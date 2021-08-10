  1. Home
  2. Afghan troops outnumber Taliban; they must fight: US president

Afghan troops outnumber Taliban; they must fight: US president

August 11, 2021

Washington, Aug 11: Taleban tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday, now controlling 65 per cent of the country, as US President Joe Biden urged the nation's US-backed political leaders to fight for their homeland.

Pul-e-Khumri, capital of the northern province of Baghlan, fell to the Taleban on Tuesday evening, according to residents who reported Afghan security forces retreating toward the Kelagi desert, home to a large Afghan army base.

Pul-e-Khumri became the seventh regional capital to come under the control of the militants in about a week.

"Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden told reporters at the White House, saying the Afghan troops outnumber the Taleban and must want to fight. "They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation."

The US president said he does not regret his decision to withdraw, noting that Washington has spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of troops. He said the United States continues to provide significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces.

In Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was seeking help from regional militias he has squabbled with for years. He appealed to civilians to defend Afghanistan's "democratic fabric."

In Aibak, a provincial capital between the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kabul, Taleban fighters were moving into government buildings. Most government forces appeared to have withdrawn.

"The only way is self-imposed house arrest or to find a way to leave for Kabul," said tax officer Sher Mohamed Abbas, when asked about living conditions in Aibak.

"But then even Kabul is not a safe option anymore," said Abbas, who supports a family of nine.

The north for years was Afghanistan's most peaceful region, with only a minimal Taleban presence. The militants' strategy appears to be to take the north, and border crossings in the north, west and south, and then close in on Kabul.

The Taleban, battling to defeat the US-backed government and reimpose Islamic law with peace talks at an impasse, met little resistance as they swept into Aibak on Monday.

A spokesman for the group's political office told Al Jazeera TV on Tuesday that the group is committed to the negotiation path in Doha and does not want it to collapse.

Taleban forces now control 65 per cent of Afghanistan, threaten to take 11 provincial capitals and seek to deprive Kabul of its traditional support from national forces in the north, a senior European Union official said on Tuesday.

The government has withdrawn from hard-to-defend rural districts to focus on holding population centers. Officials have appealed for pressure on Pakistan to stop Taleban reinforcements and supplies flowing over the border.

Pakistan denies backing the Taleban.

The United States has been carrying out some air strikes to support government troops. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the strikes were having a "kinetic" effect on the Taleban, but acknowledged limitations.

"Nobody has suggested here that air strikes are a panacea, that will solve all the problems of the conditions on the ground. We've never said that," Kirby said.

DISPLACED FAMILIES

Taleban and government officials confirmed that the Taleban fighters have overrun six provincial capitals in recent days in the north, west and south.

Gulam Bahauddin Jailani, head of the national disaster authority, told Reuters fighting was going on in 25 of 34 provinces and 60,000 families had been displaced over the past two months, with most seeking refuge in Kabul.

Six EU member states warned the bloc's executive against halting deportations of rejected Afghan asylum seekers arriving in Europe, fearing a possible replay of a 2015-16 crisis over the arrival of more than a million migrants, mainly from the Middle East.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said reports of violations that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity were emerging, including "deeply disturbing reports" of the summary execution of surrendering government troops.

"People rightly fear that a seizure of power by the Taleban will erase the human rights gains of the past two decades,” Bachelet said.

The Taleban, ousted after the September 11 attacks on the United States, appeared to be in a position to advance from different directions on Mazar-i-Sharif. Its fall would deal a devastating blow to Ghani's government.

Atta Mohammad Noor, a northern militia commander, vowed there would be "resistance until the last drop of my blood". He added on Twitter: "I prefer dying in dignity than dying in despair."

Washington will complete the withdrawal of its forces this month in exchange for Taleban promises to prevent Afghanistan being used for international terrorism. The Taleban promised not to attack foreign forces as they withdraw but did not agree to a ceasefire with the government.

August 2,2021

Washington, Aug 2: The United States’ top infectious disease expert Sunday predicted that the number of cases and hospitalisations in the United States “will get worse” but that measures seen in the early days of the pandemic, such as closing businesses, were unlikely to return.

In an interview on “This Week,” Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the number of Americans who were already vaccinated was likely sufficient to prevent caseloads and hospitalisations on the scale seen by much of the country in the winter.

“I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns,” he said. “I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country — not enough to crush the outbreak — but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter. But things are going to get worse.”

Over the past two weeks, new coronavirus infections have risen by 148% in the United States, and hospitalisations have increased by 73%, according to New York Times data. The surge of infections has been largely attributed to the highly contagious delta variant and to low vaccination rates in some states.

“We are seeing an outbreak of the unvaccinated,” Fauci said, noting that there are 100 million people in the United States who are eligible to get vaccinated but have not done so.

As of Sunday, 57% of eligible Americans had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 49% are fully vaccinated, according to Times data.

“We’re looking not, I believe, to lockdown, but we’re looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we’re seeing the cases go up,” Fauci said. “The solution to this is: Get vaccinated, and this would not be happening.”

August 3,2021

Dubai, Aug 3: Fully vaccinated UAE residents holding valid visas from six countries - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda - will be allowed to enter the UAE from August 5.  At least 14 days should have passed after receiving the second vaccine dose. They must also hold a certificate to this effect.

This is among a string of exemptions announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

Passenger entry from these six countries is, otherwise, on hold.

Additionally, vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers from the following categories are allowed entry from August 5:

>> Health workers employed in the UAE. These include doctors, nurses and technicians

>> Those working in the UAE’s education sector: Universities, colleges, schools and institutes

>> Students in the country

>> Humanitarian cases who hold valid residency

>> Those employed in federal and local government agencies

Previously, only passengers under eight exempted categories were allowed entry from restricted countries. The categories were:

>> Citizens of the UAE and their first-degree relatives;

>> Diplomatic personnel between the UAE and the applicable countries, including administrative workers;

>> Official delegations, subject to obtaining prior approval;

>> Expo 2020 international participants and exhibitors; and personnel sponsored by its organiser.

>> UAE residents with gold or silver residency permit;

>> Crews of cargo and transit flights of foreign companies;

>> Businessmen and businesswomen, provided they hold an approval from the General Authority for the Security of Ports, Borders and Free Zones, and heads of higher committees of the emergency, crisis and disaster management teams of the Emirate concerned;

>> Employees belonging to vital functions according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. 

August 6,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka BJP stalwart and minister K S Eshwarappa has said that his followers desire for him to be either Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters, Eshwarappa said, a few people had projected that he will not get a ministerial berth but, "The party high command has considered me," he said.

This time around, we have formed the government with the support of outsiders but, next time BJP will get a full majority, he said.

He also criticised opposition party leader Siddaramaiah for his comments against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

