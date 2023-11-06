  1. Home
  2. 11 UK Labour Party councillors resign after leader failed over Gaza ceasefire

11 UK Labour Party councillors resign after leader failed over Gaza ceasefire

News Network
November 6, 2023

UK.jpg

Eleven councilors have quit the UK’s Labour Party after their calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza were ignored by the party’s leader Keir Starmer.

British media reported on Monday that the leader of Burnley Council and 10 other councilors had left the party after they called for Starmer to resign.

“It has become apparent that Keir Starmer and the leadership either cannot or will not heed our concerns or acknowledge the sentiments within our communities,” the group said in a statement on Sunday.

“In response to our calls for him to resign he responded that the individual concerns of members are not his focus, further illustrating that he does not value the voice of the grassroots of the party,” the statement added.

The 11 councilors described their memberships as “untenable” due to the leadership’s refusal to demand a ceasefire in West Asia.

Keir, who has come under internal pressure for Labour to demand a cessation of hostilities, told reporters that his focus was on stopping the suffering in Gaza, not on the “individual positions” of party members.

Starmer on Tuesday echoed remarks made earlier by the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by saying, “Now is not the time for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Labour have backed the UK government’s stance of calling for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian aid and medical treatments to reach Palestinians in Gaza.

However, Afrasiab Anwar, who has been in the UK Labour Party for 10 years, said, the stance was “nonsensical” and did not capture the strength of feeling in his Lancashire town, along with communities elsewhere in Britain, regarding the Apartheid Zionist Israeli regime’s ongoing war on Gaza.

“We just can’t stand by watching and being part of a party that is not speaking out, or at the very least calling for a ceasefire,” Anwar said.

“Instead of talking of peace - all of our world leaders, including the leader of the Labour Party, are talking about humanitarian pauses. It’s just nonsensical.

“I just don’t think the message is getting through in terms of how our communities, right across the board, are feeling about this.”

Also, the leader of Lancashire’s Pendle Council had called on Keir to resign from his post as party leader on Thursday.

The call for Starmer to resign came after senior Labour figures also broke ranks to challenge his anti-Gaza stance - including London mayor Sadiq Khan, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

In response to the mounting pressure inside the party, demanding the Labour leadership call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a Labour spokesman said, “Labour fully understands calls for a ceasefire."

The spokesperson claimed that a ceasefire would only “freeze this conflict and would leave hostages in Gaza and Hamas with the infrastructure and capability to carry out the sort of attack we saw on October 7.”

According to the spokesperson, Labour is calling for humanitarian pauses in the fighting which is the “best and most realistic way” to address the humanitarian emergency in Gaza and is a position shared by the US and EU.

Labour has lost at least 50 councilors over the party’s position on Palestine till now, losing overall control of Oxford and Burnley councils.

Analysts say the refusal by the party’s leadership to back a ceasefire in Gaza will create immense discontent and division within the party, affecting the polls in the next general election.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupant forces in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long atrocities.

At least 9,770 people in Gaza have been killed in the Israeli attacks on the blockaded territory, most of which were women, children and the elderly, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 5,2023

palestine.jpg

The military wing of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas says more than 60 Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip are lost due to the regime's incessant airstrikes against the blockaded territory.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades, made the announcement in a post on the brigades' Telegram channel on Saturday, which was also confirmed in an official statement.

"Since October 7 until now, the barbaric Zionist [regime's] bombing of Gaza has caused the loss of more than 60 enemy captives in Gaza," he said.

The spokesman added that the bodies of 23 captives are trapped under the rubble of the buildings and structures that have been destroyed by the Israeli strikes.

"It seems that we will never be able to reach them due to the continued brutal aggression of the occupation against Gaza," he added.

On October 7, Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups captured around 250 Israeli soldiers and settlers during Operation al-Aqsa Storm, their biggest operation against the occupying entity in years.

Following the operation, Abu Ubaida said 200 of the captives were being held by al-Qassam Brigades, while the rest were kept by other Palestinian resistance factions.

Last month, the brigades announced that around 50 of the captives were killed in the devastating war that the Israeli regime has launched against Gaza since the Palestinians' operation.

The Israeli war has so far killed at least 9,488 Palestinians, including nearly 3,900 children and 2,509 women. Over 24,160 Palestinians have also been wounded.

On October 28, Hamas' leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar said in a statement that the group was prepared for an "immediate" exchange of prisoners with Israel, but the regime was stalling.

The movement has so far released four of the captives on humanitarian grounds.

Late last month, Hamas released a video of three captured Israeli women voicing outrage at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his declining to agree to a swap deal and a ceasefire.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2023

ambulance.jpg

United Nations: The head of the United Nations was "horrified" by a strike by Israeli forces on a convoy of ambulances in Gaza on Friday, he said in a statement, adding that the conflict "must stop." 

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said one of its ambulances was struck "by a missile fired by the Israeli forces" just feet from the entrance to the hospital in Gaza City, in an attack it says killed 15 people and critically wounded more than 60 others.

At least 9,227 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. A school hosting displaced civilians and people evacuating south were also hit by Israel, according to the ministry, killing at least 20 and 14 people respectively.

"I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing," Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

An journalist at the scene of Friday's attack saw multiple bodies beside the damaged ambulance outside the hospital, which is overcrowded with civilians seeking shelter from Israeli bombing as well as those wounded.

The UN chief said that "for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed, and bombed out of their homes.  "This must stop," he continued.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza was "horrific," he said.

There is "not nearly enough" food, water and medicine, while fuel to power hospitals and water plants was running out, he warned.

UN shelters in Gaza "are at nearly four times their full capacity and are being hit in bombardments," Guterres continued.

"Morgues are overflowing. Shops are empty. The sanitation situation is abysmal. We are seeing an increase in diseases and respiratory illnesses, especially among children. An entire population is traumatized. Nowhere is safe," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 6,2023

UK.jpg

Eleven councilors have quit the UK’s Labour Party after their calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza were ignored by the party’s leader Keir Starmer.

British media reported on Monday that the leader of Burnley Council and 10 other councilors had left the party after they called for Starmer to resign.

“It has become apparent that Keir Starmer and the leadership either cannot or will not heed our concerns or acknowledge the sentiments within our communities,” the group said in a statement on Sunday.

“In response to our calls for him to resign he responded that the individual concerns of members are not his focus, further illustrating that he does not value the voice of the grassroots of the party,” the statement added.

The 11 councilors described their memberships as “untenable” due to the leadership’s refusal to demand a ceasefire in West Asia.

Keir, who has come under internal pressure for Labour to demand a cessation of hostilities, told reporters that his focus was on stopping the suffering in Gaza, not on the “individual positions” of party members.

Starmer on Tuesday echoed remarks made earlier by the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by saying, “Now is not the time for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Labour have backed the UK government’s stance of calling for a pause in the fighting to allow humanitarian aid and medical treatments to reach Palestinians in Gaza.

However, Afrasiab Anwar, who has been in the UK Labour Party for 10 years, said, the stance was “nonsensical” and did not capture the strength of feeling in his Lancashire town, along with communities elsewhere in Britain, regarding the Apartheid Zionist Israeli regime’s ongoing war on Gaza.

“We just can’t stand by watching and being part of a party that is not speaking out, or at the very least calling for a ceasefire,” Anwar said.

“Instead of talking of peace - all of our world leaders, including the leader of the Labour Party, are talking about humanitarian pauses. It’s just nonsensical.

“I just don’t think the message is getting through in terms of how our communities, right across the board, are feeling about this.”

Also, the leader of Lancashire’s Pendle Council had called on Keir to resign from his post as party leader on Thursday.

The call for Starmer to resign came after senior Labour figures also broke ranks to challenge his anti-Gaza stance - including London mayor Sadiq Khan, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

In response to the mounting pressure inside the party, demanding the Labour leadership call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a Labour spokesman said, “Labour fully understands calls for a ceasefire."

The spokesperson claimed that a ceasefire would only “freeze this conflict and would leave hostages in Gaza and Hamas with the infrastructure and capability to carry out the sort of attack we saw on October 7.”

According to the spokesperson, Labour is calling for humanitarian pauses in the fighting which is the “best and most realistic way” to address the humanitarian emergency in Gaza and is a position shared by the US and EU.

Labour has lost at least 50 councilors over the party’s position on Palestine till now, losing overall control of Oxford and Burnley councils.

Analysts say the refusal by the party’s leadership to back a ceasefire in Gaza will create immense discontent and division within the party, affecting the polls in the next general election.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupant forces in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long atrocities.

At least 9,770 people in Gaza have been killed in the Israeli attacks on the blockaded territory, most of which were women, children and the elderly, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.