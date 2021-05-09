  1. Home
  Afghan school blast toll nears 60; most of the victims are schoolgirls

May 9, 2021

Kabul, May 9: The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials say.

Officials said on Sunday that medical staff in hospitals were struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 people, mostly schoolgirls, who were injured in the blast on Saturday.

The blast occurred in front of a school in the Shia majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in western Kabul.

An eyewitness reported that the victims of the attack were mostly female students headed on their way back home after finishing school.

The death toll in the blasts might increase, Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, there were a total of three consecutive blasts in the afternoon near Kabul’s Seyyed ul-Shohada Girls School in Dasht-e-Barchi.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the Taliban militant group was responsible for the attack. 

The Taliban, however, did not claim responsibility for the blast.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul.

Khatibzadeh described the attack against civilians as detestable, particularly as the targets were girl students. He offered condolences to the survivors and families of those killed in the attack.

The violent attack came a week after the United States and its NATO allies began pulling their troops and military hardware out of Afghanistan.

US President Joe Biden announced the schedule to complete the drawdown of US forces by September 11.

The Taliban have issued a warning, pledging to attack US troops if they failed to withdraw as scheduled.

Twenty years on, violence is increasingly rampant in the conflict-stricken country. 

April 25,2021

Newsroom, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, as the country grapples with a second Covid-19 wave.

In his last Mann ki Baat, Modi hailed the world's largest vaccination programme being carried out in India against the Covid-19 and stressed on "dawai bhi, kadai bhi" (medicines as well as strict preventive measures).

He also hailed the 'taali-thaali' campaign and lighting of diyas last year, saying it had touched the hearts of 'corona warriors'.

Key points from his address:

1. The government of India is dedicated to taking forward the efforts of the state governments to tackle the current Covid-19 situation, says PM

2. "I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine. You all must be aware that Govt of India has sent free vaccine to all State Govts. All people above 45 years of age can benefit from this. From May 1, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age," he said.

3. Country's corporate sector can also participate in vaccine drive by getting their employees vaccinated. Govt of India's free vaccination program will continue in future too. I request states to ensure benefits of this free vaccination program reaches as many people as possible, Modi adde

May 5,2021

May 5: Petrol prices on Wednesday were increased by 22 paise per litre and diesel by 39 paise in Delhi, where petrol now costs Rs 90.74, up from Rs 90.55 yesterday, while a litre of diesel is at Rs. 81.12 per litre up from Rs 80.73. 

In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 97.12, and diesel is at Rs 88.19. In Chennai, the cost of petrol is Rs 92.70 per litre with diesel at Rs 86.09 per litre. Petrol and disel prices in Kolata are at Rs 90.92 & Rs 83.98 respectively. In Bengaluru, petrol is at Rs. 93.77 while diesel is at Rs 86.01.

State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- are supposed to revise rates daily based on input cost. 

April 27,2021

Kolar, Apr 27: In a shocking development, at least five patients lost their lives in an ICU ward of Kolar district hospital due to fluctuation in Oxygen supply.

Even though the incident took place Sunday night, it came to light belatedly. 

According to sources, around 20 patients were being treated at Kolar district hospital’s ICU ward. Family members have alleged that their loved ones died due to fluctuation in oxygen supply.

District health and family welfare officer Dr Vijay Kumar too admitted that the deaths were due to non-supply of oxygen and said that an expert panel will look into the issue.

