  2. 3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

October 6, 2020

The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics has been awarded to Roger Penrose for black hole discovery and Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for discovering “a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy.”

It is common for several scientists who worked in related fields to share the prize. Last year's prize went to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles for theoretical work about the early moments after the Big Bang, and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering a planet outside our solar system.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than USD 1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine to Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus.

The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

Agencies
October 3,2020

Mumbai, Oct 3: The forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has "hinted" that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was suicide and not murder, sources said on Saturday.

The AIIMS forensic panel under Dr. Sudhir Gupta was formed at the request of the CBI in August to assist in giving medico-legal opinion in connection with the death of the late actor.

According to AIIMS sources, the forensic team in its report has hinted the death of Sushant as suicide, thus rejecting the claims of 'poisoning' and 'strangling' made by the actor's family and their lawyer.

The doctors of the AIIMS refused to share further details as the matter is sub judice.

The remarks came after the AIIMS forensic body submitted its report to the federal agency earlier this week, where it also hinted that his death was not a case of organic poisoning. However, CBI sources remained tight lipped on the issue and maintained that the agency is probing all the angles, and no angle has been ruled out yet.

On September 28, CBI spokesperson in a statement said that the agency is conducting a professional investigation into the death of Sushant in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.

Sushant was found dead on June 14 in the Mont Blanc Apartment in Bandra in Mumbai. His family members raised suspicion of Sushant having been murdered.

The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the notification of the Centre after the Bihar government recommended for a federal agency probe on the complaint of the late actor's father K.K. Singh.

The CBI team reached Mumbai on August 20, a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency probe. The CBI recorded the statements of several people in the case and also visited his flat, Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort.

The CBI grilled Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, personal staff -- Neeraj Singh, Dipesh Sawant and Keshav Bachne. Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are probing the money laundering charge and drugs angle respectively. NCB has also arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sawant in connection with the drug case.

September 29,2020

Bengaluru, Sept 29: Legislative Council elections to four Graduate Constituency seats in Karnataka will be held on October 28. This is the first election that will be held in Karnataka after Covid-19 lockdown.

As per the announcement of Election Commission of India, the polls are to be held for following Graduate Constituencies: South East, Karnataka West, North East and Bengaluru's Teachers Constituency.

The last date for filing nominations is October 8 and the counting of votes will be on November 2.

The seats became vacant after R Chowda Reddy Toopahalli, Sharanappa Mattur, S V Sankanur and Puttanna retired on June 30.

The Election Commission had deferred the elections earlier due to Covid-19 lockdown.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 6,2020

vetk.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 6: Veteran Sandalwood director Nagesh Babu breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to age related illness on Tuesday morning. He was 87 and is survived by wife Shyamala and three children.

The director, who was born in Mandya, had completed his B.sc before entering into the field of films. Though he was a B.sc graduate, his passion towards cinema made him relocate to Chennai in 1956. 

He began his career as an assistant director with 'Premada Putri' (1957) film.

He worked as an assistant director for 'Bettada Kalla' and 'Prathima' films. He was the technical director for Tulu film 'Koti Channaiah'. He wrote scripts for 'Toogudeepa' and 'Nanna Kartavya' films. He directed and produced 'Anireekshita' (1970) film.

He launched the Three Stars photography institute in Madras. He also started the Pragati studio in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru. This studio was involved in the production of over 300 Kannada films. 

He served as superintendent in the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. He played a role in the supply of raw film reels. The Pragati studio halted operations in 2005. He has been away from the film industry since then.

Babu's 'Tatvamasi-You Are That' (2009), an 87-minute long documentary in English was screened on several international platforms.

