn early on Oct. 4. 

September 21,2021
September 21,2021

swami.jpg

Three disciples of top seer and All India Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who died allegedly by 'suicide' on Monday evening, were booked on charges of abetment of suicide and were taken into custody by the police.

Narendra Giri was found hanging in his room at Baghamabri Mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj town, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow. An alleged eight-page ''suicide note'' was recovered from his room, according to police sources.

A senior police official said in Prayagraj that the Mahant had accused three disciples of his of 'harassing' him. ''I have lived my life with dignity but now I am being harassed and forced to life of humiliation,'' he reportedly wrote in the alleged suicide note.

Sources said that Narendra Giri mentioned the names of the disciples, who, he said, had been harassing him. One of the disciples, identified as Anand Giri was detained in Haridwar town in Uttarakhand while two others, identified as Adya Tewari and Sandeep Tewari, were taken into custody from Prayagraj. All three were booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide).

Sources said that Narendra Giri and his disciple Anand Giri had been having some dispute and that Anand Giri had been expelled from the Baghambari Mutt recently. Anand Giri, however, claimed that he had tendered an apology to the Akhara Parishad president and the issue had been resolved.

Narendra Giri enjoyed considerable clout among the seers and politicians, especially from the BJP, including ministers, used to make a bee line before his Mutt to meet him and receive his blessings.

September 23,2021
September 23,2021

blast.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 23: Two persons lost their lives on the spot and two others sustained injuries in a mysterious blast at a godown in Chamarajpet's Rayon Circle in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon. 

According to the fire and emergency officials, they received a call from a person about the incident saying that there was a cylinder blast around 12.10 pm in a house. But the officials found out that the blast happened in the gowdown of goods-carrying vehicles service.  

The fire tenders from different fire stations rushed to the spot by 12.20 pm and brought the fire under control. A senior officer said three persons are suspected have died at the spot and two other injured persons are rushed to nearby Victoria Hospital. 
Suresh, a witness of the incident said, he was passing through the spot when he heard a huge blast sound.

"I immediately called the fire and emergency control room and alerted them about the incident. I saw officials reaching the spot carrying three bodies and two other injured persons to hospital. I suspect that it is a blast in the air compressor in a godown but am not sure, what exactly caused the blast," he said. 

The senior officials including Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police (West), VV Puram and Chamarajpet police have rushed to the spot and are conducting the rescue operation.

September 22,2021
September 22,2021

There's a possibility that Virat Kohli could be removed as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) mid-way through the ongoing UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a former India cricketer has said.

RCB were bundled out for just 92 by KKR in their first match of the Phase-2. It was RCB's sixth-lowest total in IPL, as they lost to the Eoin Morgan-led KKR by nine wickets.

After opting to bat, Kohli (5 runs off 4 balls) fell prey to pacer Prasidh Krishna in just the second over of the match. The 32-year-old batsman was trapped plum in front and a bad review call didn't help his case either.

His call further attracted the ire of the experts, including former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who had questioned the timing of his decision. He reckoned if Kohli had to do something like that, he could have done it after the IPL.

Some cricketers even suggested that the team looked "unsettled" by the untimely announcement. One former India cricketer, on condition of anonymity, told IANS that it seems that Kohli might be removed "mid-way".

"Look at the way he was playing against Kolkata Knight Riders. Just clueless! It seems he is struggling big time right now. There are chances that he could be removed mid-way through the season. It has happened earlier also with other teams -- like with Dinesh Karthik in KKR and David Warner in Sunrisers Hyderabad, among others. They were either removed or they stepped down mid-way. So it can happen in RCB as well... I have this feeling after watching yesterday's match. One more bad game and you can see a change in RCB captaincy right away," said the former cricketer.

Virat was appointed the skipper of RCB ahead of the 2013 IPL season as a successor to outgoing captain Daniel Vettori. Since then, the side has won 62 of the 132 matches under him, to go with 66 losses and 4 no-results.

So, who could replace Kohli?

Senior player AB de Villiers will probably be one to replace Virat. He is greatly respected within the team. But there are also chances that he might not accept the offer.

Yuzvendra Chahal's name is also doing the rounds on the basis of seniority in the team. Chahal has also been the leading wicket-taker for RCB in the IPL, clinching 125 wickets in 106 games that he has played for the franchise so far.

Youngster Devdutt Padikkal's name has made the rounds as well, following the trend seen in recent times of appointing young captains such as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. The Karnataka batsman has been the leading run-scorer for RCB in the last couple of seasons and is considered one of the favourites of Kohli.

