  2. 90-yr-old Warren Buffett becomes 6th member of $100 bn club as Berkshire shares hit record high

90-yr-old Warren Buffett becomes 6th member of $100 bn club as Berkshire shares hit record high

News Network
March 11, 2021

wBuffett.jpg

Warren Buffett has been a fixture at the top of the world’s wealth rankings for decades, but in recent years he’s slipped down the list as tech fortunes soared and his hot hand cooled.

Now, at 90, his net worth has blown past $100 billion.

The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. chairman’s wealth jumped on Wednesday to $100.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That makes Buffett the sixth member of the $100 billion clubs, a group including Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and his friend Bill Gates.

The clan’s combined wealth has grown rapidly, fueled by government stimulus, central-bank policy and the surging equity market. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle as the House voted to approve the legislation, adding to the $3 trillion or so in stimulus Washington has already disbursed in the past year.

Berkshire, the source of virtually all of Buffett’s wealth, has had a good start to 2021. The firm’s A-shares are up 15% this year, outpacing the 3.8% gain of the S&P 500 Index. That’s been helped by Buffett’s recent push to spend record amounts buying back Berkshire’s own stock, a notable shift for an investor who previously preferred to use the $138 billion cash pile to buy other businesses or common shares.

Share Buybacks

Buffett’s been struggling in recent years to find sizable deals to spark Berkshire’s growth, partially due to the sheer size of the conglomerate. That’s caused the shares to underperform the S&P 500 over the past five years. But in 2020, Buffett spent a record $24.7 billion on buybacks and filings indicate he’s already bought at least $4.2 billion worth of stock through mid-February.

Surpassing $100 billion is all the more notable considering how much the Omaha billionaire has given away. A co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage billionaire philanthropy, Buffett has donated more than $37 billion in Berkshire stock since 2006. Without those gifts, which have cut his holdings of Berkshire Class A shares nearly in half, he’d be worth more than $192 billion.

The staggering amount of wealth accumulated by the ultra-wealthy -- $1.8 trillion by the world’s 500 richest in 2020 alone -- highlights the K-shaped recovery that’s taking place as the US emerges from the pandemic. While millions of disproportionately poor, working-class and minority people remain unemployed, the rich have seen incomes and net worth levels rise thanks to a buoyant stock market and rising home prices.

Meanwhile, more than 8 million Americans -- including many children -- fell into poverty in the second half of last year, according to an analysis by University of Chicago economist Bruce Meyer, University of Notre Dame’s James Sullivan and Zhejiang University’s Jeehoon Han.

Buffett added $1.9 billion to his fortune on Wednesday as Berkshire Class A shares hit a record high, helping lead the second day of gains for the S&P 500. 

News Network
March 6,2021

sunilsachin.jpg

Every person needs a hero and for a young Sachin Tendulkar while growing up, the only person he would aspire to become was none other than India's original 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar.

On the 50th anniversary of Gavaskar's iconic Test debut against the West Indies, legendary Tendulkar took to twitter paying glowing tributes to his role model. "50 years ago on this day he took the Cricketing World by storm. He scored 774 runs in his debut series and each one of us growing up had a hero to look up to,” Tendulkar tweeted.

"India won the series in the West Indies and then in England and all of sudden the sport in India had a new meaning. As a young boy, I knew I had someone to look up to and try and be like him. That has never changed. He remains my hero. Wish you a happy 50th in international cricket Gavaskar," added Tendulkar.

India, then led by late Ajit Wadekar won the series in West Indies 1-0 and then also clinched the series in England within a space of few months.

Tendulkar also said that the entire 1971 team made the country proud and showed the light.

"To everyone of the 1971 team a happy 50th Anniversary. You all made us proud and showed us the light," added Tendulkar.

News Network
March 6,2021

New Delhi, May 6: The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to be played from April 9 to May 30 subject to the approval of the Governing Council (GC). In another development, while the date of the all-important GC meeting to decide on the venues for the 14th edition of the league is yet to be finalised, it is most likely to be held next week.

Speaking to ANI, a GC member on conditions of anonymity said while the final approval will be given in the GC meeting, the league is expected to start on April 9 and a call on the venues will be taken next week.

"We haven't yet decided on the day of the GC to decide on the venues, but the meeting will take place next week. As per the proposal, the IPL will get underway from April 9 and the final will be played on May 30," the GC member said.
Progressing from the initial idea of hosting the 2021 edition of the IPL in one city, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the option of playing the league across four to five cities. While the logistical part will need further discussion, the idea has been floated and is being discussed by the senior officials of the board.

A BCCI official in the know of developments said the idea has indeed been discussed and while it is still early days, the 14th edition of the league could well be played in more than one city if things go as per plan and the GC gives an approval.

"We are exploring the possibility of conducting the IPL at more venues than originally planned. The intent is to take it to more fans as the situation is moving towards normalcy. The feasibility of the bio-secure bubble and logistics will of course be crucial to determine the venues finally. It is a fluid situation and the health of the participants is our primary concern," the official had said.
Some of the cities that have been discussed are Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

While the tournament is still some time away, franchises too are open to the idea of having the league in more than one city as that will help to stay flexible with an eye on the COVID-19 situation.

While the BCCI is keen to take the most successful domestic league to as many fans as possible, the board is also clear that the bio-bubble restrictions will be made keeping the safety of the players in mind as was the case when the tournament was moved to UAE in 2020.

News Network
March 8,2021

ammk_aimim.jpg

Chennai, Mar 8: Despite the appeal from his aunt V K Sasikala asking “true loyalists” of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa to work together to bring back “Amma's rule”, AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran on Monday announced that his party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), will contest the April 6 assembly polls.

Dhinakaran also sealed an alliance with Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which claims to wield considerable influence in some pockets, bagging three seats. As per the agreement signed, AIMIM will contest in Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram constituencies in an alliance with AMMK.

Speaking to reporters at the AMMK headquarters on Monday, Dhinakaran said his party-led alliance will contest all 234 constituencies in the state, promising to install “Amma's government” in Tamil Nadu. It was speculated that Dhinakaran would join the AIADMK alliance but Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stoutly opposed the proposal moved before him by the BJP.

Dismissing as “rumours” that many of his supporters have been promised tickets by AIADMK if they jump the ship, Dhinakaran said he will contest the assembly elections from two constituencies, without giving away the names. He is currently an MLA from R K Nagar, the constituency which was represented twice by Jayalalithaa.

“The real 'dharma yutham' begins now. AMMK was established to retrieve the AIADMK and to establish the real rule of Amma (Jayalalithaa) in Tamil Nadu. We will contest all the seats,” Dhinakaran said. However, he refused to give a direct answer about Sasikala's statement about Jayalalithaa's “true loyalists”.

Sasikala had on March 3 surprised everyone by deciding to “step aside” from politics, dealing a blow to Dhinakaran and handing out a moral victory, albeit for now, to Palaniswami.

AMMK, which was brought into AIADMK by Sasikala hours before she left for Bengaluru to surrender before authorities at the Parappana Agrahara prison in February 2017, scored 5.25 per cent of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

