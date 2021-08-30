5 rockets fired at Kabul airport intercepted by missile defense system

  1. Home
News Network
August 30, 2021

Kabul, Aug 30: As many as five rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, a US official told Reuters, as the United States' nears the complete withdrawal of its troops from the city.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the rockets were fired early Monday morning Kabul time, though it was unclear if all were brought down by the defense system. Initial reports did not indicate any US casualties, but that information could change, the official said.

Earlier on Sunday, American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul targeting a suicide bomber in a vehicle who was aiming to attack the airport.

There is increasing concern that Islamic State militants will launch further attacks on the airport as US troops hurry to evacuate remaining American citizens and at-risk Afghans, before competing their own withdrawal by Aug. 31.

Officials had warned in the past that ISIS-K militants were looking to target the airport with rockets. But the United States has experience in countering such rockets, primarily in Iraq, and had already installed missile defense systems.

"We know that they (ISIS-K) would like to lob a rocket in there, if they could," General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, told reporters in Washington last week.

"Now we actually have pretty good protection against that. We have our anti-rocket and mortar system," McKenzie said.

There is greater concern about suicide bombers and car bombs attacking the airport, after a suicide bomb attack on Thursday that killed scores of Afghans and 13 US service members.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden said the situation on the ground remained extremely dangerous, and that his military chiefs had told him another militant attack was highly likely within the next 24-36 hours.

Biden had warned more attacks were highly likely, and the United States said it carried out an air strike on Sunday night in Kabul on an explosives-laden vehicle.

That was followed on Monday morning by the sound of rockets flying across Kabul, according to AFP journalists in the city.

People living near the airport said they heard the sounds of the missile defensive system being activated.

Smoke could be seen rising near the airport.

A Taliban spokesman confirmed Sunday's incident, saying a car bomb destined for the airport had been destroyed -- and that a possible second strike had hit a nearby house.

The United States has been accused of killing many civilians in air strikes throughout the war, one reason for losing local support, and that was again a possibility on Sunday.

"We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today," Captain Bill Urban, a US Central Command spokesman, said in a statement.

Urban said the US military was investigating whether civilians were killed, noting there were "powerful" explosions that resulted from the destruction of the vehicle.

"We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life," he said.

In recent years, the Islamic State's Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries.

They have massacred civilians at mosques, public squares, schools, and even hospitals.

While both IS and the Taliban are hardline Sunni Islamists, they are bitter foes -- with each claiming to be the true flag-bearers of jihad.

Last week's suicide bombing at the airport led to the worst single-day death toll for the US military in Afghanistan since 2011.

The IS threat has forced the US military and the Taliban to co-operate in ensuring security at the airport in a way unthinkable just weeks ago.

On Saturday, Taliban fighters escorted a steady stream of Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal, handing them over to US forces for evacuation.

The Taliban have promised a softer brand of rule compared with their first stint in power, which the US military ended because they gave sanctuary to Al-Qaeda.

But many Afghans fear a repeat of the Taliban's brutal interpretation of Islamic law, as well as violent retribution for working with foreign militaries, Western missions or the previous US-backed government.

Western allies have warned many thousands of at-risk Afghans have not been able to get on the evacuation flights.

On Sunday, the Taliban revealed their supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada was in southern Afghanistan and planning to make a public appearance.

"He is present in Kandahar. He has been living there from the very beginning," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

"He will soon appear in public," added deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi of the leader, whose whereabouts have remained largely unknown.

Agencies
August 21,2021

New Delhi: India continues to carry out military evacuation operations in Kabul, a week after Taliban retook control of war-torn Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Indian Air Force's C-130J transport aircraft airlifted over 85 Indians from the region.

The aircraft took off from Kabul in the early hours of Saturday and stopped for refuelling in Tajikistan. India had earlier also picked up its consulate staff from Kandahar when the town was about to be taken over by the Taliban terrorists.

All Indians safe in Kabul, Taliban deny kidnapping

Taliban denied the abduction of over 150 people, mostly Indians, from an area close to the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Saturday.

The organisation’s statement came after media reports claimed that the Taliban had kidnapped over 150 people, who were awaiting evacuation.

"Our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint," a Taliban official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He ruled out incidents of reported kidnappings of foreigners, but added, "We are questioning some of them before they exit the country."

Later, Afghan media clarified that all Indian citizens were safe in Kabul and their documents were being processed for evacuation.

Taliban vow to be accountable

The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group said on Saturday.

The official added that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks.

"We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians," the official said. "If Talibs (members) are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated."

He added, "We can understand the panic, stress and anxiety. People think we will not be accountable, but that will not be the case."

However, he said that the chaos at Kabul airport, besieged by thousands of people desperate to flee, was not the responsibility of the Taliban.

News Network
August 24,2021

Allahabad, Aug 24: In a controversial verdict, the Allahabad High Court has ruled that keeping a beard by a member of a 'disciplined force', is not a constitutional right and is therefore not protected by Article 25 (freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion).

A single bench headed by Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court delivered the judgement while rejecting the writ petition filed by a Muslim police constable Mohammed Farman, who was suspended for disregarding the directive to cut his beard while being deployed at Khandasa police station in UP's Ayodhya district.

The court also observed that it was essential for the police, which was a law enforcing agency, to have a "secular image".

"A member of a disciplined force must strictly follow the executive orders or circulars issued by the department or the higher authority... such executive intimation/orders are issued to maintain the discipline in the force directing to keep the appearance and uniform befitting for the members of disciplined force... police force has to be a disciplined force and being a law enforcing agency, it is necessary that such force must have secular image which strengthens the countenance of national integration," the court said.

"Non-cutting the beard despite making the petitioner aware by the In-charge Station House Officer of police station Khandasa when the petitioner was posted as constable to the effect that the police personnel may not have beard as it is a violation of direction/circular being issued by the higher officials is not only a wrong behaviour but the same is misdemeanour, misdeed and delinquency of the petitioner," it further said.

The court also said that the rights given under Article 25 of the constitution are not absolute.

"Article 25 guarantees freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion, therefore, having beard by a member of disciplined force may not be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution of India... all the rights have to be viewed in the context and letter and spirit in which they have been framed under the Constitution... as a matter of fact rights guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India have inbuilt restrictions," the court remarked.

The petitioner had challenged his suspension and charge sheet after refusing to follow the directive to cut his beard.

Hussein
 - 
Wednesday, 25 Aug 2021

Most of the police manuals are drafted by British in 1861. At that time maximum Muslims were fighting against British. Even now, if we use 1861 manual, we cannot get justice. There is need of drafting our own police manual for secular India.

News Network
August 29,2021

Washington, Aug 29: President Joe Biden vowed to keep up airstrikes against the so called Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. Another terror attack, he said, is “highly likely” this weekend as the US winds down its evacuation.

The Pentagon said the remaining contingent of US forces at the airport, now numbering fewer than 4,000, had begun their final withdrawal ahead of Biden's deadline for ending the evacuation on Tuesday.

After getting briefed on a US drone mission in eastern Afghanistan that the Pentagon said killed two members of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate early Saturday, Biden said the extremists can expect more.

“This strike was not the last,” Biden said in a statement. “We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay.” He paid tribute to the “bravery and selflessness” of the American troops executing the hurried airlift of tens of thousands from Kabul airport, including the 13 US service members who were killed in Thursday's suicide bombing at an airport gate.

The evacuation proceeded as tensions rose over the prospect of another IS attack.

 “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” Biden said, adding that he has instructed them to take all possible measures to protect their troops, who are securing the airport and helping bring onto the airfield Americans and others desperate to escape Taliban rule.

The remains of the 13 American troops were on their way to the United States, the Pentagon said. Their voyage marked a painful moment in a nearly 20-year American war that cost more than 2,400 US military lives and is ending with the return to power of a Taliban movement that was ousted when US forces invaded in October 2001.

The remains of troops killed in action overseas are usually flown back to the US via Dover Air Base in Delaware, where fallen troops' return to US soil is marked by a solemn movement known as the “dignified transfer.”

The White House on Saturday did not say if Biden would travel to Dover for the troops' return. Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, said shortly after the attack that the president “would do everything he can to honor the sacrifice and the service” of those killed.

The Pentagon released the names of those killed — 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier. Twelve of them were in the 20s; some were born in 2001, the year America's longest war began. The oldest was 31. 

