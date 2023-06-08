  1. Home
  In a 1st for an Ex-US President, Donald Trump charged over secret documents

In a 1st for an Ex-US President, Donald Trump charged over secret documents

June 9, 2023

Washington, June 9: Donald Trump said Thursday he has been indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving office, the US ex-president's most serious legal threat yet as a firestorm of criminal investigations imperil his bid for a second White House term.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform as he broke the bombshell news of a historic moment for the United States: the first time a sitting or former commander-in-chief has ever faced federal charges.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Justice Department regarding Trump's assertion. 

A Trump attorney, Jim Trusty, told CNN his client has been indicted on seven charges including the willful retention of documents in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements, obstruction of justice and a count of conspiracy.

Though the precise details of the charges were not immediately clear, people familiar with the matter told The New York Times the conspiracy charge was related to obstruction of justice.

In his post, Trump, who is running for president again, said he has been summoned to a federal courthouse in Miami next Tuesday -- the day before his 77th birthday.

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States," he wrote.

His announcement came a day after US media said federal prosecutors had informed the former president's lawyers that he is the target of the probe into his handling of classified documents.

He was already the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime -- in his case over election-eve hush money payments to a porn star who said she had an affair with him. That indictment was handed down by Manhattan's district attorney in March.

In a statement after his initial online posts, the Trump campaign lashed out at what it called an "unprecedented abuse of power," and called for the indictment to be thrown out.

'Dark day'

In a defiant video released after he shared the news, Trump repeatedly declared his innocence and framed the indictment as a form of election interference by a Justice Department "weaponized" by Joe Biden's administration.

"They come after me because now we're leading in the polls again by a lot against Biden," Trump says in the clip. "Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump... We can't let this continue." 

His allies in Congress swiftly stood by him, like House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan.

Top Republican leadership, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy who has had a rollercoaster relationship with the former president, also rushed to defend Trump.

"Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

"I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump."

Special counsel Jack Smith, named by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, has been looking into a cache of classified documents that Trump had stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving the White House.

The FBI carted away some 11,000 papers after serving a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago in August, and obstruction-of-justice charges could be a result of his resisting efforts to recover the trove.

Trump eventually turned over 15 boxes containing almost 200 classified documents to the National Archives in January 2022 but was subpoenaed for any outstanding records in his possession.

When asked about the charges Thursday night, Smith's spokesman Peter Carr told AFP, "We are declining to comment."

Mounting legal woes

Some Democratic lawmakers spoke out following Thursday's extraordinary revelation.

Trump's indictment "is another affirmation of the rule of law," House Democrat Adam Schiff said.

"For four years, he acted like he was above the law," Schiff added. "But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today, he has been."

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the documents case, telling a Fox News town hall event on June 1 that "everything I did was right."

But he has openly acknowledged taking and storing the documents, undermining his lawyers' suggestion he took the stash inadvertently in the confusion of a chaotic departure.

"This evidence just adds to the mound of stuff that already exists, and no one piece is the 'be all and end all,' but when you put them all together, the case is so strong," former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks told MSNBC.

"You cannot imagine his getting away with this."

The latest indictment comes with Trump facing numerous other probes as he bids to be the Republican nominee to challenge President Joe Biden for the presidency in 2024.

Smith is also looking at whether Trump should face charges over the 2021 US Capitol riot, and Georgia prosecutors are investigating whether Trump illegally attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome there. 

The former president has already been charged with dozens of financial crimes as part of an alleged hush money scheme to silence a porn star claiming she had sex with him, and is due to go on trial next March, in the middle of primary election season.

May 30,2023

Mangaluru, May 30: Speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader directed officials of various departments in Dakshina Kannada district to be prepared to tackle natural disasters during monsoon.

Chairing a meeting on monsoon preparedness on Monday, Khader said that departments should take measures to reduce loss of life and properties. 

“Based on previous experiences, measures can be taken to prevent loss of properties and protect domestic animals. Officials and people’s representatives should be prepared to respond to the complaints of people. Officials should form teams at the village-level and in urban areas. Excessive rain in catchment areas may result in flooding. Hence, awareness should be created among people to prevent damages,” he said.

Officials should rush to the spot immediately in the event of landslides or incidents like compound wall collapse. While Rs 10,000 should be given as immediate relief, a detailed report on damages to properties should be prepared so that maximum compensation can be distributed within 10 days. The district has an amount of Rs 3.5 crore for disaster management. If required, more funds can be sanctioned to the district, he said at the meeting and directed the officials to inform him of any support required from the government.

While deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, involvement of youths from local organisations also should be ensured to take up rescue operations. Officials should convene meetings in gram panchayats and urban local bodies to discuss plans. Fire and emergency and health departments should be prepared to respond in emergency situations. 

The department of rural development and panchayat raj, public works department, national highways and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) should immediately fill potholes on the roads. The Mescom and forest department should work jointly to cut branches of trees that are likely to fall on electric lines. Junior engineers of the Mescom and rangers of the forest department of the respective areas will be held responsible for any death related to electrocution, the speaker warned.

He also directed the district administration, all urban local bodies and gram panchayats to start a 24x7 helpline.

May 28,2023

New Delhi, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building amid a boycott by opposition parties, which insisted President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours. The PM unveiled a plaque marking the inauguration.

Modi reached the new parliament building at 7.30 am. 'Modi, Modi' chants greet PM as he enters new Parliament building. Soon after, he and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla sat down for a puja. Once the puja ended, the Prime Minister prostrated before the historic sceptre 'sengol'.

The Adheenam seers handed over the 'sengol' to the Prime Minister, who sought their blessings on the momentous occasion. The Prime Minister then carried the historic sceptre to the Lok Sabha chamber and installed it beside the chair of the Speaker.  

The Prime Minister then felicitated a group of construction workers involved in the making of the grand new parliament.  

This was followed by 'sarv-dharma' (all faith) prayers by representatives from several religions.

Meanwhile, Modi, after opening the doors of the new Sansad, tweeted "our hearts & minds are filled with pride, hope and promise". "May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality," he added.

The old parliament building was completed in 1927, and is now 96 years old. Over the years, it was found to be inadequate for present day requirements.

The new parliament building can comfortably seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber. For a joint sitting of both the houses, 1,280 MPs can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber.

The material used for the new building has been acquired from across the country. The teak wood was sourced from Maharashtra's Nagpur, while the red and white sandstone was brought from Sarmathura in Rajasthan, to name a few.

With carpets from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo flooring from Tripura and stone carvings from Rajasthan, the new parliament building reflects India's diverse culture. The government has announced a commemorative ₹ 75 coin to mark the historic event.

Built by Tata Projects Ltd, the new Parliament building has a grand constitution hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

The triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. It has three main gates - Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar - and separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors.

May 31,2023

Mangaluru, May 31: A 24-year-old volleyball player from Dakshina Kannada, who had represented Karnataka state at national level tournaments, died of cardiac arrest under mysterious circumstances today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Salihath, daughter of daughter of Adam and Havva couple from Padangadi Poyyegudde in Belthangady taulk of Dakshina Kannada. 

She was an alumna of SDM College, Ujire. She was residing at her husband’s house at Chikkamagaluru after she got married a year ago. 

It is learnt that Salihath was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru after she complained of chest pain. She breathed her last Wednesday morning without responding to any treatment. Doctors confirmed that she died of cardiac arrest.

Salihath completed her primary education from Padangadi, ninth standard at an aided high school in Ujire, Class 10 at Mundaje and PU and degree at SDM Colelge Ujire. She made commendable achievement in sports when doing her PU and degree studies.

Initially, Salihath was coached by Hyder Padangadi. When she was in high school of Mundaje, physical teacher Gunapal M S was her coach. She was instrumental in Karnataka state getting second spot in the national level volleyball competition that was held at Allahabad of Uttar Pradesh.

Later, when she was doing PU and degree studies at SDM Ujire she was one of the most sought after volleyball players of Karnataka. Physical director of SDM College, Ramesh also had put lots of efforts in grooming Salihath as a national level volleyball player.

Salihath had bagged silver medal at national level, gold medal in senior nationals of south zone and third place in junior nationals. Dr D Veerendra Heggade had also honoured Salihath on her achievements. 

