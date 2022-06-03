  1. Home
  2. Waiting period for Elon Musk's deal has expired, says Twitter

News Network
June 3, 2022

Twitter Inc said on Friday, June 3, the waiting period under the HSR Act for Elon Musk's $44-billion acquisition of the social media firm has expired.

Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said.

The HSR Act, or the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, requires parties to report large transactions to both the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division for review.

May 31,2022

Bengaluru, May 31: A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress leader D K Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case lodged against him in 2018 after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1.

The court gave the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by ED through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against Shivakumar and others in the case.

Shivakumar, who is the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, was arrested by the ED in the case on September 3, 2019 and was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23, 2019.

The case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

May 22,2022

teelewalimasjid.jpg

Lucknow, May 22: Amid the ongoing Hindutva onslaught against the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, saffron outfits staked their claim to the historic 'Teele Wali Masjid' in Lucknow, stating that it was in fact 'Laxman Tila' and vowed to march to the Masjid to sing Hanuman chalisa there.

The police, however, banned the proposed march on Sunday and detained Rishi Trivedi, president of Hindu Mahasabha's state unit, late on Saturday night after the imam of the Masjid Syed Fazlul Mannan warned that the Muslims would protest against the march.

Hundreds of Hindu Mahasabha workers laid a siege to the police station where Trivedi was allegedly kept after being detained, demanding his immediate release.

"The Laxman Tila Mukti Sankalp Yatra was banned.....security personnel in strength had been deployed on the roads leading to the Masjid....No yatra was undertaken," said a senior police official here on Sunday.

The 'Teele Wali Masjid', which, according to the Avadh historians, was built in the 16th century, is situated on the bank of the Gomti river near the famous 'Imambara' and was the biggest sunni mosque in Uttar Pradesh. Around one lakh people can offer prayer in the sprawling Masjid and its adjoining lawns.

While the saffron outfits claim that it is 'Laxman Tila' and was 'converted' into a mosque during the Mughal period, the Muslims reject the claims saying that it had been built during the 16th century. "It is nothing but propaganda by the saffron outfits," said Mannan.

The saffron leaders also claimed that the city of Lucknow was built by Laxman, the younger brother of Lord Ram, and also that its old name was 'Lakhanpuri'. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently hinted that the state government could rechristen Lucknow as Lakhanpur or Laxmanpuri.

May 28,2022

Child rights NGOs have flagged a sharp rise in the number of children who have gone missing in the last two years due to the social impact of Covid-19.

In order to prevent the situation from worsening, the organisations have called for immediate strengthening of child protection committees at the village level, sensitising and training parents, and urged the government to make adequate budget allocation in this connection.

As per the latest figures of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 59,262 children went missing in India in 2020. With 48,972 children remaining untraced from the previous years, the total number of missing children has gone up to 1,08,234.

There is almost a 13 times rise in the number of cases of missing children reported annually between 2008 and 2020, the NCRB said. As per the data, 7,650 cases of missing children were reported in 2008.

In the last two years, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), Kailash Satyarthi Foundation's sister organisation alone has rescued around 12,000 children from across the country Dhananjay Tingal, its executive director, said.

"This is ample proof to show that after the pandemic, child trafficking has increased manifold," he told PTI.

On average, 29 children in Madhya Pradesh and 14 in Rajasthan went missing every day in 2021, according to a new report by NGO Child Rights and You (CRY), which gathered the information through RTIs.

Tingal said some children were being trafficked with the consent of their parents, while few others voluntarily went with the traffickers.

"Ultimately, a large majority of these children went missing," he said.

He urged employees of railways, roadways and others to immediately intervene if they come across any unaccompanied child or a child who is begging in public transport systems.

"Subsequently, such children must be brought under the umbrella of the government's safety net," he said.

Prabhat Kumar, deputy director, Child Protection, Save the Children, said increased poverty has become an overarching reason for children to go missing or become victims of trafficking. He said the situation has worsened due to no schooling or lack of continuity in learning activities due to Covid-19-enforced lockdown and restrictions.

Soha Moitra, regional director (North), CRY, said many families in rural areas were already in debt, and the economic burden due to the pandemic increased further. The pressure of paying back loans contributed to the trafficking of children of such families, for labour and marriage.

She said mandatory use of face masks often made it difficult to identify traffickers and kidnappers.

"The government departments concerned in collaboration with the local administrative bodies and civil society organisations should come forward to create regular awareness on the importance of education of children with constructive activities," Moitra said.

In 2020, despite the complete nationwide lockdown for nearly four months – March to June – 59,262 children (13,566 boys, 45,687 girls, nine transgender children) were reported missing.

The share of missing girl children has increased from about 70 per cent in 2018 to 71 per cent in 2019, and further to 77 per cent in 2020, according to NCRB data.

On the other hand, the share of untraced children from the previous years accounted for about 42 per cent in 2018, 39 per cent in 2019, and 45 per cent in 2020 of the total missing children. 

