  2. 71-year-old Imran Khan, wife get 14 years jail in ‘graft’ case

71-year-old Imran Khan, wife get 14 years jail in 'graft' case

January 31, 2024

Islamabad, 31: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in jail after being found guilty of graft in a case involving gifts he received while premier.

The verdict, a week before national elections, comes a day after Khan was given a prison sentence of 10 years in a case related to leaking state secrets. 

"Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled," a spokesperson for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party told media. 

It was not immediately clear if Khan's sentences were to run consecutively or concurrently following a trial held inside the jail where he has been detained for much of the time since his arrest in August.

But Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar confirmed to AFP he had been sentenced alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi, who had been on remand throughout the trial.

"Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been sentenced. Bushra Bibi has not been arrested as yet," Safdar said.

The pair married in 2018, months before Khan was elected prime minister.

Bibi, a faith healer who met Khan when he approached her for spiritual guidance, is rarely seen in public.

About 127 million Pakistanis are eligible to vote on election day next Thursday, with Khan and PTI at the centre of debate despite being squeezed out of the limelight.

The ballot has already been marred by allegations of rigging, with Khan barred from running over a previous graft conviction and his party subject to a massive crackdown.

Since being ousted in 2022, Khan has been buried by court cases he claims have been triggered to prevent his return to office after a campaign of defiance against Pakistan's military kingmakers.

Khan had accused the powerful military -- with whom he ruled in partnership for much of his tenure -- of orchestrating his ouster in a US-backed conspiracy.

When Khan was first arrested in May last year, riots broke out across the country.

But his street power was killed by a military crackdown that saw thousands of supporters detained -- 100 of whom are facing closed-door military trials -- and dozens of senior leaders forced underground. 

"You have to take revenge for every injustice with your vote on February 8," Khan said in a statement posted on his X profile reacting to his 10-year sentence on Tuesday.

"Tell them that we are not sheep that can be driven with a stick."

January 19,2024

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced the destruction of nearly 400 schools, universities, and educational institutions in over 100 days of brutal bombardment of the besieged strip by the Israeli regime.

In a press note issued on Thursday, the resistance movement said, “More than 390 schools, universities, and educational institutions have been destroyed in 100 days, the most recent of which was the bombing of Al-Isra University and the re-bombing of the Islamic University today.”

Hamas said that the destruction of school and university buildings in the Gaza Strip “is a war crime and criminal behavior aimed at destroying all components of human life...”  The resistance group stated that Israel is deliberately targeting the education system to erode the national identity of Palestinians.

Calling on the United Nations and other human rights organizations to document and prosecute the regime for its crimes, Hamas said, “We affirm that our people, through their steadfastness, sacrifices, and resistance, will thwart these despicable plans to undermine the educational system and obliterate the deep-rooted national identity of our Palestinian people.”

Gaza’s Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that 4,368 students have been killed while almost 8000 have been injured since the start of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The number of teachers killed is 231 teachers with 756 injured.

Israel’s relentless bombardment has also targeted 65 schools affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA).

As per the figures given by the Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday, the death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surged to 24,448. 

January 31,2024

Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, might take over the top job if her husband gets arrested in an alleged money laundering case, sources in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Party have claimed.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had made a similar claim earlier this month, but was dismissed by the Chief Minister himself. Mr Soren had even ruled out the possibility of his wife contesting polls in near future.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question Mr Soren in the laundering case today, after which there are chances that he might get arrested. And if that happens, it was proposed at a meeting of MLAs that his wife Kalpana may be made the Chief Minister, the sources said.

Ms Soren is not an MLA, and if sworn in as the Chief Minister, she will have to become a member of the assembly by winning a by-election within six months. But there's a hurdle in this case: a bypoll may be ruled out since the term of the assembly ends in less than a year.

Kalpana, who is from Odisha's Mayurbhanj, got married to Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006, and has two children - Nikhil and Ansh.

She was born in 1976 in Ranchi. Her father is a businessman and her mother a homemaker. She did her graduation in engineering, followed by an MBA.

Kalpana Soren reportedly runs a school, is involved in organic farming and owns three commercial buildings that cost nearly ₹ 5 crore. She is also regular at programmes on women and children empowerment.

She made headlines in 2022 after former chief minister Raghubar Das accused Mr Soren of misusing his position to allot a plot in an industrial area to a company owned by his wife.

January 31,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Lokayukta sleuths in Karnataka on Wednesday carried out raids at 40 places against 10 government officials in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The raids were carried out in various districts barring Bengaluru, the Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao said.

"The raids are going on against officials in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru, Koppal and Mangaluru," the senior police officer said.

In Mandya, raids were conducted against a BESCOM executive engineer, who has a house in Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru and a farmhouse in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta sleuths raided the house of the executive engineer's father-in-law, who is a powerful leader in the ruling Congress in Nagamangala.

The Lokayukta officials carried out raids at a food inspector's house and office in Hassan.

They also searched the house of the food inspector's brother, who is a realtor.

An executive engineer in the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited too came under the Lokayukta's radar, sources said.

