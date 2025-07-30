  1. Home
  'All things not good': Trump announces 25% tariff and penalty on India from Aug 1

Agencies
July 30, 2025

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on India from Aug 1, amid signs of some stalemate in the ongoing negotiations between the two countries on a bilateral trade deal.

Trump, announcing the tariff, listed India's high tariffs, its procurement of "vast majority" of military equipment and energy from Russia as well as "obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers". India will be paying a "tariff of 25 per cent plus a penalty" from August 1, he said, adding "we have a massive trade deficit with India".

The US president, in a social media post, however, described India as a "friend". While India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the "highest" in the world, and they have the "most strenuous and obnoxious" non-monetary trade barriers, he said.

Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine, he said.

"All things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25 per cent plus a penalty for the above starting on August 1," the US president said.

There is no immediate reaction from India on Trump's announcement.

A team from the US is scheduled to visit India next month for the next round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

India and the US teams concluded the fifth round of talks for the agreement last week in Washington.

India's chief negotiator and special secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch held the deliberations. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 28,2025

Mangaluru, July 28: Traffic on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill early Monday after a fresh landslide struck Mannagundi near Koukradi in Kokkada village, Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when a large mass of soil slid onto the road, completely blocking vehicular movement.

Clearance work began soon after, but meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles — including passenger buses — have been left stranded on both sides of the highway. Police teams from Nelyadi and other officials have reached the spot and diverted vehicles through alternative routes.

This is the second such incident in just ten days. Earlier, a landslide at the same stretch had led to a three-hour highway closure. Frequent landslides since the onset of monsoon have drawn strong criticism from locals and travellers, who allege negligence and lack of permanent preventive measures by the authorities.

Agencies
July 21,2025

Mumbai, July 21: An Air India aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain on Monday morning. 

The A320 aircraft skidded off the main Runway 27, ran into an unpaved area, and then onto a taxiway before coming to a halt. Though the aircraft sustained some damage, it was not disabled and was able to taxi to a parking bay, said sources. The main runway was shut following the incident.

Sources added that three tyres of the aircraft burst during the runway excursion. "There are minor damages reported to the airport's primary runway — 09/27."

"To ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway — 14/32 — has been activated," said a Mumbai airport spokesperson.

The aircraft veered 16 to 17 metres off the runway after landing near the touchdown zone, but returned safely and taxied normally to the parking stand.

The incident occurred at 9.27am when Air India flight AI-2744 landed from Kochi. The A320 aircraft (VT-TYA) touched down on Runway 27 but failed to remain on the runway during deceleration. 

Sources said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is at the airport to investigate the matter.

An Air India spokesperson said: "Flight AI-2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on 21 July 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate, and all passengers and crew have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority."

Mumbai airport, in a statement, said: "An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09:27 hours on 21 July 2025. CSMIA’s emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the incident.

All passengers and crew are safe. Minor damages have been reported to the airport's primary runway — 09/27. To ensure continuity of operations, the secondary runway — 14/32 — has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority."

Had the aircraft gotten stuck in the unpaved ground, the main runway would have remained shut until it was removed. In the past, several runway excursions have occurred at Mumbai airport during the monsoon.

In September 2023, a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 arriving from Visakhapatnam veered off the runway during heavy rain and poor visibility. That disabled aircraft took several hours to be removed.

News Network
July 16,2025

bengaluruBJP.jpg

Bengaluru, July 16: BJP MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been booked in connection with the murder of a realtor, in front of his mother, police said on Wednesday (July 16, 2025).

The assailants came in a car and murdered Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu, a rowdy sheeter, in Bharathi Nagar in the city on Tuesday (July 15, 2025) night. The former Minister has been booked along with others, based on a complaint filed by the mother of the deceased, police said.

Shivaprakash's mother, Vijayalakshmi, in her complaint, said that she saw eight to nine people assaulting her son with iron rods and machetes. When his friend tried to intervene, they hit him too with an iron rod.

"As I screamed, people from around began gathering. Those unknown individuals murdered my son and fled from the scene in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler. I can identify them if I see them," Ms. Vijayalakshmi said in her complaint.

Top police officials, including DCP D. Devaraj and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, visited the spot and confirmed that Shivakumar had a long criminal record with 11 cases registered against him and a rowdy sheet opened in 2006.

The police registered a case against Mr. Basavaraj along with Jagadeesh, Kiran, Vimal and Anil. The former minister has been added as accused number 5 in the FIR, police said.

On February 11, Mr. Jagadeesh and Mr. Kiran encroached on Shivaprakash's property in Kitaknoor and evicted the two female security guards from there, Ms. Vijayalakshmi alleged.

The accused had been calling him on the phone and threatening her son, she charged.

