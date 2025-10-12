  1. Home
  2. 200 Taliban fighters, 58 Pak soldiers killed in Afghan-Pakistan border clashes

200 Taliban fighters, 58 Pak soldiers killed in Afghan-Pakistan border clashes

Agencies
October 12, 2025

pakafghan.jpg

Islamabad/Kabul: Over 200 Taliban fighters and affiliated militants were killed in intense overnight clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Pakistani Army said on Sunday, as tensions soared between the two neighbours amid mutual accusations of cross-border aggression.

In response, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that Afghan forces had killed at least 58 Pakistani soldiers and injured more than 30 others in retaliatory strikes near the Durand Line in Behrampur district. He warned that Afghanistan would “leave no attack unanswered” and accused Pakistan of allowing ISIS militants to shelter on its soil.

“Pakistan has turned a blind eye to the presence of ISIS. Afghanistan has the right to defend its borders and will not leave any attack unanswered. Pakistan should hand over or expel key ISIS members hiding on its soil,” Mujahid said.

The Taliban spokesperson added that “a significant amount of weapons” had fallen into the hands of Afghan forces and confirmed that “more than 20 members of the Islamic Emirate were also killed or wounded.”

The clashes reportedly erupted after Pakistan seized 19 Afghan military posts and what it called “terrorist hideouts,” accusing Kabul of launching “unprovoked attacks” along the border. Afghan officials, however, said their actions were retaliatory.

According to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants “launched an unprovoked attack along the Pak-Afghan border” on the night of October 11–12. The statement said Pakistani forces “repelled the assault decisively,” killing more than 200 attackers, destroying 21 hostile positions inside Afghan territory, and rendering several training camps inoperative.

“Pakistan took all possible measures to avoid civilian casualties,” the army said, warning that while Islamabad preferred diplomacy, it would not tolerate the use of Afghan soil for terrorism.

The army confirmed the deaths of 23 Pakistani soldiers and injuries to 29 others in the overnight fighting.

The statement also noted that the “serious provocation” occurred during the Taliban Foreign Minister’s visit to India — a timing Islamabad described as “concerning.”

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the army’s “befitting” response, vowing “no compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty.” Sharif commended Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his leadership, warning that “every provocation will be given a decisive response.”

The Taliban Defence Ministry confirmed the strikes on Sunday, describing them as “retaliatory and successful operations.” Afghan forces reportedly targeted Pakistani posts at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan.

Mujahid claimed that 20 Pakistani outposts were destroyed and several weapons seized. He also said nine Afghan soldiers were killed and 16 wounded, according to TOLO News, and that the operation was halted at midnight following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the Taliban’s actions “unprovoked” and accused them of firing on civilians. “Afghanistan is being answered with stones for bricks,” he said.

The situation has sharply deteriorated following repeated TTP attacks inside Pakistan — allegedly planned from Afghan territory — including one last week in Orakzai district that killed 11 Pakistani soldiers, among them a lieutenant colonel and a major.

Security officials said Pakistani forces also destroyed a Taliban tank position and struck the Second Battalion Headquarters of the First Brigade in Barabcha, reportedly used by TTP militants. Additional strikes in Kharlachi and Baramcha destroyed several Afghan outposts, including Doran Mela, Turkmanzai, Afghani Shaheedan, and Jandoser, they said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
October 6,2025

Rehan1.jpg

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old talent from the coastal city of Mangaluru is set to shine on the national cricketing stage. Rehan Mohammed, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman hailing from Thumbay, Valavoor, has earned a coveted spot in the Karnataka Under-19 squad for the prestigious BCCI VINOOD MANKAD TROPHY 2025-26.

The tournament, a major stepping stone for young Indian cricketers, will be held in Dehradun this year. Rehan's selection is a significant milestone that underscores his consistent performance in age-group cricket, bringing immense pride to his hometown.

The young prodigy currently balances his rigorous athletic schedule with his studies, as he is a second-year PUC Science student at St. Joseph’s Pre-University College (SJPUC) in Bengaluru. A dedicated student-athlete from his days at St. Joseph’s Boys High School (SJBHS), Rehan refines his formidable skills—both as a reliable glove-man behind the stumps and an aggressive top-order batsman—under the expert guidance of the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC).

Rehan’s journey to the state squad is marked by a series of impressive feats. In the competitive Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Under-19 league, he hammered five consecutive half-centuries for the Cambridge Cricket Club (CC) in the 1st Division, demonstrating remarkable consistency and temperament under pressure. His crowning achievement came during the U-19 KSCA inter-zonal matches, where he anchored the innings with a fluent, well-composed century, playing with a maturity well beyond his years.

These stellar performances not only caught the selectors' eyes but emphatically highlighted his dual prowess as a sharp wicketkeeper and an explosive batsman. Rehan, the son of Haris Mohammed and Tabassum, is originally from Mangaluru, whose family relocated to Bengaluru to support his cricketing ambitions. His inclusion in the Karnataka U-19 squad solidifies his position as one of the state's most promising young cricketers to watch. 

Rehan2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 1,2025

Mangaluru: The protracted wait for a consistent, direct air link between Coastal Karnataka and Kuwait has finally ended, bringing a wave of relief and joy to the vast expatriate community in the Gulf nation. As the new winter schedule takes effect in the last week of October, the Mangaluru-Kuwait sector will see its weekly direct flights jump from a solitary Sunday service to three, operating on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The increase, spearheaded by Air India Express, marks the re-establishment of a crucial tri-weekly connection that was drastically cut to just one flight in 2023. The previous higher frequency was immensely popular, with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showing that roughly 1,700 expats from Kuwait utilised the service every month.

The restoration is a major victory for the Karnataka diaspora, which has tirelessly campaigned for better connectivity.

A Difficult Journey Now Eased

For years, the reduced schedule forced many travellers from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and surrounding districts to undertake inconvenient and time-consuming journeys, often involving layovers in major metropolitan hubs.

Kuwait-based expat Mohandas M. Kamath, who was a leading voice in the campaign for more flights, expressed his profound happiness at the news. "It was truly difficult to travel to my hometown with only one flight option. I often had to land in Mumbai or Bengaluru and then take a domestic flight to reach Mangaluru," he said. "The increase in flights will undoubtedly help the hundreds of expats here."

Kamath revealed that the community had to resort to a robust social media campaign to urge both the air carrier and the Government of India to resume the services.

Catering to the Expat Crowd

The expat community in Kuwait, which includes approximately 24,000 individuals from Karnataka—with an estimated 14,000 hailing from the coastal belt—stands to be the biggest beneficiary.

"This service will help them all," Kamath highlighted. He did, however, offer one suggestion to further optimise the schedule for the working population: operating one of the flights from Kuwait on Thursday evening. "This would allow expats to reach home on Friday morning, which is a holiday in Kuwait," he explained.

The convenience of a direct route is a game-changer, according to many. Patricia Alphonso, a former Kuwait resident who recently moved back to her hometown, stressed how inconvenient the alternative was. "I have travelled via other airports to reach home. It wasn't a convenient journey at all. A direct flight is a much-needed relief," she pointed out.

The boost in frequency is expected to significantly improve travel for families and professionals, solidifying Mangaluru International Airport's role as a vital gateway for Coastal Karnataka's global workforce.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
October 4,2025

Udupi: A 39-year-old woman from Udupi has reportedly lost ₹4.20 lakh in an online investment fraud linked to an Instagram page named “Afreen Halaal Investment.”

In her complaint, Nazia stated that on December 31, while searching online for job opportunities, she came across the Instagram profile promoting so-called halaal trading opportunities with promises of high returns. The page featured slick video ads and screenshots of “successful investors,” allegedly showing large profits.

Intrigued, Nazia contacted the account and was soon added to WhatsApp, where the accused persuaded her to start investing. She initially transferred ₹2,000 through a QR code shared by the scammer.

When she inquired about her profits, she was told that “tax charges” needed to be paid before withdrawal. The accused further lured her with promises of higher returns on larger investments. Trusting these claims, Nazia made multiple transfers — eventually sending ₹4.20 lakh in total.

After receiving the money, the scammer stopped responding to her messages and calls. Realizing she had been duped, Nazia filed a complaint with the Udupi Town Police Station.

A case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Police investigations are underway to trace the accused.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.