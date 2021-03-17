  1. Home
21-yr-old man captured after Georgia massage parlour shootings; Asian women among 8 dead

Agencies
March 17, 2021

Shootings at two massage parlours in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street. He said all four victims were female, and It appears that they may be Asian.

Atlanta police officers responding to a call of a robbery in progress at one spa around 5:50 pm (local time) found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

Earlier, around 5 p.m., five people were shot at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims, Baker said.

A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said. Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Baker said they believe Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shootings.

With two shootings at massage parlours in Atlanta and the knowledge of the Acworth shooting, Atlanta police said they dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and increased patrols in the area.

News Network
March 15,2021

March, 15: A day after reports of a ban on cryptocurrency in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the government is not completely shunning cryptocurrency trading in the country.

Speaking at the India Today conclave, Sitharaman said, "From our side, we are very clear that we are not shutting all options. We will allow certain windows for people to do experiments on the blockchain, bitcoins or cryptocurrency," adding that growth of fintech depends on such experiments.

Sitharaman acknowledged that blockchain is a wide area and India has an advantage in it. "A lot of fintech companies have made a lot of progress on it. We have got several presentations. Much work at the state level is happening and we want to take it in a big way in IFSC or Gift City in Gandhinagar," she said. The Finance Ministry will spend more time planning this once Parliament sessions are done, the finance minister added.

Reuters had reported, quoting senior government officials, that the Centre will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, with fines for anyone found trading, or even holding such digital assets.

Sitharaman said that the Cabinet note on cryptocurrency which is "nearing completion" will give detailed information on the same.

Minister of State for Finance had told the Parliament earlier that India's current laws are inadequate with cryptocurrencies. The inter-ministerial committee (IMC) led by former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, had furnished a report and suggested a draft Bill to ban cryptocurrencies.

News Network
March 14,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 14: In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases again in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Sunday that there was no proposal for a lockdown or curfew in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa noted that case numbers had spiked again and sought cooperation from the public to prevent stringent measures such as curfews or lockdown to contain the pandemic. 

"People should wear masks and follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly," Yediyurappa said, assuring that the government would take measures to control the pandemic without resorting to another lockdown.

Yediyurappa said that the government was mulling to regulate the entry of people at state borders, considering the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases in Maharastra.

The CM is also scheduled to chair a meeting of officials and experts on Monday, to discuss strategies to reduce the caseload. Increasing the number of vaccinations administered per day and special focus to control cases in districts with high caseloads are among the issues likely to be discussed in the meeting.

News Network
March 8,2021

Abu Dhabi, Mar 8: Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) today issued the updated list of 'Green List' destinations.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The three countries that have been added include Kazakhstan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international development.

Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship.

Updated ‘Green List’ as of March 8, 2021:

> Saudi Arabia

> Singapore 

> New Zealand

> Australia

> Bhutan

> Brunei

> China

> Greenland

> Hong Kong (SAR)

> Iceland

> Kazakhstan

> Mauritius

> Morocco

