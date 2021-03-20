7.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan; tsunami warning issued

  1. Home
March 20, 2021

Tokyo, Mar 20: Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Saturday, after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast.

The quake hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles), the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.

News Network
March 12,2021

Netflix Inc is testing a feature that asks viewers to verify they share a household with the account holder, the company said on Thursday, a move that could lead to a clampdown on sharing of passwords.

A small number of Netflix users are receiving a message asking them to confirm they live with the account owner by entering details from a text message or email sent to the owner.

Viewers can delay the verification and keep watching Netflix. The message may reappear when they open Netflix again, and eventually, they could be required to open a new account to continue streaming.

"This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so," a Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix, the world's largest streaming service, constantly tests new features with users and it is unclear if the household verification requirement will be implemented more widely.

The Netflix terms of service say that users of an account must live in the same household, though the company and other streaming services have declined to broadly crackdown on sharing.

News Network
March 15,2021

India captain Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his mighty cap of records after he became the first batsman to score 3,000 runs in international T20 cricket after his stellar match-winning knock of 73 from 49 balls against England in the 2nd T20 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

The 32-year-old finished off England in style with a sixer, meeting the target of 165 with 2.1 overs to spare. Kohli and Ishan Kishan, who also scored a half-century, forged a formidable partnership to level the five-match series at 1-1. 

While Kohli sits atop the highest run-getters in international T20 matches at 3,001 runs, the Indian skipper is followed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who has 2,839 runs. India's T20 Vice Captain Rohit Sharma occupies the number 3 spot with 2,773 runs.

Agencies
March 13,2021

Israeli forces have attacked Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of Jerusalem al-Quds, detaining five people.

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli forces attacked the Muslim worshipers and fired stun grenades at them after Friday prayers, forcing the Palestinians to leave the al-Aqsa Mosque through al-Asbat Gate.

The Israeli troops had also prevented 321 people from the West Bank from performing the Friday prayers at al-Aqsa, arresting four of them.

Separately, Israeli forces continued to suppress anti-settlement weekly protests across the occupied West Bank on Friday.

In the village of Beit Dajan, Israeli forces opened live fire on anti-settlement protesters, leaving three people injured. Two others were hit with rubber bullets fired by the Israeli troops, who also used tear gas against the demonstrators, leaving tens of them suffering breathing difficulties.

A settlement outpost has recently been established in the village.

Clashes also erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces in Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya City.

Dozens of people suffered breathing difficulties due to inhaling tear gas during the clashes, which also saw Israeli forces using sound bombs and rubber bullets against the protesters.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Emboldened by the anti-Palestine policies of former US president Donald Trump, Israel stepped up its settlement expansion in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounces settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land.

