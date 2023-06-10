  1. Home
Absolute Survival! 4 children including baby found alive 40 days after plane crash in dangerous Amazon jungle

June 10, 2023

4kids.jpg

Bogota, June 10: Four Indigenous children who had been missing for more than a month in the Colombian Amazon rainforest after a small plane crash have been found alive, President Gustavo Petro said Friday.

"Today we have had a magical day," Petro told the media in the capital Bogota after announcing their rescue.

"They are weak. Let's let the doctors make their assessment," he added.

The president earlier posted a photo on Twitter showing several adults, some dressed in military fatigues, tending to the children as they sat on tarps in the jungle. One rescuer held a bottle to the mouth of the smallest child, whom he held in his arms.

"A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle were found alive," he wrote on Twitter.

Video shared by the Defense Ministry late Friday showed the children being pulled up into a helicopter as it hovered over the tall trees in almost complete darkness.

Originally from the Huitoto Indigenous group, the children -- aged 13, nine, four and one -- had been wandering alone in the jungle since May 1, when the Cessna 206 in which they were traveling crashed.

The pilot had reported engine problems only minutes after taking off from a jungle area known as Araracuara on the 350-kilometer (217-mile) journey to the town of San Jose del Guaviare.

The bodies of the pilot, the children's mother and a local Indigenous leader were all found at the crash site, where the plane sat almost vertical in the trees.

Officials later said that the group had been fleeing threats from members of an armed group.

A massive search by 160 soldiers and 70 Indigenous people with intimate knowledge of the jungle had been underway ever since for the youngsters, garnering global attention.

The area is home to jaguars, snakes and other predators, as well as armed drug smuggling groups, but ongoing clues -- footprints, a diaper, half-eaten fruit -- led authorities to believe they were on the right track.

Worried that the children would continue wandering and become ever more difficult to locate, the air force dumped 10,000 flyers into the forest with instructions in Spanish and the children's own Indigenous language, telling them to stay put.

The leaflets also included survival tips, and the military dropped food parcels and bottled water.

Rescuers had also been broadcasting a message recorded by the children's grandmother, urging them not to move.

According to the military, rescuers found the children about five kilometers (three miles) west of the crash site.

'Absolute survival'

Huitoto children learn hunting, fishing and gathering, and the kids' grandfather, Fidencio Valencia, had told AFP the children are well acquainted with the jungle.

News of the rescue came as Petro returned home from Cuba, where he signed a six-month truce with Colombia's last active guerrilla group, the ELN.

"Getting closer and attaining peace in the agreement that is moving forward with the ELN... And now I return and the first news is that indeed the Indigenous communities that were in the search and the military forces found the children 40 days later," he told reporters in Bogota.

"They were alone, they made it on their own. An example of absolute survival that will go down in history," he said.

Seventeen days after the children went missing, Petro announced that they had been found alive, but he retracted the statement a day later, saying he had been given false information.

On Friday, he praised "the effective coordination between the military and the Indigenous people" during the search, saying it was an "example of an alliance for the country to follow."

Valencia told AFP that the children had been found by a native of Araracuara who had been participating in the search.

"I need a flight or a helicopter to go and get them urgently," the grandfather said.

Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez paid tribute to the various army units' "unshakeable and tireless" work, as well as to the Indigenous people who took part in the search.

Army rescuers "immediately took charge of and stabilized" the four siblings, who were to be transferred to San Jose del Guaviare, according to the minister.

"Tomorrow, depending on their medical assessment and condition, we hope they will be transferred to Bogota, to the military hospital," Velasquez said. 
 

June 7,2023

kuki.jpg

New Delhi, June 7: People from Manipur's Kuki community held a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here on Wednesday against the ongoing violence in the northeastern state, police said.

The protesters were holding placards with messages such as 'Save Kuki Lives' and raising slogans, they said.

Police said four of the protesters were allowed to enter the home minister's residence for a meeting and the rest were shifted to Jantar Mantar.

At least 98 people have lost their lives and 310 more were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago. A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps in the state.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. 

June 5,2023

khargemallikarjun.jpg

New Delhi, Jun 5: Days after nearly 290 people were killed and over 1,000 injured after two passenger trains derailed near Odisha’s Balasore, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising several questions on the tragedy and asked for accountability from the BJP government

In his four-page letter, Kharge said, “…consistently flawed decision making has made travelling by rail unsafe and has in turn compounded the problems of our people”.

Hitting out at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for not wanting to admit the problems, Kharge asked why the latter called for a CBI probe into the accident. “The CBI is meant to investigate crimes, not railway accidents. The CBI, or any other law enforcement agency, cannot fix accountability for technical, institutional and political failures. In addition, they lack the technical expertise in railway safety, signalling, and maintenance practices,” he said.

Terming the accident in Balasore as “one of the worst in Indian history,” Kharge said that instead of making the railways more effective, advanced, and efficient, “it is instead being meted out with step-motherly treatment”.

With the latest audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) stating that nearly three in four “consequential train accidents” across the country between 2017-18 and 2020-21 were caused by derailments, Kharge asked, “…why were these grave red flags ignored?”

The Congress president also asked why the Indian Railways has over 3 lakh posts vacant. “It’s the same story of apathy and negligence even in the case of senior positions, where both the PMO and the Cabinet Committee play a crucial role in appointment…why have such high number of vacancies not been filled over the last 9 years?

Kharge called the Odisha accident an “eye-opener” for all and said that the “empty safety claims” of the Railway Minister have now been “exposed”. He asked the government to take steps to bring to light the issue in the Railways.

June 4,2023

maulanakhalid.jpg

Lucknow, June 4: Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani was elected the fifth President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) during an executive meeting held on June 3 and 4 in the town of Mhow in Indore, the officials said.

The seat of the president had been vacant since last April after the demise of the former occupant, Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi.

According to officials, the Board's newly elected president also announced appointees for the vacant portfolios of the AIMPLB.

"Maulana Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi was appointed the new general secretary of AIMPLB, replacing the Board's previous general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani," an official said.

Saiyyad Shah Khusru Husaini Gulbarga and Saiyyad Sadatullah Husaini were appointed the new vice presidents of the board, they added.

The president also appointed Maulana Sayyid Bilal Hasni Nadwi, Maulana Ahmad Wali Fasial Rahmani and Maulana Yaseen Ali Usmani to the board.

They said that the board had four vice presidents but two of the posts fell vacant following the demise of the holders.

The agenda for the first day of the meeting was the appointment of the new president and the filling of the vacant portfolios of AIMPLB.

The agenda for the second day of the conference would be the Uniform Civil Code and the meeting of AIMPLB internal committees, stated officials.

