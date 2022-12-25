  1. Home
  2. 2022 is deadliest year for Rohingya at sea as nearly 200 presumed drowned

News Network
December 26, 2022

rohingya.jpg

Dhaka, Dec 26: The possible sinking of a boat with over 180 Rohingya Muslims on board will make 2022 one of the worst years for the community as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in camps in Bangladesh, the UN refugee agency told Reuters on Monday.

Nearly 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar are living in crowded facilities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled their home country after its military conducted a deadly crackdown in 2017.

In communal Buddhist-majority Myanmar, most Rohingya are denied citizenship and are seen as illegal immigrants from South Asia.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said over the weekend that it feared that a boat that started its journey from Bangladesh at the end of November was missing at sea, with all 180 on board presumed dead.

The UNHCR said the vessel, which was not seaworthy, may have started to crack in early December before losing contact.

Nearly 200 Rohingya are feared dead or missing at sea this year already. "We hope against hope that the 180 missing are still alive somewhere out there", said UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch.

The UNHCR estimates nearly 900 Rohingya died or went missing in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal in 2013 and more than 700 in 2014.

"One of the worst years for dead and missing after 2013 and 2014," Baloch said of 2022, adding the number of people trying to flee had returned to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Trends show the numbers reaching back to 2020, when over 2,400 people attempted the risky sea crossings with more than 200 people dead or missing."

The number of Rohingya leaving Bangladesh in boats this year has jumped more than five fold this year from a year earlier, rights groups estimate.

Baloch said it was not clear where exactly the boat with 180 aboard went missing, nor whether the lifting of Covid restrictions in Southeast Asia, a favoured destination for the Rohingya, was leading to the rush of people.

Sayedur Rahman, 38, who fled to Malaysia in 2012 from Myanmar, said his wife, two sons aged 17 and 13, and a daughter aged 12 were among the missing.

"In 2017, my family came to Bangladesh to save their lives," Rahman said, referring to that year's exodus of Rohingya from Myanmar.

"But they are now all gone ... Now I'm devastated," Rahman said. "We Rohingya are left to die ... on the land, at sea. Everywhere."

Earlier this month, two Myanmar Rohingya activist groups said that up to 20 people died of hunger or thirst on what the UNHCR said was a separate boat that was stranded at sea for two weeks off India's coast. The boat, with at least 100 people on board, was said to be in Malaysian waters.

Amid the feared fatalities, some boats have made land or been rescued at sea.

On Monday the International Organisation for Migration said in a statement that 57 Rohingya males disembarked in Indonesia's Aceh Besar district early on Dec. 25 with the support of local community members. It said the male-only boat is believed to have set off from Bangladesh and spent nearly a month drifting at sea.

Indonesian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two boats carrying a total of 230 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, landed on the shores of Indonesia's Aceh province in November, while this month, Sri Lanka's navy rescued 104 Rohingya adrift off the Indian Ocean island's northern coast. 

News Network
December 19,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 19: Calling 'BJP's Hinduism a drama,' Karnataka Congress unit president D K Shivakumar on Monday asserted that the Hinduism practised by him and others in the party was better than that practised by the ruling party.

The KPCC chief, however, said what Congress propagates is the Constitution. "We all are Hindus, we are born Hindus, we will die as Hindus. We are performing (practising) Hinduism better than them (BJP).

Theirs is a drama, but ours is from within," Shivakumar said in response to a question whether the BJP government was trying to bring Hindutva agenda to front again.

"Our feelings, devotion and practice, also our rituals and ideals are Hindu. What we propagate is our Constitution," he added. 

Shivakumar's remarks have come in the backdrop of unveiling of a life-size portrait of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the Assembly chamber at the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' here, along with several other national icons. 

Congress has criticised the move, alleging that it was a unilateral decision, keeping them in the dark.

News Network
December 23,2022

israel.jpg

Tel Aviv, Dec 23: Israeli occupation forces have killed a young Arab man from the city of Kafr Qassem as unchecked crimes against Palestinians rage on in the deadliest year in the occupied territories since 2005.

Mahmoud Naim Badir, 23, was killed as the Israeli forces claimed he was carrying out an alleged shooting and ramming attack, injuring two occupation forces.

The Israeli forces said the suspect phoned in a false report of a violent incident in Kafr Qassem – northeast of the city of Tel Aviv in the occupied territories - to draw first responders and then opened fire when they arrived.

However, the family of the slain Palestinian man said "the Israeli forces killed our son Naim Badir in cold blood, and the Israeli story on our son carrying out an attack on Israeli forces is a false claim.”

Naim’s family went on to say that "the police, after killing our son, stormed the house and destroyed it completely in front of children, who screamed, cried, and were terrified by the Israeli violent behavior."

Earlier in November, Israeli forces shot dead a young Palestinian man in Ariel settlement in the West Bank city of Salfit, after he allegedly killed three settlers in a stabbing and car ramming attack.

Israeli occupation forces and settlers have been escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and other occupied areas, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expanding illegal Israeli settlements.

Since the start of 2022, Israeli troops have killed more than 220 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds as well as in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank this year is the highest it has been in 16 years. 

News Network
December 13,2022

border.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on Tuesday that the retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces in Arunachal's Tawang area forced Chinese troops to retreat to their positions.

Singh told the House that no Indian soldier was killed or seriously injured in the border clash with China.

"On December 9 in Yangtse area of Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon and attempted to change status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh's statement did not silence the opposition parties, who walked out in protest. The Opposition said it was not satisfied with just a statement and wanted a discussion on the crucial border issue. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said that the "attitude" of the government to avoid a discussion is not right.

Many parties demanded that all other parliament business be on hold for a threadbare discussion on the India-China border issue.

Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of disrupting proceedings as a question on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was listed for today.

Ahead of the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the military and diplomatic leadership. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers to discuss the centre's response in Parliament.

The Congress has launched an all-out attack on the government. Party president Mr Kharge said, "We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020."

The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Modi's speech made after the Galwan clash in which he said "no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else". "Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India," it said.

Ties between the India and China nosedived following a fierce clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China has acknowledged that five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed, but it is widely believed that the death count was higher.

