After tech giants banish Donald Trump, things get complicated

January 13, 2021

San Francisco Jan 13: As the world adjusts to a Twitter without @realdonaldtrump, the next big question is: “Now what?"

Major tech platforms, long accused of giving President Donald Trump special treatment not allotted to regular users, have shown him the door in the wake of his incitement of violence by supporters at the US Capitol on January 6. He's gone from Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat — even Shopify.

But in many ways, booting the president was the easy part.

Will companies now hold other world leaders to the same standard? Will they wade further into deciding what is and isn't allowed on their platforms, potentially alienating large swaths of their user base? Will all this lead to further online splintering, pushing those flirting with extreme views to fringe sites and secret chat groups?

Although they've long sought to remain neutral, Facebook, Twitter and other social platforms are slowly waking up to the active role they and their algorithms have played in shaping a modern world filled with polarised, angry groups and huge factions falling for bogus conspiracies and misinformation about science, politics and medicine.

“What we're seeing is a shift from the platforms from a stance of free-speech absolutism, towards an understanding of speech moderation as a matter of public health," said civic media professor Ethan Zuckerman of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

None of this can be fixed soon, if ever. Certainly not by blocking a president with just a few days left in his term.

But there are blueprints for future action. Remember “Plandemic?" That was the slickly-produced, 26-minute, misinformation-ridden video promoting COVID-19 conspiracies that emerged seemingly out of nowhere and racked up millions of views in a matter of days.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube scrambled to take it down — too late. But they were ready for the sequel, which failed to attract even a fraction of the attention of the first.

“Sharing disinformation about COVID is a danger because it makes it harder for us to fight the disease," Zuckerman said.

“Similarly, sharing disinformation about voting is an attack on our democracy.”

Unsurprisingly, it's been easier for tech giants to act decisively on matters of public health than on politics. Corporate bans of the US president and his supporters have led to loud, if generally unfounded, cries of censorship as well as charges of left-wing bias.

It's even attracted criticism from European leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel — not exactly a friend of Trump's.

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said freedom of opinion is a fundamental right of “elementary significance.”

“This fundamental right can be intervened in, but according to the law and within the framework defined by legislators — not according to a decision by the management of social media platforms,” he told reporters in Berlin.

“Seen from this angle, the chancellor considers it problematic that the accounts of the US president have now been permanently blocked.”

From that German perspective, it should be the government, and not private companies like Facebook and Twitter, who decides what counts as dangerous speech on social platforms.

That approach might be feasible in Europe, but it's much more complicated in the US, where the First Amendment of the US Constitution protects freedom of expression from government interference, although not from corporate policy on privately owned communication platforms.

Governments, of course, remain free to regulate tech companies, another area of ferment. Over the past year, Trump, other Republicans and some Democrats have called for revoking a fundamental 1996 legal provision known as Section 230.

That protects social platforms, which can host trillions of messages, from being sued into oblivion by anyone who feels wronged by something someone else has posted. But so far there's been more heat than light on the issue.

Still, few are happy with the often sluggish, after-the-fact, three-strikes takedowns and suspensions that have characterized Twitter and Facebook for years.

Particularly in the light of the Capitol insurrection, the deadly Charlottesville rally in 2017 and live-streamed mass shootings.

Sarita Schoenebeck, University of Michigan professor who focuses on online harassment, said it might be time for platforms to reevaluate how they approach problematic material on their sites.

“For years, platforms have evaluated what kinds of content are appropriate or not by evaluating the content in isolation, without considering the broader social and cultural context that it takes place in,” she said.

“We need to revisit this approach. We should rely on a combination of democratic principles, community governance and platform rules to shape behavior.”

Jared Schroeder, an expert in social media and the First Amendment at Southern Methodist University, thinks the Trump bans will encourage his base of followers to move towards other social platforms where they can organise and communicate with fewer — if any — restrictions.

“It's likely the bans will fuel the us-against-them narrative – and it's also likely other forums will get a boost in traffic, as we saw after the 2020 election," he said.

“The bans have taken away the best tools for organizing people and for Trump to speak to the largest audiences, but these are by no means the only tools."

January 13,2021

Big Tech is doing a horrible thing to US&#039;: Trump on social media clampdown post Capitol siege

Washington, Jan 13: Free speech is under assault in the United States like never before, outgoing President Donald Trump said as almost all major social media outlets moved to block him following the breach of the Capitol Hill by his supporters.

In his first public speech on Tuesday after the January 6 storming of the US Capitol, Trump, in a Texas border town, addressed for the first time several issues, including impeachment proceedings against him, last week's incident itself and the call to invoke the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution wherein he can be removed by his cabinet members.

"Free speech is under assault like never before. The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for," Trump said in his remarks at a border wall in Texas.

"The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous anger and division, and pain far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time," he said.

Referring to last week's events, Trump said millions of Americans watched on as a mob stormed the Capitol and trashed the halls of the government.

"I have consistently said throughout my administration, we believe in respecting America's history and traditions, not tearing them down. We believe in the rule of law, not in violence or rioting," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it a very difficult year and a difficult election for the US, Trump said.

"Now is the time for our nation to heal, and it is time for peace and for calm, respect for law enforcement and the great people within law enforcement. So many are here is the foundation of the MAGA agenda and we are a nation of law, and we are a nation of order," the President said.

January 6,2021

New York, Jan 6: US President Donald Trump and his supporters prepared to make one final, already doomed effort on Wednesday to overturn Joe Biden's election when Congress will put its seal on his victory in the November election.

Members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives will meet in a joint session presided over by Vice President Mike Pence to count and certify the electoral college votes, while Trump's supporters and opponents faceoff elsewhere in Washington.

Trump was expected to speak to his supporters in a highly irregular and potentially incendiary move.

Claiming that there was widespread fraud, Trump and his staunchest supporters have refused to accept the result of the November 3 election and the verdict of the electoral college that voted Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president on December 14.

More than 50 legal challenges by them in courts at various levels have failed.

While the constitutionally-required joint sessions have been mostly routine affairs, this time a small group of Republicans led by Senator Ted Cruz have announced that they will challenge the decision of the electoral college during the joint session.

The move by Trump's Congressional supporters will split his Republican Party because most of its leaders like Mitch McConnel, who heads the party in the Senate, are against what will ultimately be a symbolic resistance.

McConnell has already acknowledged Biden's election saying last month, "Our country has, officially, a president-elect and a vice-president-elect. I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden."

Even Pence has reportedly turned down Trump's public requests to reject the electoral college's election of Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that "the Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors," although in reality he is not legally empowered to do so.

Earlier on Monday, he told a rally in Georgia state, "I hope that our great vice president... comes through for us."

In what sounded like a warning, he added, "Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much."

Pence met Trump on Tuesday, but several media reports quoting anonymous sources said to be close to him reported that he would follow the constitution and not interfere with the election.

The US presidential elections are conducted indirectly with the voters electing members of the electoral college who would vote for president.

Biden won 306 electoral college votes, in addition to getting 81.2 million popular votes to Trump's 232 electoral college votes and 74.2 million popular votes.

Trump won the 2016 election by getting a majority in the electoral college, where the votes allocated to proportionately to states, despite Hillary Clinton getting more popular votes.

When Trump's supporters challenge the electoral college votes, the Senate and the House will go into separate sessions to hear the objections and vote on them before reconvening jointly.

The effort is certain to fail because Democrats have a majority in the House and in the Senate, where the Republicans have a lead now, most members of the party have opposed the challenge.

Trump's supporters plan to challenge the votes of electors from states like Pennsylvania, where Trump has alleged there was massive fraud -- a claim not sustained by courts.

Democrats and Republicans opposed to Trump see the challenge to the electoral college verdict as a threat to democracy itself asserting that it would contribute to delegitimising the election process.

A bipartisan group of ten senators, including four Republicans said that "further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election" will "only serve to undermine Americans' confidence in the already determined election results."

While Trump and many of his supporters probably realise their efforts are futile, for them it is a payback to the Democrats who tried to deligitimise Trump's election by claiming that he collaborated with the Russians to get elected -- a claim disproved by a commission of inquiry.

When Trump's election had to be certified in 2017 by Congress, some Democrats objected initially but did not persist in their opposition and the joint session presided by then-Vice President Biden endorsed Trump's victory.

Two Democrats objected to Republican George W. Bush's re-election by the electoral college in 2005 forcing the Senate and House to meet separately to vote down the objection and endorse his election at the resumed joint session.

December 30,2020

Mangaluru/Udupi, Dec 30: Counting for votes of for the recently-concluded gram panchayat elections is underway across Karnataka. In twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi BJP backed candidates are reportedly gaining upper hands.

Winners list:

For the first time SDPI opens its account in Talapady gram panchayat.

In Kadekar gram panchayat, five Congress candidates Tharanath, Leelavathi, Sukanya, Indira Shetty, Ramesh Kotian won the polls.

Konaje fourth ward, Congress supported candidate Mohammed Iqbal won the elections.

SDPI opens its account in Harekala gram panchayat.

Talapady gram panchayat in two wards, Zahir 2 ward and Mohammed in third world won the elections.

At Kallianpur gram panchayat, Vishukumar and Rathna

At Kodibettu gram panchayat, Yashodha won the elections with 375 votes, Vinay Kumar with 396 votes won the elections.

At Bellampalli gram panchayat, Dayanand and Usha won the elections.

At Anjaru, Indira Poojary won the elections 279 won the election. Sandeep Kumar won the election with 412 votes

At Kukkehalli gram panchayat, Usha won the elections with 311 votes.

Pavoor gram panchayat Congress supported candidates, Rathikala and Riyaz won the elections.

At Amblamoger, Congress supported candidate Ravindra Kukkian and Shwetha supported by BJP won the election.

BJP supported candidates, Dayananda, Mamatha won the elections. Mumthaz of Congress won Amblamoger gram panchayat elections.

At Kurkalu gram panchayat, BJP supported candidates Praveen Kumar and Mallika won the election.

At Palimaru gram panchayat, BJP supported Mahesh Shetty and Rashmi won the election.

At Ellooru, BJP supported candidates Usha Rao and Raviraj won the election.

At Kodibettu gram panchayat, BJP supported four candidates won the elections.

At Yermal Bada, BJP supported candidates Indira S Shetty and Deepak won the election.

Majoor, BJP supported candidate Madhusudhan Salian won the elections and Vanitha won the elections.

At Kote, Congress supported candidate Prameela Prashanth Jathanna and BJP supported candidate Rathnakar Kotian won the elections.

Two BJP supported candidates Usha and Jayanand Naik won the elections At Kukkehalli.

At Hejmady, BJP supported candidate Mohan Suvarana and Suvina Furtado won the elections.

At Shirva Mattaru Manibettu, BJP supported candidate Suresh Nayak and Mamatha Shetty won the polls.

At Padubidri, BJP supported candidates, Shobha Shetty, Sandhesh Kumari and Jayalakshmi won the election.

Paduthonse gram panchayat Bengre ward, BJP supported Deerendra won the elections with 337 votes and Lokesh with 367 votes.

BJP supported Prathibha Baskar unanimously elected. BJP secured 3 seats, Congress secured 2 seats.

In Udupi taluk, Congress supported candidate Prabhath Kumar won the election securing 290 votes.

Bhramavar Yadthadi ward Lokesh Independent candidate won with 80 votes.

In Sullia taluk, BJP supported candidate are in the lead including Ivathaklu gram panchayat.

Two Congress and two BJP supported candidates Anjar Sandeep and Vinay have won the elections in Udyavar gram panchayat.

Karthik Ballal won the elections in Amunje gram panchayat in Bantwal.

BJP supported candidates Richarad Goveas and Gayathri won the elections in Padanagady gram panchayat of Beltangady taluk.

At Belapu gram panchayat, Prakash Rao won the elections with 405 votes.

Congress supported candidate Farida won elections with 359 votes in Hejamadi gram panchayat.

At Badagabettu gram panchayat, Ganapathi Kamath and Lakshmi won the elections. Both are candidates supported by the BJP.

At Harekala ward, Congress supported Mohammed Hanif and Konaje ward BJP supported candidate Geetha won the elections. Also, SDPI supported Rehna Mohammad won the polls.

At Kelarakala Bettu gram panchayat Anusha and Suresh won the elections.

