  2. 21-yr-old Indian student banned by American Airlines for peeing on co-passenger

News Network
March 5, 2023

An Indian passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger while drunk on Saturday, March 5. The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra, a student at a US university, and has been banned by the airline.

According to a statement by American Airlines, flight AA292 from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm.

The airline stated that they will not allow the passenger on board in the future. "Upon aircraft arrival, the Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of the crew and aircraft. After disturbing the safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G," American Airlines said.

The American Airlines pilot contacted Delhi ATC before landing regarding an unruly passenger on board and sought security. It was informed to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for necessary action. "After the landing of the aircraft, CISF personnel took him out from the aircraft and the said passenger misbehaved with CISF personnel too," an airport official said.

The airport police have taken note of the incident and are taking legal action against the passenger. "We have received a complaint of urination on a co-passenger from American Airlines against one person Arya Vohra who is a student in the USA and resident of Defence Colony, Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action," a senior Delhi Police official said.

India's aviation regulator has also sought a detailed report from the airline company. "We have received a report from the concerned airline. They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action," a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

In November, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight. The incident triggered a huge uproar as it was not reported to the authorities by the airline and only came to light after the victim wrote to N Chandrasekaran, boss of the Tata Group, which owns Air India. Mr Mishra was later arrested by Delhi Police. 

News Network
March 2,2023

Agartala, Mar 2: Following a couple of tense hours, the BJP appears to be back on track to retain power in Tripura. The BJP-led alliance's tally had dropped below the halfway mark after a brisk start. Currently, it is leading in 33 out of the 60 seats.

The Left-Congress alliance is leading in 15 seats, a disappointing performance considering both parties had claimed they would put up a strong challenge to the ruling party.

The big story of this election is Tipra Motha, led by former royal Pradyot Manikya Debbarma. The party, which was being seen as an x-factor in these polls, is currently leading in 11 seats.

While the BJP may stay in power, it would not be a win as comprehensive as last time. The BJP had clinched 36 seats in the 2018 state polls, unseating the CPM after a 35-year-old rule. With its ally IPFT, the count was 44.

Interestingly, the vote share of the Left party was merely 1 per cent less than that of the BJP, but it could seal victory in only 16 seats.

The BJP is contesting in alliance with the tribal party, Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura, or IPFT. But Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that they will race to majority without needing help from the ally, like last time. The party had also reached out to Tipra Motha, but the talks fell through over the tribal-dominated party's statehood demand.

The CPM's move to join forces with the Congress, its rival in several states such as West Bengal and Kerala, appears to be seen as a desperate effort to regain numbers.

Over the past five years, both parties have suffered a massive erosion of support base. The CPM is contesting 47 of the state's 60 seats, leaving 13 for the Congress.

News Network
February 26,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 26: A 25-year-old student collapsed while practising dance on the premises of Azim Premji University in Bengaluru.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Baliram Shinde, a student of first-year MA Development. He was from Nashik in Maharashtra.

Sarjapur police said that Shinde was practising dance for the university’s annual fest, ‘UnMukt 2023’, along with a few other students, on college premises on Friday afternoon. He collapsed all of a sudden at around 12.30 pm.

The medical staff in the college gave him first aid, but on learning that he was not responding they rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. 

According to police, Shinde was  part of the strike in the college two days before his death.

The students, for over a fortnight, have been protesting the shuttle fee of Rs 8,500 imposed by the college. 

The doctors, who conducted the post mortem, suspected that Shinde died due to cardiac arrest. However, they are awaiting the official report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A case of unnatural death was registered on Saturday, based on the complaint filed by Akash Baliram Shinde, the elder brother of Abhijit.

In a statement issued by Azim Premji University, the spokesperson said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student at the University campus yesterday.

The student, while participating in the opening event of the annual student festival, collapsed and, despite immediate medical help, could not be saved.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends who knew and loved him. We are doing everything possible to support his immediate family at this time of grief.”

News Network
March 3,2023

Cambridge, Mar 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during a lecture at Cambridge University, alleging that an attack has been unleashed on the basic structure of Indian democracy while also claiming that Israeli spyware Pegasus was being used to snoop into his phone.

Mr Gandhi revealed that he had been warned by the intelligence officers to be "careful" while speaking on the phone as his calls were being recorded.

Congress leader and ex-advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sam Pitroda shared the YouTube link of Rahul Gandhi's address to MBA students at Cambridge Judge Business School on the topic of 'Learning to Listen in the 21st Century', on Twitter.

"I myself had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, 'Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff. So this is the constant pressure that we feel. Cases on the Opposition. I have got a number of criminal liable cases for things that should under no circumstances be criminal liable cases. That's what we are trying to defend," the Congress leader said in his address. 

In August last year, the Supreme Court-appointed committee, set up to look into the allegations of the government allegedly using Pegasus for snooping, had concluded that the spyware was not found in the 29 mobile phones examined by it, but the malware was found in five mobile phones.

Reading the report of the committee, the bench had said, "We are concerned about the technical committee report... 29 phones were given and in five phones some malware was found but the technical committee says it cannot be said to be Pegasus."

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that constraints were being put on the Parliament, press and the Judiciary in the country.

"Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy -- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around -- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," the Congress MP alleged.

Sharing a picture of himself in the presentation slide in which he is seen being held by the police personnel, the Congress leader claimed that the Opposition leaders were "locked up" in jail for "just standing" in front of the Parliament House to talk about some issues, while also alleging that such incidents have happened "relatively violently".

"In the Constitution, India is described as a Union of States, and that Union requires negotiation and conversation. It is that negotiation that is under attack and threat. You can see the picture which is taken in front of Parliament House. The Opposition leaders were just standing there talking about certain issues, and we were put in jail. That's happened 3 or 4 times. It has happened relatively violently. You have also heard of the attacks on minorities and the press. You get a sense of what is going on," Mr Gandhi claimed.

