Afghanistan descending into civil war?

July 8, 2021

London, July 8: The head of Britain's armed forces warned there is the possibility that Afghanistan could be on a path to civil war as American and other foreign troops leave.

Nick Carter, Britain's Chief of the Defence Staff, speaking after it was announced most British soldiers have left Afghanistan, said it was "plausible" that the country's state would collapse without international forces there.

Afghanistan could see a situation like the country's 1990s civil war "where you would see a culture of warlordism and you might see some of the important institutions like security forces fracturing along ethnic, or for that matter, tribal lines," Carter said.

"If that were to happen, I guess the Taliban would control part of the country. But, of course, they would not control all of the country." 

July 8,2021

Bengaluru, July 8: Hardline BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje, who has now taken charge as union minister of state for agriculture, has deleted her Twitter time-line just hours before she took charge as minister. With this dozens of fake news links, false allegations and provocative statements tweeted by her disappeared from her Twitter account. 

The two-time Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikmagalur, which is a hotbed of Sangh Parivar activities in the state, has grown through the party ranks. Apart from being close to Sangh Parivar, Karandlaje is also considered to be a very close confidante of chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa.

Her twitter time line had always been flooded with issues such as Cow terrorism, so called love jihad and several other topics which are considered to be very close to Sangh Parivar ideologues.

Karnadlaje had never deleted a single tweet even when she had come under flak from Left wing critics for posting fake videos and messages.

"This time it is quite surprising to see her Twitter timeline being wiped off completely except that she re-tweeted her swearing in ceremony pictures from the BJP handle," a senior leader in the BJP was quoted as saying by a news agency. 

Karandlaje not only hails from coastal region of the state, but she also belongs to politically-influential Vokkaliga community, to which BJP veteran Sadananda Gowda belongs. Gowda resigned from the union cabinet on Wednesday just hours before cabinet expansion took place.

Between 2008-12, she was considered as someone who had wielded an enormous amount of influence during the previous BJP rule under Yediyurappa between 2008-12 but after rejoining the BJP along with Yediyurappa, Karandlaje has by and large remained in her constituency.

Interestingly, unlike last time, Karandlaje is not 'visible among the inner circles of Yediyurappa' in the present government amid the chief minister's younger son B.Y. Vijayendra's growing influence.

Born on October 23, 1966 at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, her educational qualification includes M.A. (Sociology) and Master of Social Work.

Karandlaje was MLC from 2004-2008, MLA from 2008-2013, and served as Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Power, and Food and Civil Supplies during the previous BJP government headed by Yediyurappa.

June 24,2021

Mumbai, June 24: In a bizarre incident, a young man, who was bitten by a rat, in the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar in Mumbai died on Wednesday night.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come under sharp criticism after the incident.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has ordered a probe into the incident and has called for a detailed report from the hospital.

The patient Shrinivas Nagesh Yallapa (24) was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with a very low haemoglobin count.

The patient was suffering from alcohol-related liver disease and was in critical condition from the time he was admitted in an unconscious state.

According to Hospital Superintendent, Dr Vidya Thakur, the patient died at 9 pm on Wednesday.

The hospital management had confirmed the rat bit near the patient's eyes, but said injuries were "superficial".

The hospital administration has taken rodent repellent measures in the wake of the incident.

In the wake of the incident, the Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak raised the issue.

“In Sion Hospital dead bodies were kept next to patients undergoing treatment. A year later, BMC administration has not improved. Doctors in the ICU are outsourced. Mumbai model is praised for Covid management but if incidents like this come forward what’s the use of these praises,” said Darekar.

"The BMC is said to be Asia's largest civic corporation, but it does not have enough measures to protect patients from mice,” said Kotak. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Friday, 25 Jun 2021

This young man's death a " HUMAN TRAGEDY" in New India. The CM of Maharastra is accountable for the death in the Hospital. This death provides a barbaric image of the Indian government. The leaders are lacking the leadership and moral to rule.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: The government of Karnataka has informed the High Court that it is in the process of identifying the properties of former minister Roshan Baig for attachment in connection with the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

The government stated that prima facie it has found that Baig has played a key role in promotion of the IMA group, its business activities and has also obtained financial gains.

In the affidavit filed before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Principal Secretary to Revenue department R Manjunath Prasad has stated that a notification to attach the movable and immovable properties of Baig will be issued under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Investors in Financial Establishments (KPID) 2004. The affidavit stated that a communication had been sent to the competent authority under the KPID Act in the IMA case on May 4, 2021 and a reminder on June 14, 2021 for sending a report after identifying the assets.

“Further, the Commissioner of BBMP as well as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban and Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural district have also been intimated to identify the properties belonging to ex-MLA R Roshan Baig and send the report back to government immediately,” the affidavit said.

It could be recalled that the court had directed the state government to reconsider its stand on attachment of properties of Roshan Baig. This direction was passed after the government maintained that its officers were not well acquainted in such matters, especially when assets concern people not linked to the administration of the company.

The court had directed the state government to act in accordance with section 3 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act for attachment of properties of directors and also assets procured out of the money of the depositors. The state government has now said that a notification for attachment of properties as per Section 3 of the KPID Act will be issued as soon as it gets details of the properties.

The bench posted the matter to July 7 for further consideration. The court said it will also take up the issue of Rs 12.82 crore donation made by IMA group to V K Obaidulah Government School in Shivajinagar. The court had directed the state government to take a decision on reimbursement of this amount to the competent authority. In response, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has informed that the amount received as donation/gift cannot be paid back. 

